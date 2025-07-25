Mom Feels Unsafe Around Her Autistic Bro, Fam Brushes Off Her Fears About Her Child’s Safety

ADVERTISEMENT

With some people, we sometimes have completely random connections literally at first sight, but sometimes, the opposite happens – when a person actually emits some repulsive vibes. If it’s a complete stranger, it’s quite easy to deal with – just walk away and never meet again. But what if such a person is actually your close relative?

Well, the user u/stuntedgoat, the author of our story today, was doubly unlucky – firstly, she has such an unpleasant person in her life, and secondly, and this is actually much sadder, this person is her younger brother. However, let’s just take things in order.

The author of the post has a 15-year-old brother who is autistic and mostly stays at home watching YouTube and playing Roblox

The woman opens up that she has some animosity towards her brother, not because he’s autistic, but because of his weird behavior

She once found many strange NSFW search queries of his on the home desktop, and also experienced his odd deeds herself

The woman has a toddler daughter, so she’s concerned about her safety around her uncle

Recently, they discussed an upcoming visit from her mom, and the author said point-blank that her brother wasn’t welcome at her house

The lady was livid and said she wouldn’t ever set foot in her house again, so the author decided to seek support online

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that she has a 15-year-old brother, towards whom she experiences strong animosity. Both the author and her brother are autistic, but this feeling, according to her own words, has nothing to do with mental health. It’s just that her bro, as the OP says, sits at home all day, watching YouTube and playing Roblox – and recently she and her mom found something very strange.

While searching through their home PC, which is most often used by the brother, they somehow found a lot of NSFW search queries, in which, in particular, animals appeared. The author was shocked, but her mother tried to ignore this, as if nothing strange had actually happened. But since then, the author has decided to distance herself from him as much as possible.

Earlier, she had noticed a certain physiological reaction in him more than once when she came to visit them with her baby and breastfed her, and now the OP sees that her brother often looks at her daughter in a strange way when she is around. By the way, the girl also shares her mom’s dislike for her uncle. Perhaps this is just unreasonable anxiety, but our heroine simply doesn’t want to risk anything.

She recently even had a fight with her mother about this, when she simply texted her about her concerns and asked her to come over without her brother. The mom, however, stood up for him, saying that she wasn’t going to be in a house where her son was not welcome. It all ended in a serious spat, and our heroine simply decided to seek support online, wondering whether she was overreacting here.

In fact, paraphilias are very often associated with various childhood traumas, and given that the OP herself says that the reason for her and her mother to search through the home desktop was actually to trace their father’s recent adultery, then the atmosphere in the family, apparently, has been far from healthy. In other words, the author most likely has some reasons for concern, and they aren’t unfounded.

“Psychodynamic theories say that unresolved conflicts in early development can shape sexual preferences later in life. Some people with paraphilias may struggle to form healthy reciprocal relationships, so they seek sexual gratification through other means,” this dedicated article on Mental Health claims. At the very least, it would probably make sense to consult an expert on this matter.

The author also shared in the comments that her brother sometimes visits a psychoanalyst, but these visits are mostly about his mental disorder, not the outward manifestations of his, let’s say it outright, weird behavior. Regardless, the woman is pretty much sure that it’s better to be overly vigilant – and at least her husband agrees with her on this.

As for the people in the comments, they also mostly sided with the woman, saying that her concerns may well have rational grounds and that she is free to welcome only those guests and relatives whom she wants in her own home. So the only complaint the responders actually had about the OP is the rather rude way she expressed her opinion to her mom.

By the way, do you, our dear readers, also agree with this? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Most people in the comments backed the author in her concerns, but also called her out for how she communicated these to her mom