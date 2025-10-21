ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Leavitt is a Seattle-based artist known for turning discarded materials into thought-provoking art. His series "Trash Talking" reimagines familiar consumer products using recycled cardboard and packaging, transforming waste into sculpture with a message. Each piece humorously critiques mass production, brand obsession, and environmental impact while showcasing Leavitt’s skill in craftsmanship and satire.

Through his playful yet critical approach, he invites viewers to rethink what they consume and discard, proving that even the most disposable objects can be reshaped into meaningful commentary on modern culture.

More info: Instagram | mikeleavittart.com