ADVERTISEMENT

Arguably, three of the most important things when it comes to capturing your audience’s attention online are the headline, the main photo, and your lede. You might be the best writer in the world, but if you aren’t noticeable in the flood of information people sift through in the news and on social media, you might end up getting sidelined.

One wonderful way to stand out from the crowd is humor. This is something that the team at Reductress, the internet’s “first and only satirical women’s magazine,” understands very well. Their Instagram account is massively popular, and today we’re featuring some of their wittiest and most relatable recent article headlines. Scroll down for a good laugh!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | Reductress.com | Book | Linktree

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman outdoors looking at a phone, humorous fake headline about avoiding phone calls displayed above.

reductress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Smiling woman texting beside a damaged car, illustrating a funny fake headline scenario.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man and woman laughing on grass, unaware of the humorous nickname his friends use for him, illustrating fake headlines.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Originally, the satirical women’s magazine was founded all the way back in 2013 by cofounders Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo. Now, an entire 12 years later, it’s still going strong with its mission to “take on the outdated perspectives and condescending tone of popular women’s media.”

    The Reductress Instagram account has been growing by leaps and bounds over the years. At the time of writing, it boasts a jaw-dropping 1.2 million followers from around the globe. The project also has over 281k fans on X (formerly Twitter) and 252k followers on Facebook.
    #4

    Woman in striped shirt drinks from a green water bottle outdoors, embodying humorous fake headline truth.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Woman in a white tank top leans against a tree, reflecting on a humorous fake headline about emotions and periods.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman creatively texting at a red light, humorously depicted, from Reductress, highlighting fake headlines.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, it’s not just witty headlines that the team specializes in. You can find the magazine’s full satirical articles on their website, where you can read them in full. They’re a ton of fun and you’re bound to like them if you’re into satire like we are. And if you’ve ever enjoyed The Onion, this should be right up your alley, too.

    The magazine is a breath of fresh air and has been praised by media giants like The New York Times, The Washington Post, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Wired, and others. The editors at Reductress have also recently published a book titled ‘How to Stay Productive When the World Is Ending.’
    #7

    Woman with headphones listening to music, imagining liking new songs.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman texting on phone at cafe, with coffee, capturing a humorous real-life scenario.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Woman in red shirt drinking coffee, concerned, humorous fake headline in the background.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this day and age, people spend a ton of their time online. Not only do you likely spend hours and hours of your day in front of a screen for work or studying, but you also probably spend a good chunk of your day online to find info, to browse the news, for fun, shopping, staying in touch with your friends, etc.

    Statista reports that as of the 3rd quarter of 2024, the average internet user spent a whopping 6 hours and 38 minutes online daily. This is an increase of 19 minutes compared to the 3rd quarter of 2015.
    #10

    US Capitol with a satirical headline about control, by Reductress.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Woman smiling while reaching for a cup in a kitchen cabinet, illustrating a humorous fake headline scenario.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two people sitting at a table with coffee, featured in a hilarious fake headline about rights.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    People in South Africa spend the longest time online, clocking in at 9 hours and 27 minutes. Meanwhile, users in Denmark spend around ‘just’ 5 hours online per day, while people in Japan spend even less time online, ‘barely’ 3 hours and 57 minutes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most people (over 6 in 10) use the internet to find information, followed by using communication platforms, and online content consumption.
    #13

    Woman lying on a blue couch, looking fatigued, holding a snack bag, illustrating a humorous fake headline truth.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Woman enjoys meal with humorous fake headline about feeling full, featured in funny headlines series.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Woman sitting on bed holding neck, showcasing a fake headline about back pain, humorously questioning life choices.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As per Statista, more than 5 billion people were using social media around the world in 2024. That’s more than half the global population. The number of social media users is projected to rise to a jaw-dropping 6 billion by 2028, as less developed digital markets catch up to developed ones in terms of infrastructure and the availability of cheap mobile devices.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s estimated that the average internet user spends around 151 minutes on social media and messaging apps per day, up 40 minutes since 2015.
    #16

    A woman in a light shirt stands by a window, expressing the humorous truth about hosting guests.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Smiling woman outdoors under headline humorously revealing she's a gossip leader, with "Reductress" branding below.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Woman in striped shirt looks out window, contemplating health choices, with fake headline about exercise in the background.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Reporting on research conducted by Goria Mark, PhD, from the University of California, Irvine, the American Psychological Association noted that people’s attention spans are shrinking. In 2004, the average attention span on any screen was 2.5 minutes. This dropped to just 75 seconds in 2012.

