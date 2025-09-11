Teen Creates Hygiene Checklist For Bro Before School Drives, Parents Call It Humiliating And Unfair

ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings will steal your clothes, eat your snacks, and apparently, stink up your car ride to school so badly that you’re ready to give up your driver’s seat for good. Many thought the worst part of high school mornings was rolling out of bed before sunrise, but for today’s Original Poster (OP), the nightmare is dealing with her younger brother’s questionable relationship with soap and water.

She worked hard, bought her own car, and pays for her own gas. However, her parents, who cover her car insurance, insisted that if she wanted the privilege of driving, she had to chauffeur her freshman brother to school, which left her with a difficult choice.

More info: Reddit

They say nothing tests patience quite like family, but throw in teenage siblings, early morning school runs, and a dash of questionable hygiene, and you just might lose it

Teen girl driving a car, looking concerned and shielding eyes from sunlight during a school drive preparation.

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author bought her own car and drove herself to school, but her parents covered her insurance and insisted she also drive her freshman brother

Image credits: anonymous

Teen in a blue jacket sitting in car buckling seatbelt, related to hygiene checklist for bro before school drives debate.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She struggled with motion sickness, which often got worse when her brother, who often skipped basic hygiene, rode with her

Image credits: anonymous

Young boy sitting on a messy bedroom floor with toys scattered, illustrating the teen creates hygiene checklist for bro before school.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To cope, she created a hygiene checklist for him, but her parents called it humiliating and threatened to revoke her driving privilege

Image credits: anonymous

Instead of giving in, she refused to drive him and chose to ride her bicycle or get a ride from her friend

The OP explained that she’d always been prone to motion sickness. Even when she was the one behind the wheel, long drives could make her feel queasy. Throw in unpleasant smells, and it was basically over. She also noted that she had always been like that since childhood and that family vacations always included at least one pit stop involving her stomach.

So while the short solo drive to school was tolerable, things would change dramatically whenever her younger brother joined her. Unfortunately, he had a terrible habit of skipping showers, wearing dirty clothes, and forgetting deodorant, and this made her feel nauseous almost instantly.

To cope, her friend suggested that she come up with a hygiene checklist, which involved asking her brother if he had taken a shower, brushed his teeth, worn clean clothes, used shoe spray, and put on deodorant, all before getting into the car. However, when she brought the idea to her parents, they weren’t impressed and accused her of being cruel and humiliating her brother.

They further stated that if she refused to drive him, she’d lose the privilege of driving altogether. Instead of caving in, the OP agreed to give up the car entirely, telling her parents she’d just bike to school or ride with a friend instead.

Teen girl rolling eyes while mom talks in living room, illustrating hygiene checklist conflict before school drives.

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Bespoke Family acknowledges that unpleasant odors can make motion sickness worse for some people. While motion sickness usually results from a conflict between what the body senses and what the brain perceives as movement, strong or bad smells can intensify feelings of nausea and general discomfort during travel.

For this reason, Mayo Clinic recommends minimizing exposure to strong odors during travel to help prevent or reduce motion sickness. This includes avoiding pungent foods, bad odors, vehicle smells, and even strong air fresheners. They advise air circulation, such as opening windows when possible, and promptly cleaning up any spills to prevent odor buildup.

In the case of the OP, whose motion sickness was often made worse by her brother’s bad hygiene, therapist and writer Melissa Macomber highlights the importance of healthy boundaries even with one’s parents and siblings. She suggested starting with simple boundaries by first realizing that your own needs matter, and then remaining consistent and firm with your request.

It’s important to anticipate pushback and communicate in a kind yet direct way. Macomber also highlights setting realistic expectations, understanding that siblings may not change quickly, and being prepared for varying levels of respect and cooperation.

Netizens sided with the OP, insisting that her request was both fair and necessary. They pointed out that the parents should want their son to maintain hygiene, not only for the sake of car rides but also to spare him from bullying at school. Others emphasized that the real issue was the parents’ refusal to hold the brother accountable.

What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you call your parents’ bluff or keep driving your sibling? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens noted the author was right to call her parents’ bluff, while others criticized the parents for protecting the brother’s feelings instead of teaching him proper hygiene

Reddit user comments discussing teen creating a hygiene checklist for brother before school drives and parental reactions.

Comment defending teen's hygiene checklist for brother before school drives amid parents calling it humiliating and unfair.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen creating a hygiene checklist for their brother before school drives.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen creating a hygiene checklist for his brother before school drives.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen creating a hygiene checklist for brother before school drives.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen’s hygiene checklist for brother before school drives, seen as humiliating by parents.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing sensitivity to smells and mentioning an unwashed teenage boy related to hygiene checklist.

Screenshot of a discussion about a teen creating a hygiene checklist for brother before school drives.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a teen's hygiene checklist for brother before school car rides.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing hygiene checklist for brother before school drives and related parental views.