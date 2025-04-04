62 Hilarious Fake Headlines That Speak The Truth (New Pics)
Arguably, three of the most important things when it comes to capturing your audience’s attention online are the headline, the main photo, and your lede. You might be the best writer in the world, but if you aren’t noticeable in the flood of information people sift through in the news and on social media, you might end up getting sidelined.
One wonderful way to stand out from the crowd is humor. This is something that the team at Reductress, the internet’s “first and only satirical women’s magazine,” understands very well. Their Instagram account is massively popular, and today we’re featuring some of their wittiest and most relatable recent article headlines. Scroll down for a good laugh!
Originally, the satirical women’s magazine was founded all the way back in 2013 by cofounders Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo. Now, an entire 12 years later, it’s still going strong with its mission to “take on the outdated perspectives and condescending tone of popular women’s media.”
The Reductress Instagram account has been growing by leaps and bounds over the years. At the time of writing, it boasts a jaw-dropping 1.2 million followers from around the globe. The project also has over 281k fans on X (formerly Twitter) and 252k followers on Facebook.
However, it’s not just witty headlines that the team specializes in. You can find the magazine’s full satirical articles on their website, where you can read them in full. They’re a ton of fun and you’re bound to like them if you’re into satire like we are. And if you’ve ever enjoyed The Onion, this should be right up your alley, too.
The magazine is a breath of fresh air and has been praised by media giants like The New York Times, The Washington Post, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Wired, and others. The editors at Reductress have also recently published a book titled ‘How to Stay Productive When the World Is Ending.’
In this day and age, people spend a ton of their time online. Not only do you likely spend hours and hours of your day in front of a screen for work or studying, but you also probably spend a good chunk of your day online to find info, to browse the news, for fun, shopping, staying in touch with your friends, etc.
Statista reports that as of the 3rd quarter of 2024, the average internet user spent a whopping 6 hours and 38 minutes online daily. This is an increase of 19 minutes compared to the 3rd quarter of 2015.
People in South Africa spend the longest time online, clocking in at 9 hours and 27 minutes. Meanwhile, users in Denmark spend around ‘just’ 5 hours online per day, while people in Japan spend even less time online, ‘barely’ 3 hours and 57 minutes.
Most people (over 6 in 10) use the internet to find information, followed by using communication platforms, and online content consumption.
As per Statista, more than 5 billion people were using social media around the world in 2024. That’s more than half the global population. The number of social media users is projected to rise to a jaw-dropping 6 billion by 2028, as less developed digital markets catch up to developed ones in terms of infrastructure and the availability of cheap mobile devices.
It’s estimated that the average internet user spends around 151 minutes on social media and messaging apps per day, up 40 minutes since 2015.
Reporting on research conducted by Goria Mark, PhD, from the University of California, Irvine, the American Psychological Association noted that people’s attention spans are shrinking. In 2004, the average attention span on any screen was 2.5 minutes. This dropped to just 75 seconds in 2012.
Over the past few years, it has dropped further to an average of 47 seconds and a median of barely 40 seconds. Yikes!
During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, Reductress cofounder Pappalardo told us more about the project and satire. “We are a satirical women's magazine—or The Onion meets Cosmo," they said.
According to Pappalardo, they speak to a lot of ideas and experiences that aren’t represented as well in other satire pubs. “We simply sought out to have our own experiences reflected in comedy, and eventually developed our own style.”
The fact is, not everyone immediately ‘gets’ satire. If you’re in the wrong headspace or prone to misinterpreting things, you can misread something that is clearly meant as a joke for something supposedly serious.
Pappalardo told Bored Panda that there are lots of people who don’t quite get the joke and end up messaging the team. Those who are more likely to reach out are “folks who are a bit right-wing and think our work is some kind of real representation of 'the left', or well-meaning folks who just… take life a little too seriously.”
