An online community recently asked people to share the red flags they ignored because the person was simply too attractive to apply normal logic to, and the thread is equal parts hilarious, devastating, and deeply relatable. Because almost everyone has been here. The details may change, and the cheekbones may vary, but the ending is almost always the same.

There is a temporary insanity that attractive people are capable of inducing in otherwise perfectly rational human beings. It has no clinical name, but it's the moment where every alarm bell in your body is ringing, every friend you have is making the face, and some completely unhelpful part of your brain looks at this person's cheekbones and decides “it’s all good.”

#1 I spent 2 years convincing myself that her 'lack of empathy' was just a 'mysterious personality.' Spoiler alert: It wasn't mystery, she was just a sociopath with great hair. My bank account and my therapist are still recovering.

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#2 She stole my car and $1,200 then told the cops I stole the car and gave her the money. I got arrested and had to prove that it was my car and my darn money. Intimacy was i.n.c.r.e.d.i.b.l.e.

#3 5 years of an amazing relationship straight out of a romance novel then she left our house for a vacation to see her family a few hours away supposed to be a week. Couldn't get ahold of her after the second day. Got a call from her mother not knowing where she was. Day 4 comes around and a cop calls me and explains she was pulled over acting odd and was detained and placed a psych ward via 51-50. I never saw her or spoke to her again after that call. Those first few months when we met ,she was living out of her car and very spiritually minded and a shining light to be around, I just thought we were connected in that way.......yea, no, that's bipolar type 1 with mania and schezoid tendencies folks.

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The reason attractive people get away with things that would be immediately unacceptable from anyone else is called the halo effect. This unconscious cognitive bias causes people to automatically assume that physically attractive individuals also possess a whole range of other positive qualities based on absolutely no evidence beyond the fact that their face is arranged pleasingly. Your brain essentially looks at a beautiful person and decides, without consulting you, that they're probably also a good person. The practical result is that attractive people move through the world with an invisible buffer zone of assumed positive intent that the rest of us simply don't have access to. Their red flags get filed under "quirky" or "complicated" rather than "concerning" or "get out now." ADVERTISEMENT Every single person in this Reddit thread activated their halo effect at a critical moment and then spent the subsequent months or years explaining to their friends why they thought it would be different. It was not different. It is never different. The halo, it turns out, is not real.

#4 We were going to be apart for a few weeks because of her schooling and family situation. Her last words to me were that she loved me and that we were 100%. We were together for two years and close friends for five.



Ghosted. Never heard from her again.



She had someone reach out to me a few weeks in and say it was going to be longer than expected and that she’d explain everything. I waited for months. Meanwhile she had started dating her now husband two weeks into her time away and was engaged a year later. Like three weeks into this I spent my last dime as a broke college student on a care package that I sent her. She was already with some other dude.



Don’t ignore the red flags guys.

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#5 She steals a garage door opener when we have our first sleepover. The next night, she lets herself into my house and walks into my bedroom - to see if I was being faithful.



Still looked past it.



Took me another 6 months to break off the crazy.



Gave it a second go around 20 years later. Still the same great intimacy and same crazy.

#6 After seeing each other for a couple months he revealed to me that his ex girlfriend was pregnant with his child. 8 months pregnant. He knew the whole time. They were "working it out".

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One of the most frustrating manifestations of the halo effect is what researchers have found about how identical behaviour gets interpreted differently depending on who's doing it. Studies of social interaction consistently show that when an average-looking person appears aloof, disengaged, or hard to read, they are simply judged as rude. ADVERTISEMENT Same behaviour, same setting, objectively attractive person, and suddenly they're mysterious. Intriguing. Complicated in an interesting way. The behaviour hasn't changed, just the face has. This is, when you say it plainly, completely unhinged. Attractive people have been getting away with basic rudeness since the beginning of time, and the rest of us have been calling it depth. The person who never texted back wasn't playing games; they were rude. The one who cancelled plans repeatedly wasn't spontaneous; they were unreliable. The one who was dismissive in public wasn't private; they were unkind. But in the moment, with the halo firmly in place, every single one of these things got a more generous interpretation than it deserved.

