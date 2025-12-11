Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
SAHM At A Loss When Husband Asks For Divorce And She Never Planned For This
Close-up of a concerned SAHM woman in a car, expressing distress about unexpected divorce and life challenges.
Couples, Relationships

SAHM At A Loss When Husband Asks For Divorce And She Never Planned For This

Many argue that being a stay-at-home mom is harder work than going into an office. There are no financial benefits, no paycheck, barely any time off, and often, very little thanks. Previous research has found that a SAHM’s salary should actually be over $145,000 a year if you factor in all the roles and tasks she performs.

One woman says she’s been a SAHM for more than 10 years. She’s always depended on her husband financially and doesn’t even have her own bank card. The mom of two was left reeling recently when her husband said he wants a divorce and would be cutting off her access to his finances. In a TikTok video, the woman has warned others of the dangers of being a SAHM, but not everyone feels sorry for her.

RELATED:

    This stay-at-home mom has always depended on her husband for money, but now he wants a divorce

    SAHM looking distressed as husband signs divorce agreement with wedding rings on the table between them.

    SAHM looking distressed as husband signs divorce agreement with wedding rings on the table between them.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    She’s 37 with 2 kids, no income, no safety net, and doesn’t even have her own bank account

    Text image on financial vulnerability of stay-at-home moms, highlighting challenges faced by SAHM at a loss after divorce request.

    Text image on financial vulnerability of stay-at-home moms, highlighting challenges faced by SAHM at a loss after divorce request.

    Text on a white background reads: "I'm 37, I have two kids, they are 5 and 7. And I've been a stay at home mom for the past 10+ years."

    Text on a white background reads: "I'm 37, I have two kids, they are 5 and 7. And I've been a stay at home mom for the past 10+ years."

    Text on a plain white background expressing no income or money and relying on husband's credit card and money.

    Text on a plain white background expressing no income or money and relying on husband's credit card and money.

    Woman in car expressing distress, representing a SAHM at a loss after husband asks for divorce unexpectedly.

    Woman in car expressing distress, representing a SAHM at a loss after husband asks for divorce unexpectedly.

    Image credits: cortneygetsfit

    Text passage about SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce, mentioning credit card use and financial confusion.

    Text passage about SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce, mentioning credit card use and financial confusion.

    Text excerpt showing a stay-at-home mom at a loss as husband cuts off financial support and advises using her own card.

    Text excerpt showing a stay-at-home mom at a loss as husband cuts off financial support and advises using her own card.

    Woman looking worried holding credit card at home, representing SAHM at a loss after unexpected divorce news.

    Woman looking worried holding credit card at home, representing SAHM at a loss after unexpected divorce news.

    Image credits: jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing emotional distress of a stay-at-home mom feeling lost and terrified after unexpected divorce request.

    Text excerpt showing emotional distress of a stay-at-home mom feeling lost and terrified after unexpected divorce request.

    Image credits: cortneygetsfit

    And you can watch her video here:

    @cortneygetsfit I never thought I’d be here. 37 years old. Two kids. No income. No safety net. And suddenly being told I need to ‘use my own card’ when I don’t even HAVE one. This is the reality for so many stay-at-home moms — and nobody prepares us for it. Maybe this is why I’ve been drowning in anxiety and depression. But I’m sharing it because too many of us are suffering in silence. If you’re going through something similar, you’re not alone. We deserve security. We deserve support. We deserve to feel safe starting over. #sahm#womenempowerment#divorcesupport#mentalhealthmatters#momsoftiktok @Cortney Gets Fit ♬ original sound – Cortney Gets Fit

    A stay-at-home mom could, or should, earn around $145,235 annually, if not more

    It is said that a mother’s work is never done. And some might even argue that even that is an understatement. One report found that the work mothers do in and around the home could be worth the equivalent of a six-figure salary.

    The Insure.com Mother’s Day Index revealed that a stay-at-home mom could, or should, earn around $145,235 a year, if not more. That figure is up 4% from 2024.

    These figures aren’t just thumb-sucked. The team uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with hourly rates, to work out the salary.

    “Stay-at-home mothers juggle multiple jobs behind the scenes without compensation,” says Insure.com Managing Editor Nupur Gambhir. “The Mother’s Day Index is our way of recognizing some of the economic value of caregivers – their extraordinary workload would easily earn them six figures in the job market.”

    As many moms will tell you, they’re juggling dozens of tasks daily. They’re chefs, childminders, cleaners, hairdressers, stylists, and even mental health counselors, to name a few.

    According to Insure.com, many of the jobs a mom does have seen rises in their average hourly rate over the last year. This, in turn, pushed up the amount of money a mom should be paid.

    SAHM enjoying playful moment with child near fireplace, highlighting challenges faced when husband asks for divorce.

