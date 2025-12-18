Man Buys A $3K Engagement Ring, Takes Heat From GF And Her Fam For Giving Her A “Cheap” Ring

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people strive to have the perfect proposal, which often involves a wonderful location and an incredible ring. Unfortunately, due to responsibilities and the cost of everything rising, it can be hard to splurge on the engagement.

This is exactly what one man faced when he decided to propose to his girlfriend and didn’t feel comfortable spending more than $3k on her bling since he was supporting his family. The problem is that she wanted him to spend a bigger chunk of his salary on her and returned his “cheap” ring.

Every couple needs to set expectations about their engagement beforehand so that there are no unpleasant surprises later on

The poster shared that he can easily afford to spend 10% of his income on an engagement ring, but decided not to since he is supporting his family

Text excerpt discussing the decision to refuse buying an engagement ring following the 10% spending rule.

Paragraph discussing financial strain from family health issues, job loss, and concerns about potential layoffs amid refusal to buy engagement ring.

Text excerpt about spending 3k on a white gold diamond and sapphire ring before her mother called it cheap, refusing buying engagement ring.

Text about refusing to buy an engagement ring and feelings of undervaluation by a stay-at-home mom.

The man bought a $3k gold ring with diamonds and a sapphire that was his girlfriend’s birthstone, after consulting with her on the design

Text message expressing conflict over refusal to accept an engagement ring, highlighting issues around buying engagement ring.

Text discussing reasons to refuse buying engagement ring due to personal and health-related challenges in the jewelry trade.

Text excerpt discussing refusal to buy engagement ring, financial independence, and personal savings for a stay-at-home mom.

Idea about refusing to buy an engagement ring after the birth of their son and returning to work.

Initially, the woman loved her engagement ring, until her jeweler mom called it cheap, which angered the woman and made her feel undervalued

Text explaining the financial reasoning behind refusing buying engagement ring to prioritize family and childcare costs.

Text excerpt discussing ring styles and preferences before making the decision to refuse buying an engagement ring.

Text about a custom sapphire pear cut stone set in a diamond halo on a white gold band to refuse buying engagement ring.

The poster tried to explain his point of view to his partner, but she and her parents refused to listen and demanded that he spend 10% of his income on the ring

Even though the OP and his girlfriend had been talking about getting engaged for the last year, he hadn’t told her how much he was going to spend on the ring. He probably assumed that she would love whatever he gave her, so he decided to spend $3k on it, instead of 10% of his income, which is what might traditionally be done.

According to professionals, the idea that a person should spend a specific percentage or keep aside three months’ salary for the ring actually originated from a 1930s marketing campaign. It was cleverly created by a diamond company to encourage young men to spend a bigger chunk of their income on jewellery.

Unfortunately, this idea isn’t always practical and might be tough to follow through with, especially due to money constraints. That’s exactly why the OP decided to spend $3k on his girlfriend’s ring instead of the usual 10%, because he was financially supporting his parents, his sister, and her child.

In situations like this, wedding planners also advise couples to have an open and honest discussion about their preferences and what their budget truly is. Even if there ends up being a mismatch in expectations, it’s important to at least have the conversation so people can figure out a compromise together.

The man probably assumed that his partner would be thrilled with the custom-made ring he had bought and wouldn’t mind whatever he spent on it. At first, she was definitely happy, but her mood instantly soured after she showed it to her ex-jeweler mom, who felt that it was quite “cheap.”

This led to a big conflict between the poster and his girlfriend, especially after she returned the ring and refused to even talk to him. He didn’t know how to fix the situation, since she had felt “undervalued” by how much he had spent on the ring, even though he paid her $450 a week for being a stay-at-home mom to their child.

It might seem like an overreaction on the woman’s part, but experts state that people might see the ring as a symbol of their love and commitment, which is why it means so much to them. That’s also probably why the cost of it might be important, as it puts a number on how much their partner cares about the relationship.

Since the man understood that his girlfriend might be feeling that way, he tried to reassure her that he valued her and spent $3k because he was helping his family out financially. Unfortunately, she wasn’t willing to listen to his explanation and tried to get him to spend even more money on her engagement ring.

Whose side are you on in this situation, and what do you think about the concept of spending 10% or three months’ salary on a ring? Let us know your honest opinion.

Folks advised the poster to address his partner’s concerns and to keep an eye out for her parents, who seemed to have a lot of sway over her emotions

Reddit user discusses concerns about ring value and appraisal, highlighting reasons to refuse buying engagement ring without proper verification.

Conversation about choosing a white gold sapphire and diamond halo ring, related to refuse buying engagement ring.

Screenshot of a discussion about the reasons to refuse buying engagement ring during uncertain times.

Comment discussing the jewelry industry and advice on refusing to buy an engagement ring based on personal situations.

Text comment discussing issues with refusing to buy an engagement ring during financial hardship and relationship concerns.

Text post discussing avoiding conflict with partner's parents about buying a costly engagement ring and financial concerns.