#7 She threw a shoe at me once and I just brushed it off, two months later she tried to hit me with her car.

#8 A fake pregnancy scare to keep me from leaving.

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#9 He looked like an Instagram model but thought the earth might be flat. I ignored it.





Drinks, fire intimacy, yada yada…3 restraining orders.

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The halo effect doesn't stay in the dating pool. It follows attractive people all the way into the courtroom. Studies consistently show that attractive defendants receive shorter prison sentences and lower fines than less attractive defendants convicted of the exact same crimes. Jurors are statistically less likely to return a guilty verdict against an attractive defendant. All because the halo effect makes them appear inherently less capable of malice or deliberate wrongdoing. The unconscious logic, apparently, is that someone who looks like that couldn't possibly have meant it. This means that attractiveness is functioning as an unofficial mitigating factor in criminal justice without anyone having voted for it or written it into law. The playing field in a courtroom is supposed to be level. The data suggests it is significantly less level than the architecture implies, and the direction it tilts in is both predictable and deeply uncomfortable. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I have two vastly different stories. A girl I was into was great but hated holding my nieces and nephews. She outright refused. Whatever, no experience with kids. But she actually hated children and only wanted to have them with me so I wouldn’t leave her. Was trying to get pregnant so that I wouldn’t be able to leave. I am still confused by that one. But I never dated someone who hated children again. That one still scares me.



On the sunny side. My wife hated me, hated men, was an absolute misanthropist if I’m being honest. We got friendly. She was a walking red flag of a bad time but we were really good friends. Decided to date. Turns out she’s crazy romantic and wants a good life. Made me a better person. We have a family now and I couldn’t imagine my life without here. We joke about how awful we were when we weren’t together.

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#11 Oh god.



I dated this girl who was a 10 on the crazy scale and also maybe 9 on the hot scale.



Oh my goodness. There are just too many stories to share, so I'll pick one.



We were at Bali, and we had an argument. She threw a table lamp at me while I wasn't looking, and it hit my cheek when I did look. Blood gushed out like a d**n faucet.



I didn't speak after that. I went to the bathroom to wash my wound and went to sleep after.



I was awoken in the middle of the night to her tending to my wound, saying how sorry she was. I felt super afraid during that moment. It felt like a horror movie scene.



And that's just the tip of the tip of the iceberg.



EDIT:



So, in case anyone is wondering:



Yes, I still have the scar on my cheek, but it had since moved further away from my nose and closer to the side of my head.



Yes, I did get away from her eventually. The woman I dated after her was the nicest and most amazing person I have ever had the chance of loving.



Yes, I have A LOT of stories about this woman that would shock you all, but I don't really want to relive it all now.



Finally, dating this woman taught me that looks ain't all that. Yes, physical attraction is important. But personality and being a nice and decent person goes a long way towards having happiness and being in a healthy and fulfilling relationship.

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#12 I thought he was super smart and quirky. He was super smart and schizophrenic.

Psychologist Sebastian Ocklenburg, Ph.D. explains that there is a switch that gets flipped in your brain when you are dating a 10. The initial feeling is pure ego gratification because they chose you, out of everyone, and that feels extraordinary. It becomes part of your identity. Something you reference, consciously or not, as evidence of your own worth. For a moment, it is heavily intoxicating. What the research shows happens next is a little less fun. Over time, dating someone you perceive as having a higher mate value than yourself doesn't elevate your self-esteem; it quietly erodes it. You begin to internalise the idea that you are the lucky one in the arrangement, the one who got more than they deserved, which creates a power imbalance that reshapes the entire dynamic of the relationship. ADVERTISEMENT You tolerate more, and you ask for less. You overlook red flags because somewhere underneath it all, you've decided that someone this attractive could probably do better than you. And that belief, once it takes root, is extraordinarily difficult to dislodge. You've just handed them all the power and called it gratitude.