    Image credits: Kireyonok_Yuliya / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Here’s a breakdown of a SAHM’s potential salary, based on their many jobs:

    • Accountant/Auditor: 0.5 hours per week, $1,169 annual wage
    • Baker: 3 hours per week, $435 annual wage
    • Chauffeurs: 9 hours per week, $8,794 annual wage
    • Childcare Worker: 40 hours per week, $33,134 annual wage
    • Cook: 14 hours per week, $12,478 annual wage
    • Elementary School Teacher: 20 hours per week, $24,156 annual wage
    • Hairdresser: 0.5 hours per week, $543 annual wage
    • Judge: 3 hours per week, $10,320 annual wage
    • Landscaping: 1 hour per week, $1,022 annual wage
    • Laundry Workers: 4 hours per week, $3,268 annual wage
    • Licensed Nurse: 2 hours per week, $740 annual wage
    • Maids/Housekeeping: 10 hours per week, $9,043 annual wage
    • Meeting & Convention: 8 hours per week, $2,003 annual wage
    • Mental Health Counselor: 5 hours per week, $5,584 annual wage
    • Social Service Specialist: 40 hours per week, $13,459 annual wage
    • Other Designers: 5 hours per week, $1,500 annual wage
    • Other Teachers: 10 hours per week, $13,768 annual wage
    • Personal Care Aides: 3 hours per week, $2,624 annual wage
    • Private Detective: 5 hours per week, $1,186 annual wage

    These are the figures listed on the Insure.com 2025 Mother’s Day Index.

    Together, it totals 183 hours per week on average, and is equal to an annual salary of $145,235. But as we know, most of, if not all of this work is performed for free.

    People were divided, with some saying the woman should have known better

    Comments discussing legal advice and prenup challenges for a SAHM facing unexpected divorce and financial uncertainty.

    Social media comment by Carrie warning women about risks of being a SAHM after unexpected divorce challenges.

    Social media comment by Carrie warning women about risks of being a SAHM after unexpected divorce challenges.

    Comment about the challenges of being a SAHM and advice for independence, posted by user boomx on social media.

    Comment about the challenges of being a SAHM and advice for independence, posted by user boomx on social media.

    Comment by Anita advising to get a lawyer as SAHM struggles with divorce and financial planning.

    Comment by Anita advising to get a lawyer as SAHM struggles with divorce and financial planning.

    Comment from a user named Momo discussing the challenges of being a SAHM without a prenup and feeling self-sabotaged.

    Comment from a user named Momo discussing the challenges of being a SAHM without a prenup and feeling self-sabotaged.

    Comment on social media expressing advice to a stay-at-home mom at a loss when husband asks for divorce, suggesting leaving him with the kids.

    Comment on social media expressing advice to a stay-at-home mom at a loss when husband asks for divorce, suggesting leaving him with the kids.

    Comment from Jenni K about struggling as a SAHM after loss, highlighting challenges SAHMs face unexpectedly.

    Comment from Jenni K about struggling as a SAHM after loss, highlighting challenges SAHMs face unexpectedly.

    Comment expressing doubt about how being a SAHM benefits a woman in the long run, with 2144 likes.

    Comment expressing doubt about how being a SAHM benefits a woman in the long run, with 2144 likes.

    Commenter Emily explaining financial rights to a stay-at-home mom facing divorce and unexpected challenges.

    Commenter Emily explaining financial rights to a stay-at-home mom facing divorce and unexpected challenges.

    Text comment saying he legally can’t do that, highlighting a SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce scenario.

    Text comment saying he legally can’t do that, highlighting a SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce scenario.

    Comment on social media expressing advice to hire an attorney after unexpected divorce, reflecting a stay-at-home mom’s legal concern.

    Comment on social media expressing advice to hire an attorney after unexpected divorce, reflecting a stay-at-home mom’s legal concern.

    Social media comment expressing the risk of depending on others as a stay-at-home mom after unexpected divorce.

    Social media comment expressing the risk of depending on others as a stay-at-home mom after unexpected divorce.

    Comment from Jelena expressing frustration about lack of preparation for divorce, reflecting emotions of a SAHM at a loss.

    Comment from Jelena expressing frustration about lack of preparation for divorce, reflecting emotions of a SAHM at a loss.

    Comment by Tamara A. Marbury advising on alimony support for a stay-at-home mom facing divorce challenges.

    Comment by Tamara A. Marbury advising on alimony support for a stay-at-home mom facing divorce challenges.

    Comment advising a stay-at-home mom at a loss after husband asks for divorce, suggesting custody and career steps.

    Comment advising a stay-at-home mom at a loss after husband asks for divorce, suggesting custody and career steps.

