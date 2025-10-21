ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Leavitt is a Seattle-based artist known for turning discarded materials into thought-provoking art. His series "Trash Talking" reimagines familiar consumer products using recycled cardboard and packaging, transforming waste into sculpture with a message. Each piece humorously critiques mass production, brand obsession, and environmental impact while showcasing Leavitt’s skill in craftsmanship and satire.

Through his playful yet critical approach, he invites viewers to rethink what they consume and discard, proving that even the most disposable objects can be reshaped into meaningful commentary on modern culture.

More info: Instagram | mikeleavittart.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artwork of a payphone repurposed with Apple design elements, showcasing waste turned into witty commentary on modern life.

mikeleavitt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Artistic sneaker sculpture made from waste materials, showcasing witty commentary on modern life through creative reuse.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Fuel pump nozzle art piece repurposing waste materials, reflecting witty commentary on modern life and consumer culture.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Artistic sculpture made from waste materials resembling a juice box with a bent straw, highlighting modern life commentary.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Artistic fuel pump sculpture made from waste materials, showcasing witty commentary on modern life through recycled art.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Green and white gas pump nozzle sculpture made from waste materials, showcasing witty commentary on modern life.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Clorox box with a green straw, an artist's witty commentary using waste to reflect on modern life.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Artistic sculpture made from recycled waste materials, offering witty commentary on modern life and consumer culture.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hand holding a black Adidas box-shaped bag made from waste materials as witty commentary on modern life.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Hershey's carton crafted from recycled materials, showcasing an artist turning waste into witty commentary on modern life.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Artist's creative use of waste materials to craft a witty grenade sculpture commenting on modern life.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Red carton made from waste materials, part of an artist's witty commentary on modern life using recycled waste art.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Sculpture made from waste candy packaging, showcasing artistic commentary on modern life using recycled materials.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Sculpture of a gas mask made from waste materials, showcasing witty commentary on modern life through art.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Green jerrycan sculpture made from waste materials, showcasing witty commentary on modern life by an innovative artist.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Hand holding a wooden Nintendo Game Boy featuring Tetris, showcasing artist's use of waste for witty modern life commentary.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Vintage rotary dial telephone sculpture made from recycled materials, showcasing witty commentary on modern life through art.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Sculpture blending a human head with a crushed Campbell’s tomato soup can, showcasing waste turned into witty art commentary.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Four drink cartons made from recycled materials, showcasing witty commentary on modern life through artistic waste reuse.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Wooden toy car sculpture made from recycled materials showcasing witty commentary on modern life and waste.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Colorful sneaker sculpture made from recycled waste materials, showcasing witty commentary on modern life through art.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Sculpture of a gun made from Skittles packaging, showcasing the artist turning waste into witty commentary on modern life.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Boombox sculpture made from recycled cassette tapes, showcasing witty commentary on modern life through creative waste art.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Artwork made from waste combines McDonald's packaging and Marlboro cigarette branding as witty commentary on modern life.

    mikeleavitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!