It’s incredible how telling the places we inhabit can be. It is human nature to shape one's surroundings, to form it to one's taste and needs. No wonder that over the course of time, your apartment home will mirror your personality.

This may become especially useful when we want to find out more about someone without asking them or spending hours getting to know each other. And when you take a good look around a person’s home, things can take an unexpected turn. What if it has some red flags you should be careful about?

This illuminating thread reveals what particular things women saw in a guy’s apartment set off their alarm bells, and below are the most interesting responses.

I once dated a guy who had a six-inch marijuana plant growing from his damply disgusting bathroom carpet. It wasn't so much the weed that put me off, it was that he had shag carpeting *in the bathroom.*

I feel you here, who puts carpet in a bathroom???

#2

I've gone on two separate first dates where I've gone back to his place, only to find an array of BDSM equipment laid out neatly on his bed in anticipation -- once to be used on him, once to be used on me. (It wasn't used on either of us, either time.) These were *first dates.*

I'm down, but there has to be a conversation first, you know? You can't just spring that on someone.

I'm down, but there has to be a conversation first, you know? You can't just spring that on someone.

Portarossa , Harry Page Report

Defiantly need to talk about that first, consent is sexy.

#3

Once went on a date with a guy. Went back to his studio apartment and there was a "security" camera on the wall that had the bed and whole living area in view. Didn't know him very well, didn't fully trust the camera was off. Red flag

Mooneater13 , Mary Oakey Report

#4

Having worked with social services, if the bathroom lock looks like it's been replaced several times, leave and don't go back.

EmpireofAzad , Amanda Vick Report

SAF saf
SAF saf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting point, I had a realtor point that out to me once. He pointed to the the split door jams and bashed in holes in doors. It was clearly a sign of domestic violence in the home.

#5

No soap in the bathroom to wash your hands.

Darknyan004 , R ARCHITECTURE Report

#6

No cleaning supplies. No toilet cleaner, dish soap, dish rack, mop, broom, vacuum, dirty dishes in the sink (like a pile that hasn't been done in a while), no trash bag in the trash can. lots more but can't think of all of them right now

poorcupid , Ellie Burgin Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waiting for that "I'll go on a second date but first I'll have to clean your place up" person.

#7

According to this thread I am a f*****g catch. I own multiple forms of soap in different locations. I own a vacuum cleaner. I have 2 pillows on my bed. Nothing grows on my carpet. My toilet paper comes off a roll and not a daily nudes calendar. My kitchen is accessible and not filled with dirty dishes.

Ladies, please form a single file line.

Ladies, please form a single file line.

Generico300 , cottonbro studio Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Women have fantasies about men like you…

#8

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments Sheets that smell and look dirty.

No soap at the bathroom sink.

Skid marks

Clear evidence that he eats straight out of the pot or pan. Edit- eating out of the pot, ok, efficient. My true objection was that there were always multiple pots with food left lying around his place. Accidentally stepping into a pan of cold pasta is never an experience I want to repeat.

Sink full of dishes growing their own life forms.

Huge gaming computer with trash all around it, literally thrown on the ground and never dealt with.

Soap scum in the shower so thick you can run a nail through it to the tiling.

This is all one guy. I should have noped out faster, but was ignorant of men being decent creatures. Tbf- I was 19.

Edit- spelling. And clarification regarding pots.

daisy-chain-of-doom , Becca Schultz Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he can't be bothered to clean up before you come over, what hope is there?

#9

The Confederate flag

anon , Steve Baker Report

#10

Lots of pictures of his ex.

Toodlepie , cottonbro studio Report

12points
POST
steaky
steaky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he was married but his partner passed away?

#11

He has much more stuff than he can realistically afford to own. And I don't just mean unmanageable debt. Let's say he has no debts but he's consistently vague or dodgy about what he does for a living. "I'm into imports". FLEE.

Patches67 , Hunters Race Report

#12

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments Holes in walls. F**k no.

