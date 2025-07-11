Bored Panda has whittled down the list to a few answers that you can scroll through before you step out the door. We've also done some of our own research to find out what points to a neighborhood being less than savory. You'll find that info between the images. Don't forget to upvote the ones you agree with, and feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments section down below.

Someone wondered this exact thing recently and decided to ask people online. The response was somewhat overwhelming, with thousands adding their personal ideas of "red flags" to the replies. While a few should be taken with a pinch of salt, others are things that you might want to pay attention to next time you're out and about.

Perhaps a better way to look at it is "what are the signs that a neighborhood is potentially dangerous?"

It's been said that if you see women jogging in a neighborhood after dark, there's a high chance that it is a safe place. It's not a hard-and-fast rule, but rather a rough indicator of the level of safety in a particular area.

#1 Chris Rock: if it’s the middle of the day and you see women in gym clothes… you in a nice neighborhood. If it’s the middle of the day and dudes are hangin around in gym clothes… get the hell out of there.

You should never take your personal safety for granted. This doesn't mean be paranoid 24/7, but rather have an awareness of what's happening around you and take certain steps to avoid becoming a victim of crime. Whether we like it or not, some areas are safer than others. And there are some ways to tell which ones you're more likely to find yourself in trouble in. The most obvious one is to look at the local crime stats. Authorities release these and detail the types of crime and number of incidents in a particular place. If you notice high levels of frequent reports of theft, vandalism, or violent crimes, consider yourself warned. These are major red flags. ADVERTISEMENT

#2 The more abandoned shopping carts the worse the neighborhood. Also bars on church windows.

#3 You see a grown man riding a child’s bicycle, leave.

Another glaring sign is evidence of gangs or gang violence. You might spot graffiti with gang symbols on walls, or notice groups of gang members hanging around. If the place makes it into the news often because of frequent gang-related incidents, you'll want to have your high alert turned full blast if you're planning on visiting or living there. ADVERTISEMENT Coming from a city with high levels of gang violence, my personal tip is to contact a resident of the area, or even the police, before planning your journey. Find out where the current hotspots are, what route is safest to get in and out. As an added level of protection, you can ask someone familiar with the place to meet you and escort you in and around.

#4 What is closer to your home; a 'cash for gold' spot, or a grocery store?

#5 If there are more than six potted plants by multiple front doors, you’re in an HOA with competitive neighbors. Get the hell out before they recruit you to their church bake sale!

#6 I was house hunting. The neighbor had their grill chained down on their back porch. I noped out of there.



Other things - bars on windows, unkept yards, cars that obviously can’t move, everyone has a loud dog in the yard.

Another warning sign might be a high level of police activity in a particular area. We're not talking visible policing, or routine patrols. What we mean is sirens wailing, lights flashing. And the cops responding to incidents. Often. In less safe neighborhoods, you could also notice a lot of neglected homes or buildings. While this doesn't always indicate high levels of crime, it can... Broken windows, peeling paint, overgrown yards, or structural damage often point to a lack of community investment.

#7 Kids wearing ski masks in summer is always bad.

#8 When you feeeeel some eyes SOMEWHERE are always watching you but you don't see any people.



If you've been around bad areas growing up you should have a radar for this vibe. If you don't you've probably been mugged before or had your head held down in a bathtub with the water running.

#9 Run down car, run down car, run down car, Lamborghini, run down car, RUN!

The same applies to abandoned structures. "If you see a lot of buildings and homes in [the] area that have been empty for many months to a year, it might be a sign that [the] neighborhood is dangerous," warns home security company SafeWise. ADVERTISEMENT The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has previously said that “research links foreclosed, vacant, and abandoned properties with reduced property values, increased crime, [and] increased risk to public health and welfare.”

#10 Payday loan stores. They specifically target low-income neighborhoods. It’s an extremely predatory practice.

#11 Trump signs on the yard.

#12 The only stores are family dollar and dollar tree bc the bigger stores left the area due to theft.

A lack of streetlights can also be a red flag. "Adequate lighting is crucial for preventing crime and ensuring residents feel secure in their environment. Dim or non-functional streetlights make the area feel unsafe, especially at night," explains another home security site, AOSU.

#13 Someone absolutely blasting music from a portable speaker. .

#14 I'm good at this game because I've spent my whole adult life balancing affordable housing against my desire to not experience larceny.





