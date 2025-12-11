SAHM At A Loss When Husband Asks For Divorce And She Never Planned For This

ADVERTISEMENT

Many argue that being a stay-at-home mom is harder work than going into an office. There are no financial benefits, no paycheck, barely any time off, and often, very little thanks. Previous research has found that a SAHM’s salary should actually be over $145,000 a year if you factor in all the roles and tasks she performs.

One woman says she’s been a SAHM for more than 10 years. She’s always depended on her husband financially and doesn’t even have her own bank card. The mom of two was left reeling recently when her husband said he wants a divorce and would be cutting off her access to his finances. In a TikTok video, the woman has warned others of the dangers of being a SAHM, but not everyone feels sorry for her.

This stay-at-home mom has always depended on her husband for money, but now he wants a divorce

She’s 37 with 2 kids, no income, no safety net, and doesn’t even have her own bank account

And you can watch her video here:

A stay-at-home mom could, or should, earn around $145,235 annually, if not more

It is said that a mother’s work is never done. And some might even argue that even that is an understatement. One report found that the work mothers do in and around the home could be worth the equivalent of a six-figure salary.

The Insure.com Mother’s Day Index revealed that a stay-at-home mom could, or should, earn around $145,235 a year, if not more. That figure is up 4% from 2024.

These figures aren’t just thumb-sucked. The team uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with hourly rates, to work out the salary.

“Stay-at-home mothers juggle multiple jobs behind the scenes without compensation,” says Insure.com Managing Editor Nupur Gambhir. “The Mother’s Day Index is our way of recognizing some of the economic value of caregivers – their extraordinary workload would easily earn them six figures in the job market.”

As many moms will tell you, they’re juggling dozens of tasks daily. They’re chefs, childminders, cleaners, hairdressers, stylists, and even mental health counselors, to name a few.

According to Insure.com, many of the jobs a mom does have seen rises in their average hourly rate over the last year. This, in turn, pushed up the amount of money a mom should be paid.

Here’s a breakdown of a SAHM’s potential salary, based on their many jobs:

Accountant/Auditor: 0.5 hours per week, $1,169 annual wage

Baker: 3 hours per week, $435 annual wage

Chauffeurs: 9 hours per week, $8,794 annual wage

Childcare Worker: 40 hours per week, $33,134 annual wage

Cook: 14 hours per week, $12,478 annual wage

Elementary School Teacher: 20 hours per week, $24,156 annual wage

Hairdresser: 0.5 hours per week, $543 annual wage

Judge: 3 hours per week, $10,320 annual wage

Landscaping: 1 hour per week, $1,022 annual wage

Laundry Workers: 4 hours per week, $3,268 annual wage

Licensed Nurse: 2 hours per week, $740 annual wage

Maids/Housekeeping: 10 hours per week, $9,043 annual wage

Meeting & Convention: 8 hours per week, $2,003 annual wage

Mental Health Counselor: 5 hours per week, $5,584 annual wage

Social Service Specialist: 40 hours per week, $13,459 annual wage

Other Designers: 5 hours per week, $1,500 annual wage

Other Teachers: 10 hours per week, $13,768 annual wage

Personal Care Aides: 3 hours per week, $2,624 annual wage

Private Detective: 5 hours per week, $1,186 annual wage

These are the figures listed on the Insure.com 2025 Mother’s Day Index.

Together, it totals 183 hours per week on average, and is equal to an annual salary of $145,235. But as we know, most of, if not all of this work is performed for free.

People were divided, with some saying the woman should have known better

Comments discussing legal advice and prenup challenges for a SAHM facing unexpected divorce and financial uncertainty.

Social media comment by Carrie warning women about risks of being a SAHM after unexpected divorce challenges.

Comment about the challenges of being a SAHM and advice for independence, posted by user boomx on social media.

Comment by Anita advising to get a lawyer as SAHM struggles with divorce and financial planning.

Comment from a user named Momo discussing the challenges of being a SAHM without a prenup and feeling self-sabotaged.

Comment on social media expressing advice to a stay-at-home mom at a loss when husband asks for divorce, suggesting leaving him with the kids.

Comment from Jenni K about struggling as a SAHM after loss, highlighting challenges SAHMs face unexpectedly.

Comment expressing doubt about how being a SAHM benefits a woman in the long run, with 2144 likes.

Commenter Emily explaining financial rights to a stay-at-home mom facing divorce and unexpected challenges.

Text comment saying he legally can’t do that, highlighting a SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce scenario.

Comment on social media expressing advice to hire an attorney after unexpected divorce, reflecting a stay-at-home mom’s legal concern.

Social media comment expressing the risk of depending on others as a stay-at-home mom after unexpected divorce.

Comment from Jelena expressing frustration about lack of preparation for divorce, reflecting emotions of a SAHM at a loss.

Comment by Tamara A. Marbury advising on alimony support for a stay-at-home mom facing divorce challenges.

Comment advising a stay-at-home mom at a loss after husband asks for divorce, suggesting custody and career steps.

Comment from a SAHM discussing prenuptial agreements and financial control after years of managing finances in marriage.

Comment from Helen advising to get a lawyer fast, related to a SAHM at a loss during divorce situation.

Comment from user Dee1977 warning that behind a SAHM can be dangerous as they can change overnight.

Comment from a woman explaining spousal maintenance and pension entitlements for a SAHM facing divorce challenges.

Comment from user Lianliz23 stating SAHM plus prenup equals skull and crossbones emojis, highlighting concerns about divorce risks for stay-at-home moms.

Comment on social media reading Hey trad wives are you listening with an eye-roll emoji, reflecting SAHM at a loss after divorce request.

Comment by KD’s Popcorn saying SAHM is not a flex, highlighting challenges faced by stay-at-home moms on divorce.

Comment about a stay-at-home mom dealing with divorce, child support, and alimony after 10 years.

Comment from Delani expressing that being a SAHM feels like a no-win gamble in life, highlighting emotional struggle.

Comment from SAHM offering advice on legal rights regarding alimony and child support after divorce.

Divorce attorney reacting to TikTok videos about custody hearings, highlighting struggles of a SAHM at a loss after divorce request.

Comment expressing disbelief about sharing personal information with strangers on the internet related to SAHM divorce challenges.

SAHM feeling lost and unprepared as husband asks for divorce, facing unexpected challenges and no backup plan

Comment on a screen showing a user discussing a stay-at-home mom at a loss when facing unexpected divorce.

Comment expressing relief about being raised not to rely financially on a man, reflecting SAHM at a loss issues.

Comment about a stay at home mom feeling lost and urging kids to avoid dependency by pursuing education and a profession.

Comment text expressing frustration over lack of preparation, related to SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the challenges faced by a SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce.

Screenshot of an online comment suggesting a stay-at-home mom discuss plans after unexpected divorce news.