EDIT: I was talking about holes he punched in anger (or for fun, which is crazy behaviour)

EDIT 2: I'm SO SORRY to all the guys and girls out there with anger management issues that they are working on. I didn't mean to belittle your situation. I was thinking of the type of person who smashes walls, furniture, windows and people without giving a damn what happens next. I was thinking of legitimate A******S. Anger issues does NOT make you an a*****e by default (I struggle with this sometimes too, though not to the extent that others have mentioned, so I get how it messes up your self-esteem and ideas about what kind of person you are). For all of those people who are struggling with this type of issue and are trying to fix it, you deserve utmost respect. That s**t is HARD. Sorry for the blow to the self-esteem, that's not fun when you're already struggling. ):

anon , shaireproductions.com Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to be aware of your own safety and holes punched in walls don't give you that 'I feel safe here' vibe.

#13

I like to follow the advice of one of my favourite quotes:

"We need to make books cool again. If you go home with somebody and they don't have books, don't f**k them."

-John Waters

"We need to make books cool again. If you go home with somebody and they don't have books, don't f**k them."

-John Waters

nymph_suicide , Florencia Viadana Report

#14

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments One often overlooked thing is *too different from yours*. If it's too dirty or too clean compared to how you keep yours, get ready to deal with the difference. A messy person will always leave a mess, and a clean one will nag you about yours.


Then there's in-depth hobbies. It's not necessarily a bad thing if someone has anime figurines or sexy calendars, but the question always is, do you? If someone likes something enough to have it around and buy associated merchandise, it's a major hobby. If you can't enjoy it together, it will stand between you.

SleepyBoy- , Jason Leung Report

Animelover14
Animelover14
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hobbies don't stand between people. You each can have your own hobbies and find new stuff you enjoy together

#15

No hand towels/paper towels/anything to dry my f*****g hands on in the bathroom after I wash my hands.

icantplaytheviolin , the blowup Report

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That means he doesnt wash his hands after using the bathroom. Ew.

#16

Too many mirrors.

Erotic art.

A half completed suit made of human skin on a tailors dummy.

Erotic art.

A half completed suit made of human skin on a tailors dummy.

hobbes_shot_first , Ellen Tanner Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was ok until the third one….

#17

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments Decorates with beer logos and pics of weed culture.

A person so into their alcohol and drugs that they decorate their apartment with it is just not going to be a quality relationship.

Edit: Okay, clarification of my intent is needed lol. I'm talking about the apt of someone out of college, who has plastered his walls with PBR flattened cases (for soundproofing, man!), has pyramids of beer bottles (because it's cool, man!). Many posters of Bob Marley with weed, Cheech and Chong with weed, pictures of weed leaf everywhere, has beer logo bath towels, beer logo drinking glasses, has a couch throw that is weed leaf designs, the massive bong, water pipe and 8 lead hookah are the star attraction in the living room. THIS is the type of manchild I am referring to.

anon , REVOLT Report

#18

Stayed overnight at a guys house once and brought my toothbrush to brush my teeth in the morning. He had no toothpaste and only mouthwash and used that to brush his teeth. Most bizarre thing I'd ever seen and he had great teeth!

PurpleCat14 , ajay_suresh Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

studies shows that more important than the toothpaste is brushing itself...

#19

Cat s**t smeared around the litter box and ground into the floor. Anything having to do with s**t, p**s, and mold not being cleaned up/taken care of.

It just baffles me, like if this is what you're willing to show me the first time I ever visit your apartment I can't imagine what horrors await me when we really get to know each other.

Edit: in addition to this, your cat having constant diarrhea in addition to everything above is a huge red flag that you not only can't take care of yourself, but you also can't take care of the one other life that you are in charge of

mossattacks Report

#20

If there's plastic over the furniture, that can only mean one of three things:

1. He has extreme OCD

2. He's repainting

3. You're about to have your organs harvested

TheF0CTOR Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That escalated quickly…

#21

Roommates who don't ask your name or really even say hi. This usually means he has girls in and out of the apartment and they don't feel like putting the effort in any longer.

ToxicLuv , Sigmund Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or it's just a roommate who thinks it's none of their business, you're the other's friend, not theirs.

#22

Plates and/or silverware crusted with old food.

Bonus points if they're plastic.

Extra bonus points if they're in the bedroom.

Extra extra bonus points if they're in the sink with the dishwasher empty.

Bonus points if they're plastic.

Extra bonus points if they're in the bedroom.