    Over the past few years, it has dropped further to an average of 47 seconds and a median of barely 40 seconds. Yikes!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Woman sitting on a patio chair with a notebook, conveying a humorous fake headline about feeling the day slip away.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Haircut anxiety headline with woman smiling nervously as stylist trims hair in salon.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Woman on phone, referencing ADHD, wearing glasses. Text reads humorous quote about sadness. Hilarious fake headline.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, Reductress cofounder Pappalardo told us more about the project and satire. “We are a satirical women's magazine—or The Onion meets Cosmo," they said.

    According to Pappalardo, they speak to a lot of ideas and experiences that aren’t represented as well in other satire pubs. “We simply sought out to have our own experiences reflected in comedy, and eventually developed our own style.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Two friends walking and talking outdoors, reminiscent of a sitcom scene; humorous fake headline.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Woman against graffiti brick wall, embodying hilarious fake headline concept.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two women sharing a funny moment, illustrating a fake headline about awkward compliments.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The fact is, not everyone immediately ‘gets’ satire. If you’re in the wrong headspace or prone to misinterpreting things, you can misread something that is clearly meant as a joke for something supposedly serious.

    Pappalardo told Bored Panda that there are lots of people who don’t quite get the joke and end up messaging the team. Those who are more likely to reach out are “folks who are a bit right-wing and think our work is some kind of real representation of 'the left', or well-meaning folks who just… take life a little too seriously.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Woman sitting near mirror, holding head in hands, with humorous fake headline about hair reflection.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Smiling woman in a hijab at a laptop, representing a humorous fake headline.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Woman in bed under covers, wearing a sleep mask, looks at phone emitting blue light, capturing a fake headline moment.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these headlines made you guffaw the loudest, dear Pandas? Which topics did you find to be the most relatable? For you personally, what are the hallmarks of a truly great headline? Are you big fans of satirical content like Reductress and The Onion, or do you prefer a different approach to comedy?

    We’re always happy to hear from you. If you have a spare moment, share your thoughts in the comments below!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Young person in a kitchen setting under a humorous fake headline about the job market.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Woman in kitchen opens dishwasher mid-cycle, comedic take on a spa day scenario.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Man photographing woman by water, humorously testing his skills.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Woman in bed with a glass, humorous fake headline about antidepressants from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Woman working at desk with a concerned expression, reflecting humor from fake headlines.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Two women eating fruit, one wearing sunglasses, with a humorous headline about travel and savings from a satire website.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Woman holding flowers, humorous fake headline about buying them on a whim for guilt.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Woman with a notepad by a window, smiling, representing humorous fake headline concept.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A woman with short hair and glasses types on a laptop at a desk, illustrating a hilarious fake headline.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Woman smiling with a humorous fake headline about buying with cash.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Women in a meeting, one gesturing animatedly while others listen, illustrating fake headlines that speak the truth.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Woman in white shirt using smartphone, editing long text down to "Ok," demonstrating a hilarious fake headline.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Two people seated at a table in a cafe, with humorous fake headline text about enjoying a night out.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Comparison of a casually dressed man beside a historical character, highlighting a fake headline theme.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Man kisses dog on head, both looking apprehensive, with humorous headline about being afraid of a vacuum.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Two people sitting on grass with a humorous quote about mystery, illustrating a fake headline's comedic truth.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Woman sleeping in bed during the day, illustrating a humorous take on self-care from fake headlines.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Woman with glasses sits on a couch with humorous fake headline overlay from Reductress.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Man and woman smiling at each other under hanging lights, with humorous fake headline text above.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Two women laughing at fake headlines on their phones, with a humorous text exchange about delayed replies.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Woman with skeptical expression in a humorous conversation, illustrating fake headlines with truth.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Woman humorously ponders pizza in a grocery freezer, juggling thoughts on a balanced diet while avoiding washing produce.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Woman brushing teeth in the morning, humorous fake headline text above.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Blonde woman humorously uses same mug from a cabinet full of cups.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Woman in red jacket looks shocked at phone, humorous fake headline scenario.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Woman at laptop in office, humorous fake headline about insecurity above.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Woman enjoying chips while using laptop, illustrating hilarious fake headlines.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Woman with headphones writing while using laptop, humorous fake headline about playlist.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Woman in red sweater stressed at work, with head on desk, captures fake headline humor.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Woman holding a clipboard, illustrating a hilarious fake headline about achievements and self-esteem.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Woman reading resolutions in bed, looking thoughtful; fake headline humor image.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Smiling woman beside nutcrackers on display, featuring hilarious fake headline humor.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Skunk humorously pictured in car seat after passing a breathalyzer test, embodying fake headline wit.

    reductress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!