#13 Finally got together after she was on and off with another guy I knew. He warned me of the crazy and I thought “she’s normal around me”. One fight and I knew I had to get out. Never been yelled at or gaslit like that before and was over something so trivial it left me speechless.

#14 He said all his exes were crazy. Guess who was the crazy one..

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#15 Met her at a friend’s birthday party, we got drunk, hooked up, exchanged numbers, planned a first date the next week.



She was three and a half hours late to the date. I should have gone home but she said she was on her way and she was really hot so I drank 3 cappuccinos, peed 4 times, and read a week’s worth of news. Once she finally arrived we had an amazing date and even better s*x than the first night we met.



We started dating and it turns out chronically late was her baseline setting, along with mysterious disappearing acts like going to Home Depot to pick up some paint and coming back 4 hours later without her phone. Or running out of a restaurant during brunch because she suddenly had to retrieve a paper file from her office on a Saturday. She attributed it to “magical thinking,” whatever the f**k that means.



Six months later I find out that magical thinking is a poor cover story for having a job as an adult worker. .

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Before this thread makes you fully resent every attractive person, remember that sociologists say there is an ugly side to being pretty. Boo hoo. Extremely attractive people frequently face intense jealousy from peers, leading to social exclusion, suddenly ended friendships, and a loneliness that reads as paradoxical from the outside. In professional settings, their success gets routinely attributed to their looks rather than their competence, which is both insulting and difficult to disprove. And in dating, the very quality that gives them the advantage also makes genuine connection significantly harder, with most approaches motivated by physical conquest or social status rather than actual interest in who they are. The halo dims. The assumptions shift. And the person who spent their whole life being forgiven for things because of how they looked suddenly has to reckon with who they actually are without it. Which is, in its own way, a red flag that nobody warned them about either. Have you ever looked the other way just because you were punching above your weight class? Share your trauma with us in the comments!

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#16 She said the first night we slept together she would lie and hurt me.



Began dating four months later, she cheated two months after that— after i told her I hadn’t dated in 8 yrs after finding out my Ex of one year had a second job as an adult worker on the side.



Do not ignore the words or the flags.

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#17 It was at work. She turned out to be a bipolar n****o who sleeps with any man she meets. I'm not exaggerating. At work she has slept with a bartender, a security, a manager way older than her, a dishwasher, yours truly and a Iong etc. Last I heard her daughter caught her having s*x with her boyfriend.

#18 Red flag red flagged everywhere until they weren’t attractive to me anymore + got my heart smashed (lovebombing avoidant).

#19 She became increasingly volatile, and when I tried to break up with her the first time she threatened to tell her extremely Catholic, nationally placed kickboxing champion older brother that *I HAD MADE HER GAY*... It took me another week to realise it would be mutually assured destruction as her brother would tell their parents who sat on their trust funds, and she'd never do anything that could lose her money. Dumped her and hid in my apartment for a month feeling like the proverbial predatory lesbian(bisexual in my case) worried her brother would show up. Then I snapped out of it when I decompressed enough to remember her brother wasn't the kind of guy to go beat up one of his female friends, and also that he'd always warned us his sister was f*****g crazy.



But she was so so hot. Literally a Brazilian underwear model hot. I was just a gay, nerdy 18 year old stuck in a small town where *nobody* looked or sounded like her. So when she took me to a room at a party and took off her top I was ready to follow her into Mordor.

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#20 His mood switched instantly went from super sweet to Angry real fast..i was shocked…he was so cute though and romantic…anyways led to yelling…then verbal a***e…he promised it would never get to physical a***e bc his dad a****d his mom and hated him for that…left before that could happen. Its hard once you stay around waiting to see if these red flags ever go away….spoiler. They don’t! Run!

#21 This is so stupid. There were a few yellow flags but the red 1 that made me pay attention was he asked what I had done that day and I said oh me and my daughter went out to buy scented candles. And he asked what did you get? I told him and said ya Idk if I like this 1 but the kid wanted it. And he went fully weird oh she's in charge then? You just let her spend your money? Why would you let her get it if you don't like it? It's a f*****g scented candle. Just f**k off. Turns out he had a few a*****t charges and I'm glad he never met my kid.