Extra extra bonus points if they're in the sink with the dishwasher empty.

meakcpark , Portuguese Gravity Report

#23

Not a ladie but me & gf slept one night on a borrowed aparment of this single guy, while on trip. He has a sort of shrine with some 3d printed statues from 20cm to 1m of himself. I mean, it was kind a small church of him.

monkeyzoom , Paweł L. Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weird, creepy, narcissistic vibe here.

#24

I went to a guys (late 20's) apartment and he had spongebob squarepants sheets and the entire collection of ICarly on dvd. He did not have kids.

Edit: I realize that these things alone could be harmless. These were just the initial

Edit: I realize that these things alone could be harmless. These were just the initial red flags though. I stopped talking to him after he showed me a picture of his 13 year old sister that he carried around with him and talked about how "sexy" she was and how he didn't understand why his mom wouldn't allow him to come visit her.

Jessibeeb , Cbfalbo Report

Matias Marczak
Matias Marczak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, that turned really dark really fast.

#25

A queen size bed with one pillow, no sheets, and a crumbled polyster comforter thrown on top. It just really bothers me when people don't treat their bed like the fluffy haven it is.

stutteringwhales Report

Linda Lee
Linda Lee
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about a crunchy sleeping bag as a comforter with the scent of campfire, body odor, and beer.

#26

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments His ex girlfriends stuff.

not-_-a-_-stalker , Johanne Pold Jacobsen Report

Linda Lee
Linda Lee
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ex girlfriend stuff may mean she is out of town and coming back.

#27

Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue tearouts all over the walls by their twin bed, when they are a 25yr-old adult.

pamplemouss Report

#28

Pee in water bottles.
Walked in. Took a look and walked right the f**k back out.

anon Report

#29

Crispy socks

anon Report

That Bi Book Lover
That Bi Book Lover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did not know how much two words could make me gag. Thank you for that mental image.

#30

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments Picture frames turned face down with another woman.

anon , Angela Roma Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still not over his ex? Married or in a relationship?

#31

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments During the first date or so, everything is immaculate.


Then the more you know him, the more cluttered it gradually becomes. Trash here and there, kitty croutons not being picked up. No trash bin in the bathroom, no toilet paper on the roll.

Forks and plates strewn *everywhere*.

Laundry *everywhere*.

You'll wind up being his mother and maid instead of a significant other.

mcraneschair , Phillip Goldsberry Report

Anon Yymi
Anon Yymi
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is it with people's obsession over trash bins in toilets? How much garbage do you have to produce in the bathroom that you physically cannot carry it to another room?

#32

Probably all the KY Jelly bottles that my former guy friend had strewn around his apartment. One in the kitchen, one in the living room, one in the bathroom.... I lost count. That night he confessed he had feelings for me, but I didn't feel the same way. Things got pretty awkward and I haven't talked to him since.

jojomecoco Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know that you can use KY jelly for other things right?

#33

Photo frames on the wall that still have the sample photos in them. I think that women's gym shooter did that.

Edited to add: Thanks for all the replies! In a room full of other things, I can see how it wouldn't be a bad thing at all, especially if the stock photo happens to be a nice scene. But in an empty place devoid of life (because the owner wants it that way and not because they just moved in and don't have a budget for decor) and there's that one sad framed stock photo picture on the wall, that's so disturbing to me. When the news stories detailed what the gym shooter's place looked like, I couldn't help but shudder.

tarantulawarfare Report

Ninette T
Ninette T
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*puts away her frames that don't even have a stock-photo* FYI, they're standing on a shelf because I couldn't find fun foto's to put in there yet. One's got a Doctor Who quote though ^^

0
0points
reply
#34

A closet full of empty alcohol bottles presented as an achievement

hapile Report

#35

Well if there's NOTHING in the house except a blow up mattress in the living room, I would nope the f**k out and I did.

mobybowie Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

…unless they moved in ten minutes before you arrived?

#36

I once met a girl who had a wedding dress in her apartment, she said she was saving it for a special day.

I left quickly after that.

anon Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bunny boiler vibes…

#37

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments No toilet paper. Sick full of dishes. Stank. Crunchy hand towels. BEDSHEETS TACKED UP FOR CURTAINS AND YOUR A*S IS OVER 22.

Not owning a hammer is weird too but that's all genders and I might be the weirdo there. Unsure.

tomqvaxy , Taryn Elliott Report

SAF saf
SAF saf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think 22 is pretty young to have your s**t together. I know 30 y/o that use sheets as curtains (men and women) and some are married with kids.