    Comment from a SAHM discussing prenuptial agreements and financial control after years of managing finances in marriage.

    Comment from a SAHM discussing prenuptial agreements and financial control after years of managing finances in marriage.

    Comment from Helen advising to get a lawyer fast, related to a SAHM at a loss during divorce situation.

    Comment from Helen advising to get a lawyer fast, related to a SAHM at a loss during divorce situation.

    Comment from user Dee1977 warning that behind a SAHM can be dangerous as they can change overnight.

    Comment from user Dee1977 warning that behind a SAHM can be dangerous as they can change overnight.

    Comment from a woman explaining spousal maintenance and pension entitlements for a SAHM facing divorce challenges.

    Comment from a woman explaining spousal maintenance and pension entitlements for a SAHM facing divorce challenges.

    Comment from user Lianliz23 stating SAHM plus prenup equals skull and crossbones emojis, highlighting concerns about divorce risks for stay-at-home moms.

    Comment from user Lianliz23 stating SAHM plus prenup equals skull and crossbones emojis, highlighting concerns about divorce risks for stay-at-home moms.

    Comment on social media reading Hey trad wives are you listening with an eye-roll emoji, reflecting SAHM at a loss after divorce request.

    Comment on social media reading Hey trad wives are you listening with an eye-roll emoji, reflecting SAHM at a loss after divorce request.

    Comment by KD’s Popcorn saying SAHM is not a flex, highlighting challenges faced by stay-at-home moms on divorce.

    Comment by KD’s Popcorn saying SAHM is not a flex, highlighting challenges faced by stay-at-home moms on divorce.

    Comment about a stay-at-home mom dealing with divorce, child support, and alimony after 10 years.

    Comment about a stay-at-home mom dealing with divorce, child support, and alimony after 10 years.

    Comment from Delani expressing that being a SAHM feels like a no-win gamble in life, highlighting emotional struggle.

    Comment from Delani expressing that being a SAHM feels like a no-win gamble in life, highlighting emotional struggle.

    Comment from SAHM offering advice on legal rights regarding alimony and child support after divorce.

    Comment from SAHM offering advice on legal rights regarding alimony and child support after divorce.

    Divorce attorney reacting to TikTok videos about custody hearings, highlighting struggles of a SAHM at a loss after divorce request.

    Comment expressing disbelief about sharing personal information with strangers on the internet related to SAHM divorce challenges.

    SAHM feeling lost and unprepared as husband asks for divorce, facing unexpected challenges and no backup plan

    Comment on a screen showing a user discussing a stay-at-home mom at a loss when facing unexpected divorce.

    Comment expressing relief about being raised not to rely financially on a man, reflecting SAHM at a loss issues.

    Comment about a stay at home mom feeling lost and urging kids to avoid dependency by pursuing education and a profession.

    Comment text expressing frustration over lack of preparation, related to SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce.

    Young stay-at-home mom looking worried and overwhelmed after husband asks for divorce unexpectedly.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the challenges faced by a SAHM at a loss when husband asks for divorce.

    Screenshot of an online comment suggesting a stay-at-home mom discuss plans after unexpected divorce news.

    Woman looking distressed at home, representing a stay-at-home mom facing unexpected divorce challenges.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be pedantic (and I feel like being pedantic as I've been up all night with my dog who has cystitis so my mood is grim!) if your eldest child is 7 you have not been a SAHM for 10+ years. Clearly wanted the seemingly easier option of being supported and not working. Daft to sign a prenup and have no way of supporting yourself should the relationship fail. Don't do this people! Make sure you can always find a way to support yourself. She'll need to find a job, she has transferable skills (see that list!).

    7
    7points
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hugs to you and your pup, Dilly. XXXOOO

    3
    3points
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SAHM and prenup that gives her nothing? How stupid can you be? Hasn't the generation of divorced, jobless mothers before you taught you anything? This is exactly why I want women to think d**n hard before giving up your job and/or studies/schooling.

    6
    6points
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this satire? Are the replies for real? No one prepared her? Really? My mom always told me to make sure I have my own money, my own bank account and never share credit with a spouse. Just because you're a SAHM doesn't mean you can't have your own bank account, your own credit cards, your own source of income, even if it means tax credits. Agree on who takes care of rent and who takes care of the bills. In the meantime, build skills you can use at a job, volunteer, take some courses. My recommendation is a CPR and first aid course. This can be useful at many jobs. Take a computer and business course. Anything that can be used in various fields of work. It can save you from having to resort to working at dead-end, entry level, minimum wage jobs in your middle years. Not that there's any shame with that, but, from experience, it's definitely not ideal for supporting a family. Create a safety net. IF things go south, where will you be able to go, and how long will you be able to stay there?

    3
    3points
    reply