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#22 She talked very animatedly about her UFO encounter the first time we hung out. We broke up after about a year and she started telling her friends and coworkers that I had s****************d her, stalked her, and might show up to her workplace with a gun.

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#23 I realized that attractiveness doesn’t outweigh being dumb.

#24 Turns out it wasn't a red flag at all she just s***s at texting. Shed awesome. Been together a while now. .

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#25 She hit me full force across the face with a hotel room bible while straddling me without clothes.

#26 Skipped a few red flags because I have some myself.. But she then hurt my puppy and I left before I went John Wick on her.

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#27 Best s*x in the world.



Cops told me after arresting her the second time that one day she would turn the table and I would end up behind bars



She had to move 2400 miles away to get a job



✌🏻.

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#28 I realized that if I didn't end it, I would have hated myself. There's only so much a person can take.

#29 Didn't really know what bipolar was until I hooked up with a hottie who was like that. That was a wild 6 months, I had enough after the 2nd time she was pulled away from the wrong side of the fence on a bridge.

#30 Eleven years of misery--lying, cheating, a***e. 0/10, do not recommend.

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#31 She told me she loved me 5 weeks in… and I didnt question it or ask her more about it. Got drawn in, then ended with her basically “realizing” there were multiple things she didn’t even like about me and that it was over.

#32 Her inability to communicate led to a very tumultuous relationship for close to a year before she ghosted me. Only to immediately jump into another relationship that, according to a mutual friend, followed pretty much the same trajectory.

#33 Not hugely attractive, but amazing smile. I now get the joy of hearing him s***w my housemate in the room next door most nights of the week.

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#34 What happened next was the best s*x of my life.



What happened after THAT, less fun.

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#35 He verbally degraded me for like 30 mins but he was so hot. I ended up buying him gifts to get more physical contact with him. Oof he was hot.

#36 We constantly broke up and got back together, she played hot and cold with me until she got pregnant with another coworkers baby (yes we worked together)



0/10 experience.

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#37 Why are so many hot women bats**t insane? I learned the hard way a long time ago that a kind, stable personality takes priority over looks. The latter fade, the former is forever.

#38 She said she wanted to wait until marriage to make out. She broke up with me because I been paying for every single date and the one time I ask to cover for me, she broke up with me.

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#39 After a few weeks of seeing each other, some ugliness came out. She mentioned that while she didn't like asking for gifts, she liked when guys gave her things, that her ex bought her a Jetta Wolfsburg Edition, and that she would never go out with a broke guy. That resulted in me putting her at arms length. I should have completely walked away, but, well, she was a super hot Colombian, with one-quarter Japanese on her dad's side. The s*x was great.





My dad went missing in his boat for days and they eventually found him- d**d of a heart attack. She acted really supportive during the whole time, including when I had to go back to my country, and I completely let her back in. A few weeks later she mentioned that the government was pulling her scholarships for her double master's. Having just read my father's will while in a weak moment and seeing all he had done for my mom, I paid for her upcoming semester. I came back to Colombia and explained to her that I had to leave again in a month to help my mom for a couple months. She waited until the last week to try to see me, so I shut her down. Trash human being.

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#40 God. “Ex” M**h user. Dude was rough trade. 6’4”, 200lbs. Blonde hair, blue eyes, perfect teeth, giant dong. he was absolutely beautiful and bonus was that he was Into big country dudes like me. I made it clear from the beginning this was casual only as I had a man that I intended to keep. We’re just open so I could do freely and my man could too. First time we f**k around it’s just insanely good s*x and unlike most other men I’ve been with dude can keep going for as long as I want. I did every lil thing that usually makes a dude get off quick and he soldiered on through all while praising me, telling me I’m beautiful, his dream guy, etc. Dude was a tank of rippling muscles and intense eyes reminiscent of that beautiful glare of a spaced out h****n a****t, like Kurt Cobain’s eyes. Dude was a f**k machine.