#38

Note: Not a woman. Can still give advice.


1: Dude clearly has physical space at a premium yet rooms are clearly not put together and he moved in a year ago. Your living space doesn't need to look like an Ikea show room but there's a point where it's obvious you expect someone else to do it for you and you just haven't gotten around to guilting mommy and daddy into it yet.


2: More than a quarter of your dishes are dirty and either in the sink or stuffed into your dish washer. Dish washers don't work properly when they're stuffed to the brim- something you'd know if you ever *used* it- a sink that is full with more than just two or three dirty dishes- I mean, I immediately clean pots and pans either after the meal or depending on it, after I'm done cooking- like you don't get where they're coming from.


3: Stank, or interchangeably an incredibly strong air freshener scent. The air freshener thing is an auto-break for me because it actually gives me migraines, but people tend to forget that houses are supposed to be *opened up* during the warmer season. And the only reason your home smells- thus justifying air fresheners- is because you don't. clean. up. after. yourself. Week old dirty laundry and a trash can that needed to be taken out a week ago will do that.


4: Carpets that needed to be vacuumed / floors that clearly need sweeping. If it's been a month the answer is always, 'yes.' Put some headphones on, it takes 30 minutes to an hour, tops. Your standard issue bachelor pad is *not* that big.


5: Bed sheets, towels, ect, that have man funk or musk or a moldy smell to them. If it's been two weeks the answer is always, 'yes, it needs to be washed.'


6: If you got a large preponderance of hobbies, you had better be ready to share one with her. If you are nerd supreme, Magic player, you'd better be dating a fellow enthusiast or have a damn good marketing pitch to give to the laywoman. Because she ain't interested in you if 9/10ths of your free time is a hobby you refuse to share. There's nothing *for her* there.


7: Too much of the sexy things. Art work, *cough* toys, apparel, that kind of thing. While it does drift into point 6, this is the kind of thing you're either up front about- there's a kind of person you pick up at the dungeon or munches- or the kind of thing you build up to. If you date a professional artist, they do legitimately need reference material sometimes. Especially if they just got asked to do the cover art for an issue of Heavy Metal and the most exposure they've had to music is Beethoven. You **can** have these things but have the self awareness to box it up if you're not dating as mutual enthusiasts. Especially if you're not trying to explain / show it to them. In some respects this actually works to your favor- there's no easier way to litmus test a date than to try and explain a hobby or kink to them. If she digs poetry you don't need to know Charles Baudelaire but you'd better be willing to learn. If you're dating a goth you may want to dig out your high school Edgar Allen Poe books.


8: Dirty appliances, fixtures, toilets, showers, counters, ect. Again, like you don't know where it's coming from. When there's clearly a urine stain on the back of the toilet seat, urine splatter on the rim of the toilet, the toilet bowl clearly hasn't been cleaned in 6 months because something is *growing* in it and you got flecks of what looks to be s**t on the underside of the seat from the last time your Chipotle went nuclear, and you didn't think to clean *any* of this, you clearly don't want to date someone so much as you want a mom. And you know what? Some people will actually do that. They enjoy the household chores and feeling needed for that. **Some** do.


9: A fridge with more condiments than food. A pantry with more convenience meals like boxed mac and cheese than things like canned crushed tomatoes or beans. A spice rack with black pepper, salt, crushed red pepper and little else. Eating nothing but take out is convenient but it is neither healthy nor thrifty. Cooking for yourself demonstrates a certain level of maturity- god knows you don't go to fast food because you want to eat something you can't make yourself- and home cooked meals are the easiest and cheapest of date nights. Plus, the kind of woman who willingly has going out to restaurants as the cornerstone of your dating life is more likely there for the food than you.

anon Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1: Can’t say this would bother me much to be fair. 2: We all can’t be bothered to adult at times, this wouldn’t be a deal breaker for me. 3: I think we can all agree that stinky is bad. 4 & 5: Basic hygiene is a must. 6: What’s wrong with having hobbies? It’s healthy to have your own interests and not spend 24/7 with your partner. 7: Too much ‘Sexy Stuff’? Tell me you’re sexually repressed and insecure without telling me you’re sexually repressed and insecure… 8: As long as things are fairly clean, I don’t expect to be able to eat my dinner off the floors. 9: There’s rarely any food in my fridge. Not everyone is a great cook or even bothered about what they eat and when. This doesn’t signal a red flag for me. However, with the list of so called red flags here, I’m not sure anyone could live up to this persons standards.