If the gas station sells more tall single cans of beer than varieties of 6 pack.



If any person walks past with an open beverage in a paper bag.



If the big dogs aren't on leashes or have giant collars, and the little dogs aren't well groomed.



If all the steps are crooked.



If anybody has inside furniture on the outside of their house.



A metal barrel.



A truck pulling a trailer of random metal detritus.



A lack of landscaping.



Tumble weave blowing around



Shoes on the telephone wires.



Graffiti on the gas pumps.



Towel/bed sheet/cardboard curtains



If the homeless people don't get told to "move along" every 12-24hrs.



People in wheelchairs who aren't clearly traveling from a condo or house to a local store or coffee shop.



No coffee shops.



Businesses that list everything they sell on the outside of the building.



Bars that don't have names.



If it's a weekend and you can't hear any lawn mowers.



Gas cans that aren't in a shed.

#15 For me, I was driving in Oakland CA. Looking for a store i wanted go to. I didn't know the city very well and this was pre navigation. We'll I made a few wrong turns and ended up in a neighborhood and came up to a stop sign in front of an elementary school where there was five 20 something guys just standing on the corner all with 40oz's. This was like 11:00am. One of them even said "look at this guy, he must be lost." Yes, yes I am.

But sometimes the signs aren't always obvious. Often, the biggest warning sign that you're in danger lies within. If you feel something is off, you're anxious and your gut is just telling you to leave, then it's best to pay attention. Always trust your own intuition. You'll be surprised at how much you actually already know without even realizing it. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The local mcdonalds has 1 inch thick bulletproof glass



and when the local police cars are f****d up (dent, accidents, etc).

#17 The streetlights start looking really intense and bright. Made the wrong turn when driving through the city and ended up seeing the change from regular looking streetlights to ones that look like they will make the entire area bright as midday.

#18 Cars parked on the street with a flat tire or tires that haven't moved for months. .

#19 Street lights, side walks, bins etc are all broken/rundown. The council has already repaired them so often they’ve now given up.



Edited to add: rich neighbourhoods won’t hide their cameras, they want people to know they’re being recorded. Poor neighbourhoods hide their cameras lest they get stolen or destroyed.

#20 Lived for 13 years in one of the worst parts of Paris. So my experience is…



Human feces. If human s**t where they aren’t supposed to, run.

#21 Confederate flags in the yard. When my wife and I bought our house, we required a minimum one mile buffer zone to the nearest confederate flag. Which was tough, because we were looking in semi-rural Florida.

#22 Jokes aside, your proximity to healthy food can be a strong indicator.



Low-income areas are often classified as food deserts; places where fast food chains are abundant but grocery stores and fresh produce are scarce. If there are ten liquor stores and no place to buy an apple, that’s a red flag.

#23 Bars on windows, toys left in yards, cars on blocks, toddlers wandering around alone outside, pitbulls everywhere, p**n shops, check cashers, chain link fences especially in front yards.

#24 Go to the corner store. Look for 1) Roses in glass tubes 2) an actual magazine rack with p**n mags 3) the clerk is behind glass.

#25 A friend of mine told me "If you see bars on the windows, leave before it gets dark. If you see bars on the second floor windows, leave immediately,".

#26 Bunch of dudes on every corner goin "aayyyo". What you need? What you need?

#27 A prevalence of unmowed lawns, a lack of grills or patio furniture, people of working age loitering around during the business day, lots of Pitbulls, no kids playing outside or biking around outside of school hours, lots of litter, and more.



Basically if the residents don’t care to make their community look nice or can’t because their stuff will get stolen, that’s a red flag.

#28 Fences in the front yard tells me it's a really rough area.



Although walls with a gate in the front yard tells me that they're in a tax bracket I'll never know.

#29 If you see people wearing non seasonal clothing, working age men sitting around middle of the day, lots of litter, seeing payday loan shops, thrift stores.

#30 Dudes wearing hoodies in summer. I live in Atlanta. If I wore a hoodie in the summer, there’s a California Raisin inside.

#31 Playing dice on the sidewalk is a good indicator.



Edit: I’m speaking from experience, i grew up in the ghetto as a white kid and I was definitely the minority.

#32 If it’s my neighborhood, it’s the people shooting up out in the open. While mostly harmless, it does lead to a lot more erratic behaviour.