After the first time we had s*x he started vaguely hinting that I might be the one. I’m like “Nah.” and even if I was for him, he’s not for me. Had kids, an “ex” a*******n, no job except for “selling weed”, etc. Despite seeing that he’s falling rather fast, I’m dickmatized. 2nd time plays even more intense. Longer session, more intense. He basically says “I love you” without saying I love you. After he’s messaging me and talking about how he’s told his friends about me. I’m like, “This isn’t happening. This is just s*x.” it was also at this time that I’m starting to realize beyond the emotional instability he’s also a bit paranoid but not in the “Haha I’ve smoked too much weed, close the blinds” way but in the clinical way. Like he’s thinking despite me saying this is just s*x that anything else I say like “You’re insanely hot.” or “This s*x is incredibly good.” is an indication that I want to be with him but I can’t and I’m manipulating him into giving up good d**k despite the fact that obviously I’m also dealing b**b a*s and throat. Again, no job, “ex” a****t, has kids… sure, lemme settle down with you despite saying “This is just s*x.” in a myriad of different very direct ways.



I’m stupid and f**k him a 3rd time. This time it’s an insanely long session. I notice he takes a couple bathroom breaks. Not really a problem because when I say the connection was so intense during this s*x I mean we were locked in for 4-5 hours straight except for the bathroom breaks. Now, at this time I have a vague idea of what chemsex is because 10 years earlier or so I watched a documentary on it but it wasn’t something I really retained because why would I? I’m not going to be involved in it.



Wrong. I never really considered my involvement in it would be passionate s*x with a dude who’s strung out on ice while I’m just having the best drive to poundtown in my life. So either way, after that time he is messaging me hard with stuff like “I could see myself with you forever.” and s**t like that. I’m still like “This dude is just nuts.” I told him “Listen, this is just s*x. I have a man who I will stay with forever. I love him, he loves me. We’re great together we just like to f**k around with trade.” All hell breaks loose with all this paranoid s**t like “You just want me so you can hop from one boyfriend to the next.” “You used me and are manipulating me to get into my life.” etc. I’m befuddled because I’ve been clear in so many instances that this is just s*x and that yes, I used him as d**k but didn’t use him as my next boyfriend for a safety net (which is hilarious given that ya know, he has no safety net) etc. etc. Was I guilty of overlooking that he couldn’t separate b**b a*s bussy from a desire to be in a relationship? Absolutely. Don’t be a giant muscle God with good d**k and you won’t have the problem of people wanting your d**k. Also, don’t f**k a dude in an open relationship if you expect them to then break up with their dude and be “monogamous” with you. Dude also told me about how he beat his previous boyfriend’s a*s because dude cheated… while he was also cheating. Crazy s**t. A*****t s**t. Has illegal firearms s**t.



Either way I cut it off after the 3rd time. Meanwhile, I tell friends about this and they’re like “Gurl, he’s still using m**h. I’ve known men that said they try to hold back when you do x, y or z s*x thing and you know d**n well they came fast the second you did it. When he went to the bathroom did he come back and seem to be more into it?” and as stupid as it sounds it was at that moment I realized he WAS more into the s*x after his lil bathroom breaks. Eyes rolling back more when I was riding him, toes more forcefully curled, just more into the s*x than 5 minutes before. I still am like “Nah! I would know if he was still doing m**h.”



Fast forward like 2 months max… dude’s back in jail. Possession with intent to sell, paraphernalia, driving under the influence.



The best d**k of my life was the best because dude had the power of crystal m*************e to keep him from spillin’ his baby batter in minutes. Fast forward 4 years and I contacted him again because I wanted d**k and thought “F**k it.” Nope. He messaged me from the phone that he’s allowed to have in jail. He was released from the previous incident and is since back in jail again.





So if y’all ever wonder what the power of good d**k on a super hot dude is… it’s strong enough to make you wanna make that mistake again knowing that it’s just an absolutely stupid mistake. Luckily he’s in another jail 200 miles away and I will not be signing up for that again no matter how tempted I may be… because I’m a dumb ho.

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