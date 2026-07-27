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Every day, we swipe through maps, playlists, notifications, alarms, camera apps, and endless folders of files without giving them a second thought. They're designed to be temporary – always updating, disappearing, or being replaced. But what if someone unearthed these digital fragments thousands of years from now? What would they think they were?

That fascinating question lies at the heart of Kleinian's work. The contemporary artist describes his practice as "Modern Archaeology," transforming familiar digital interfaces into objects that look as though they have survived centuries buried beneath the earth. Instead of polished smartphone screens, we see weathered stone, cracked concrete, rusted steel, and fractured slabs preserving snapshots of today's digital life like ancient relics.

The illusion is remarkably convincing. Spotify playlists appear fossilized in rock. GPS navigation seems permanently embedded in broken masonry. Alarm clocks, desktop folders, camera apps, satellite maps, video games, and even AI conversations become physical artifacts with chipped edges, scratches, erosion, and mineral textures that suggest they have endured hundreds, or even thousands of years.

Scroll down to explore some of Kleinian's remarkable "future archaeology" creations, and don't forget to vote for your favorite.

More info: Instagram | kleinian.com | youtube.com