#33 Grocery stores have a lot of things locked up. You get yelled at by people having mental health issues.

#34 Burning oil drums, 1980s action movie street gangs howling at the moon, other make believe s**t that people nowadays like to pretend their cities are like.

#35 An abundance of storefront churches.

#36 Call about pizza delivery. If they don't deliver to your complex after 10, you're not getting a good deal on an apartment. You live in a danger zone.

#37 Drove down a street in broad daylight and saw a man walking a big dog while carrying a baseball bat. We were looking at rentals, so we were going kind of slow. The man stopped walking to stare at us going by. Nope, not renting there.

#38 Graffiti sprayed on kids' toys sitting on lawns, phone poles, etc. Little kids standing around in groups smoking. A WAY too nice playground (they always build the best public parks in the worst areas for some reason). Used syringes in the street gutters.

#39 Proximity to a police station.



Of the police station is in a strip mall, that is the worst sign.

#40 You know there are a lot of poor people and d**g users around if you see any signs on poles that say “CASH FOR DIABETIC TEST STRIPS.”



For our European friends: yes, this is a real thing in the US.

#41 This is applicable in South Carolina, and probably most of the American Deep-South; the higher the ratio of mopeds to cars the worse the area (unless you’re in a college town).

#42 The closer a white lawn chair is to the street, the further you should be from that street.

#43 Iron bars on the doors and windows



If the clerk is behind bulletproof glass



If there’s a check cashing place



What’s locked up at Walmart.

#44 The pitbul : golden retriever / golden doodle ratio.

#45 A lot of liquor stores and pawn shops. Store fronts with bared windows. Trash everywhere.

#46 There was a neighborhood I lived near, some twenty years ago on the East Coast of the USA. If you went there at night, you'd see cars acting d**g-dealer-y: e.g., lurking in alleyways with their headlights off but their engines running. I didn't go there at night.

#47 I'm in the UK and live in one of the least desirable parts of my city. I'd say litter everywhere, fly-tipped items with a 'council aware' sticker on them (bonus points if the item, with sticker, has been there for months), more mobility scooter users than walkers (I exaggerate, but it feels that way), the charity box in the local convenience shop is chained down (but some genius still tries to steal it), teens in face mask, beanie, hoodie and puffer jacket even during the current heatwave, dogs left outside barking all day, dog s**t everywhere, broken glass everywhere ('people pissing on the stairs, you know they just don't care' - sorry, I couldn't resist), when your dog picks up a mouthful of human feces on his walk (I'm counting 4 times it's happened to us so far), neighbours I have never seen out of nightie, dressing gown and slippers, and of course the ubiquitous working age men gathering from around 8am to 5pm to drink on the corner of the street.



Despite all of that, after living here 11 years I'd say it's still fairly safe (touch wood), just a depressing, deprived s**t hole.

#48 Traveling for work and saw a first.



A post office r that was locked up like a bodega in the hood. Bulletproof glass and only accepting mail with one of those turnstile things.



Seen it in many a bodega but never a us post office location (not an ups store or anything like that).

#49 Nice area - grown ups on road racing bikes wearing spandex



Opposite - grown men in street clothes on BMXs .

#50 Cars parked in the yard. Right by the front door.

#51 Years ago, my wife and I checked in late at a Holiday Inn in Washington, DC. The parking lot had a high, chain link fence.



After checking in, we were walking through the lobby to go out and get a bite to eat. An employee at the hotel stopped us and told us to drive to where we wanted to go, not to walk. We were told it was not safe to walk outside after dark.

#52 Grown age men walking around with backpacks nowhere near a university.

#53 No sidewalks .

#54 Inspirational murals. The more inspirational, the more in danger you are.

#55 Basketball courts.

#56 You see a SWAT team jogging in full gear.

#57 Squirrels. If you see squirrels on the ground it’s a good neighborhood. If you only see them on fences or trees it’s probably not great.

#58 A/c has a cage over it.

#59 Stray dogs.

#60 In the UK;



The high street is bookies, takeaways, phone case shops and Turkish barbers.



And in residential areas; a reedy guy with two big dogs required by law to be muzzled (that aren't) that he has absolutely zero control over. Also piles of discarded furniture in the unkempt front garden.

#61 Eerily empty streets, especially at night.