#39

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments A bathroom sink and floor so covered in hair you’re not sure what color the sink is/was.

A bedroom filled with so much s**t it looks like a hoarder house.

No couches. No sitting area. Just a tv and a lawn chair for gaming.

I walked out within 10 minutes and regretted A LOT.

Edit: spelling because typing is hard.

katsu_later , Erik Mclean Report

#40

I once went home with a guy and there were dozens of condoms on the coffee table.

strawberrydreamgirl Report

#41

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments Using a daily calendar of naked girls as toilet paper.

Edit- the calendar in question looked like this but with naked chicks. http://imgur.com/loe1ayk

whyamihere0 , Manasvita S Report

#42

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments My new neighbor's house was a mirror of the one I just bought. So he showed it to me. Everything was extremely clean and neat. His clothes were separated by exactly 2" in his closets, the contents of his cupboards were alphabetized...

caffeinehuffer , Kamil Kalkan Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

…nothing wrong with a bit of OCD or someone who just likes things in their place.

#43

His pet rat free to roam the dining table.

I'm fine with rodents, but not where you make food. The 3 other rats in the freezer, waiting for the fourth and lone survivor to kick it so they could all be cremated together, was a line well crossed however.

shouldprobablylisten Report

#44

Asked wife this question. Without hesitation she said “superhero bed sheets.”

NovacaneJackAss Report

#45

Any odor of garbage. A messy bathroom lacking common hygiene products. Too many “collectibles”

dedredcopper Report

#46

Not a girl but one thing my grandpa told me was to always have a lidded trashcan in the bathroom. I’m surprised I haven’t seen this on here so far.

Charlie_No_One Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having it is one thing. Emptying it regularly is another.

#47

Actual things I've observed in homes of single men:
- *Star Trek* shrine (2 instances, 1 of which also featured uniforms)
- lawn chairs and inflatable furniture in the living room of a guy who drove a Mitsubishi 3000GT (this was in the late '90s, so it was a current car)
- a separate bedroom for the pet snakes (the 7' boa was nice, but when there is also a 7' yellow anaconda that requires PPE to be handled...)
- his "apartment" is actually his mom's garage
- *everything* had NASCAR logos on it

Anonymanx Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d LOVE a Star Trek shrine and have no problem with snakes as I used to keep them myself. Personally these things would be the very opposite of a red flag to me….lol

#48

an existing girlfriend

Edit: I'm not a girl leave me alone

schiz0yd Report

#49

The Communist Manifesto.

Comrade.

Edit: I’m not making a political statement. Communism. Red flags.

Jetstream13 Report

Melody
Melody
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this a problem? Owning it doesn't make you a communist. My grandma has a copy. She's not a communist. It's not like it's hateful or something. Someone can think that communism is interesting and worth reading about without actually supporting it.

#50

"Tools! Tools! Duct tape, zip ties and gloves! I have to have my tools!"



"Why do you have a bunch of, like, weird tools in a hidden compartment in your car?""



"It's fetish- it's fetish s**t! I-I-I like to bind, I like to be bound!"

anon Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the interest is shared, none of my business. But it absolutely MUST BE consensual.

#51

Wasn’t an apartment,he was still living at home and at 23+ but this was what made it wierd.

A bunk bed

Edit: Just to clarify I didn’t care he still lived at home the issue was the bunk bed - for quote “incase if my brother or I have friends round” he was 23 and his brother was around 25-30 no friends were going to be staying round. It’s also not that they could his family piled “collectibles” aka c**p on top.

EDIT no.2: the red flag is the bunk bed
If he ain’t 10 he don’t need a bunk bed

Bucca_AD Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A bed is a bed….not everyone can afford to replace what they already have

#52

Women Share 52 Off-Putting And Just Plain Weird Red Flags They've Seen In Guys' Apartments The best advice I've ever gotten as a single dude in my first apartment was to keep my bathroom nice, and always have fresh towels. Bitches love fresh towels.

Patrik_Fucking_Elias , Denny Müller Report

Spider Cat
Spider Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can top that advice: Don't call women bitches...

