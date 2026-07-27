ADVERTISEMENT

Even though it used to be quite rare in the past, divorce is now an incredibly common part of modern life, affecting people from all over the world. Even famous couples aren’t free of the tough road that married life is, with many of them ending in divorce. Although maybe showbiz has a lot to do with their failed marriages.

On the other hand, the story that today’s Original Poster (OP) shared belongs to the real world. He went through a difficult divorce, but the situation became even more complicated when he remarried. His adult children just refused to accept his new wife as part of the family. But tensions rose even further when his daughter’s engagement dinner drew near.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Starting over after divorce can challenge families as everyone has to learn to adjust to a new reality

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After divorcing his troubled ex-wife, the narrator lost her in a drunk-driving accident and faced his adult children blaming him for what happened

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After remarrying, the father faced hostility from his adult children, who refused to consider his new wife family and excluded her from a major celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AnnaStills / Envato (not the actual photo)

The man stood by his new wife despite his children’s anger, while explaining that years had passed since the divorce and his ex-wife’s fatal accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Issuefamily-Yak-9767

ADVERTISEMENT

After standing by his wife, the father questioned whether he was wrong for refusing to attend his daughter’s engagement dinner without her

The OP divorced his wife after years of an unhappy marriage, but the decision deeply affected their adult children. After the divorce, his ex-wife struggled with illegal substances and eventually lost her life in a tragic drunk-driving accident. The children blamed their father for what happened and refused his offers of counseling, leaving the family relationship heavily strained.

About 2 years later, the narrator tried to rebuild his life and began dating a new woman, eventually marrying her after another 2 and a half years after the loss of his ex-wife. However, his children never accepted her, believing he was just trying to replace their mother. He repeatedly asked them to treat her with basic courtesy and manners, but their resentment continued to grow.

The conflict reached a breaking point when, more than 7 years after the divorce, his daughter invited him to her engagement dinner but excluded his wife, claiming the event was only for family. When the OP pointed out that his wife was family too, his daughter disagreed. The narrator then told her that if his wife was not invited, he would not attend either.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, his other adult children supported their sister and insisted that the new wife was not family. But the OP stood by his decision, arguing that if marriage did not make his wife family, then the same logic should apply to their own partners. Afterwards, he wondered if refusing to attend the dinner without his wife and sparking this family argument made him the bad guy.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Divorce can be difficult for everyone involved, including adult children. As experts state, “the experience can be emotionally challenging and sometimes disruptive”, no matter the age. The OP’s children had to deal with their parents’ divorce and a family dynamic that changed permanently, so it is understandable that they struggled with the situation and carried resentment afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing their mother added another layer of grief. Psychologists note that losing a mother can bring a torrent of feelings that include shock, sadness, anger, guilt, resentment, relief, and loneliness, regardless of the relationship they had. The OP’s children also connected her loss to their father and refused counseling, which may have left them carrying unresolved emotions for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, understanding their pain does not mean the OP had to put his own life on hold indefinitely. His marriage had ended, and his new wife had apparently done nothing to hurt his children. They were entitled to their feelings, sure, but he also deserved to rebuild his life, find new moments of joy, and expect his new wife to receive basic respect.

Rebuilding after divorce can involve redefining routines, relationships, identity, and future plans, as this article explains. The OP seemed to do that by moving forward and building a new marriage. His decision to stay home rather than attend without his wife was, ultimately, a way of protecting his newfound happiness, and a boundary rather than an attempt to erase his kids’ grief.

The OP’s children clearly carried a lot of pain, but was he wrong for refusing to attend without his wife? What do you think? Share your thoughts with the community!

The community largely sided with the author, though readers first asked for the timeline to understand how the family conflict unfolded before judging his decision

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT