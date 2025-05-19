ADVERTISEMENT

A first impression is always the most memorable. A 2006 study proved that when it comes to people's faces, we can form an impression in a matter of a second. The same goes for magazine articles: catchy, attention-grabbing headlines automatically mean more clicks.

The team at Reductress know this, too. It's a satirical, tongue-in-cheek women's "news" website in the spirit of "The Onion". Their content is all about poking fun at everyday struggles with a twang of irony. We've collected the best and most relatable "article" headlines for your enjoyment, so, scroll down and see which ones might make you feel called out!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | Reductress.com | Book | Linktree

#1

Woman sitting on couch holding remote, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

reductress Report

    #2

    Woman mopping floor at home with text overlay referencing funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #3

    Woman lying on bed looking pensive with humorous fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    Reductress calls itself "the first and only satirical women's magazine." Established by Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo in 2013, the magazine has been providing an alternative to the 'outdated' and 'condescending' tones of mainstream women's media.

    "We knew there was more to be said about women's experiences in the world, and the kind of outmoded, condescending tone of women's media in particular at the time," Pappalardo told The Guardian in 2023. Some call Reductress a fake women's news magazine, but the creators say it's a mix between Cosmopolitan and The Onion.

    #4

    Painting of an elderly man with a long beard holding a globe, example of funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #5

    Woman sitting on a couch using a smartphone with funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine visible.

    reductress Report

    #6

    Woman playing trumpet indoors, featured in 100 funniest fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    When the two women started working on the project in 2013, they would work in coffee shops. As the site grew more popular, they moved to an office in Manhattan. Today, the staff is comprised of even more women, some even younger than Newell and Pappalardo, providing insights of being a Gen Z woman in the modern world.

    Today, Reductress even has a couple of books to its name. The first one, How to Stay Productive When the World Is Ending: Productivity, Burnout, and Why Everyone Needs to Relax More Except You, pokes fun at hustle culture in Reductress' signature style. The second, published later that same year, is How to Win at Feminism: The Definitive Guide to Having It All—And Then Some!
    #7

    Group of women engaged in a humorous discussion with sarcastic headlines from Reductress fake article headlines online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #8

    Woman crying on bench before removing makeup, featured in funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #9

    Young man smiling casually in front of a dark wall, representing funny fake article headlines from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    Magazines for women have their own history. The first women's periodicals in the 19th century were about the ways women can simplify their everyday lives. Readers could find sewing patterns, illustrations of the newest fashion trends in Paris, and sheet music for the piano.

    But they also encouraged women to dream of more: some women's magazines included poems and short stories by female writers. Other publishers even advocated for women's colleges and the right for women to own property.
    #10

    Angry woman making a grimace in an office setting illustrating a funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #11

    Man sitting outdoors with arms open, illustrating a funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #12

    Man refusing to replace toothbrush until it becomes balder, featured in funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    As the 20th century rolled around, the more down-to-earth pieces about parenting, fashion, and etiquette populated the magazines. Historian Joanne Meyerowitz has found that 33% of 20th mid-century magazines featured "success stories" that highlighted powerful career women.
    #13

    Woman with curly hair drinking coffee while petting dog near laptop, representing funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #14

    Group of people enjoying drinks at office party in funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #15

    Woman eating chips with headline about self-care and seven deadly sins from Reductress fake article headlines.

    reductress Report

    Of course, modern magazines like ELLE, Marie Claire, and Glamour still do that. Yet, empowerment for women in popular media today often veers into the territory of awkwardness and cringe. The creators of Reductress say they're going against the grain of "condescending" and reductive tone of mainstream women's media, or what others call "Girlboss Feminism."

    #16

    Woman getting haircut at salon, smiling stylist cutting hair, representing funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I leaned to cut my own during the pandemic. Now the first try might have resulted in audible gasps at the family's Christmas Zoom call, but eventually it paid off!

    #17

    Woman arranging multiple small art photos on a wall illustrating funniest fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #18

    Patient lying in hospital bed holding nurse's hand, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    This type of representation often entails sentiments like "Women can do everything men can but more and in heels!" Associate dean for equity and inclusion with the Carson College of Business at Washington State University Leah Sheppard, Ph.D., writes that girlboss feminism underestimates women's capabilities and tries to empower them in patronizing ways.

    #19

    Young woman sitting on outdoor steps with a humorous fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #20

    Middle-aged woman with glasses and headband looking stern, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #21

    Woman relaxing on beach chair holding phone, smiling, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    When used by brands and companies, feminism becomes commodified. If women just hustle and spend more time working and getting that coin, they'll be just as good or even better than men. But nobody wants to work anymore, or whatever our feminist icon Kim Kardashian said, right?

    #22

    Smiling woman indoors with headline about unplugging grandparent, representing funny fake article headlines from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #23

    Two women casually chatting on a city sidewalk, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The secret is that they mean it very much in the moment but they've forgotten about it completely by the end of the day. ... That's not just me, right?

    #24

    Woman lying awake in bed, appearing deep in thought, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    In reality, the problem with corporate feminism is quite different. "A worthwhile feminist focus would be on the redistribution of wealth to redress the gendered effects of poverty and employment," journalist Eve Livingston writes for The Guardian. Girlbossing doesn't really help feminism; it just makes the rich richer.

    #25

    Fake Headlines

    Pope Leo holding a document with clergy in red robes during a humorous fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #26

    Fake Headlines

    Woman smiling at phone on city street illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #27

    Older woman in a red sweater posing thoughtfully, illustrating funniest fake article headlines in Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    Popular media feminism also often gets criticized for standing up for only certain types of women. That often mean white, cisgender, and feminine-beauty-standard-adjacent women. Reductress' team has been trying to shed some light on these shortcomings through their satirical pieces.

    #28

    Person holding a black umbrella with a humorous headline from Reductress featuring funny fake article headlines online.

    reductress Report

    #29

    Two women talking in a park scene illustrating funny fake article headlines from the Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #30

    Two women sitting with a plush dog toy, one consoling the other, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    Reductress' Sarah Pappalardo notes that a lot has changed for the better in the media landscape since the birth of Reductress. "Many brands have taken note that women's media was too white, too fatphobic, too heteronormative, and trying too hard to sell an unrealistic version of 'femininity.'"

    #31

    Woman sitting indoors, focused on her phone, with a fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will they charge my brain? Because that's always been the real problem.

    #32

    Woman driving car with a serious expression, illustrating one of the funniest fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #33

    Smiling woman wearing hijab at laptop with funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #34

    Woman with curly hair eating cereal by window, reflecting humor in funny fake article headlines from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #35

    Bride in wedding dress holding bouquet while bridesmaids in pink dresses reach for it, funny fake article headline image

    reductress Report

    #36

    Woman wearing a face mask with luggage at airport and a kid from Love Actually, humorous fake article headline from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #37

    Young woman eating chips while working on a laptop, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #38

    Woman looking thoughtfully out a window, representing funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #39

    Young woman standing by a tree, featured in funniest fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #40

    Two people laughing together on grass in a humorous scene from Reductress funny fake article headlines online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #41

    Young woman eating chips while looking at laptop, featuring funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #42

    Woman sitting by window, writing in notebook, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #43

    Black and white photo of bare trees with a humorous fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #44

    Woman lying in hospital bed under blanket, illustrating funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #45

    Young woman holding iced coffee, smiling outdoors with humorous fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #46

    Two people in a kitchen holding mugs and chatting, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #47

    Tabby cat lounging on a couch in an apartment designed around cat's happiness, featured in Reductress fake headlines.

    reductress Report

    #48

    Woman sitting on the floor by the sofa, holding a cup, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #49

    Young woman sitting by a window in a cozy home, illustrating a funny fake article headline from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #50

    Young woman with dark hair and red lipstick posing against a stone wall with a funny Reductress article headline.

    reductress Report

    #51

    Miniature Christmas village scene with small figurines, highlighting funniest fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #52

    Woman smiling outdoors next to a photo of a 12-foot Halloween skeleton dressed as a scary Santa from Reductress headlines.

    reductress Report

    #53

    Santa Claus holding a puppy with a humorous headline about elves and living wage from Reductress fake article headlines.

    reductress Report

    #54

    Young woman smiling while signing card, featured in funniest fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #55

    Woman talking on a landline phone, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #56

    Two women exchanging a gift indoors, representing funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #57

    Man with long hair and beard looking down, featured in funniest fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #58

    Female basketball player in Iowa jersey during NCAA game featured in funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #59

    Man in sleeveless shirt making expressive gesture outdoors in humorous fake article headline from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #60

    Woman appearing thoughtful during a political argument, featured in a funny fake article headline by Reductress online magazine

    reductress Report

    #61

    Smiling woman with glasses next to a humorous fake movie poster, showcasing funniest fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #62

    Redhead woman with glasses sitting on a couch under a funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #63

    Young woman looking thoughtfully in mirror, reflecting on affirmations in a humorous reductress fake article headline.

    reductress Report

    #64

    Man in a floral shirt posing confidently in front of a wrought iron fence, featured in funny fake article headlines.

    reductress Report

    #65

    Woman writing New Year's resolutions, relaxing on a chair by the window, related to funny Reductress fake article headlines.

    reductress Report

    #66

    Woman in red dress at desk with laptop and papers, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #67

    Elderly woman shocked while a young woman talks, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #68

    Two women focused on writing and reading at a cafe laptop and book, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #69

    Woman behind a wet shower glass, featured in a fake article headline from the Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #70

    Satirical fake article headline about a woman confused by the Uber car door, from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #71

    Happy group toasting drinks at a dinner table, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #72

    Couple sharing wine at a dinner table with a roasted turkey, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #73

    Two women having a serious conversation outdoors, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #74

    Young woman shopping and smiling in a clothing store, featured in funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #75

    Woman holding a drink and giving thumbs up with people in background, illustrating funny fake article headlines reductress humor.

    reductress Report

    #76

    Older man and younger woman interacting with a tablet, featuring a humorous fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #77

    Young woman sitting on bed using phone and crying, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #78

    Woman with short gray hair and layered pearl necklaces, featured in funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #79

    Two women enjoying fruit snacks while standing in front of a wooden door, illustrating funny fake article headlines.

    reductress Report

    #80

    Woman lying exhausted on a blue couch, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #81

    Humorous fake article headline from Reductress shows elderly man talking to a young woman about parenting decisions.

    reductress Report

    #82

    Woman lying in bed at night reading phone, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #83

    Woman working out with suspension straps while a man coaches her, illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #84

    Young woman listening with earbuds, featured in a collection of funniest fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #85

    Humorous fake article headline about Christmas vacuum with decorated tree and presents, Reductress magazine satire

    reductress Report

    #86

    Young woman sitting on outdoor steps smiling, representing funny fake article headlines from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #87

    Woman using phone and laptop in cafe illustrating funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #88

    Woman drinking coffee while working on laptop and petting dog, example of funny fake article headlines from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #89

    Smiling man in white shirt posing against black wall with a funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #90

    Young woman writing at a desk, illustrating funny fake article headlines from the Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #91

    Two women in separate images, one looking thoughtful and the other gazing at a man, illustrating funny fake article headlines.

    reductress Report

    #92

    Woman reading funny fake article headline on laptop while drinking water, related to Reductress online magazine humor.

    reductress Report

    #93

    Woman at social gathering appearing out of place, humor-themed fake article headline from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #94

    Woman drinking water while working on laptop, illustrating 100 funniest fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #95

    Young man with serious expression representing a funny fake article headline from Reductress online magazine humor.

    reductress Report

    #96

    Woman standing on a city sidewalk with arms crossed, representing funny fake article headlines from Reductress magazine.

    reductress Report

    #97

    Young woman holding phone and coffee, smiling at screen, illustrating funniest fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #98

    Woman waving on a boat with balloons, illustrating community building from funny fake article headlines Reductress.

    reductress Report

    #99

    Woman eating lunch at a restaurant, featured in funny fake article headlines from Reductress online magazine.

    reductress Report

    #100

    Woman in white shirt looking at laptop, humorous fake article headline from Reductress online magazine about meal planning.

    reductress Report

