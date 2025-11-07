Employee Asks If He Should Make His Life More Difficult By Exposing Management And HR To Coworkers

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
It can be daunting to ask for a promotion: the fear of rejection is strong in many of us. In a 2014 study by Accenture, only 44% of employees admitted they had inquired about a promotion, and 68% of those have even gotten one.
However, when this guy asked for a promotion at his company, he was put on a PIP (performance improvement plan) instead. He felt disrespected and even claimed that the management bullied him during the meeting. And, since he had recorded it, he thought it might be a good idea to share the recording with his colleagues. Read on to find out why that might not have been the best idea.
A guy wanted a promotion, but “was bullied” into a performance improvement plan instead
Man wearing headset and glasses, worried about exposing management and HR to coworkers during video call.
If you’re someone who feels strongly about workers’ rights, you may root for the author of this story. Exposing a company and its managers may be a revenge fantasy for many, but it’s not as simple as it may seem.
As some commenters already pointed out, it’s possible that the employee didn’t break any laws by recording the meeting. In Canada, the “one-party consent” rule applies to secret video and audio recordings. However, it may still lead to serious legal and employment consequences.
As recruitment professionals from Legacy Bowes note, it depends on whether the recorder is participating in the conversation that is being recorded. “Under the Criminal Code of Canada, an individual can legally record a conversation as long as they are a participant,” they explain. “However, secretly recording a meeting can be considered a breach of trust and may result in disciplinary action, including termination, if it is against company policy.”
If there are privacy laws or company policies stating that recording someone without their knowledge is forbidden, the recorder might receive disciplinary action or even be fired.
Although in this case, the employee didn’t record the meeting to later use it in court and just wanted to expose his company to other employees, some experts caution that such recordings might be inadmissible in court.
This situation raises an interesting issue. The author writes that he did everything right to be a hard worker. He brought in the most promoters, was always on time, adhered to schedules, even trained new hires, and worked overtime. But is hard work the only thing that matters when it comes to getting promoted?
In a 2019 CNBC and SurveyMonkey poll, many workers said their companies have unfavorable policies for getting promoted. Still, 24% believed that working hard is the most important quality when it comes to getting a promotion. Networking, earning an advanced degree, and earning additional certifications were the next top factors.
However, when it comes to actually getting promoted, other things might matter more. As some commenters pointed out, networking is a big factor. Employees who want to be promoted need to put their talent and hard work out there, and the people know how valuable they are.
“If your boss doesn’t know your impact, they can’t promote you,” career and leadership coach Dr. Tega Edwin writes. “If leadership doesn’t see your potential, they won’t advocate for you.”
Showing initiative outside of your assigned role is also a big plus. “If you can start taking on new responsibilities and projects outside your core role, it can help prove to your boss that you can handle a bigger job,” LinkedIn’s Paul Petrone writes.
Other things, like having a mentor and good listening skills, assertiveness, etc., play a role in whether a person gets a promotion. But, in the end, it’s clearly not just about being good at your job. In 2025, that’s just one of the factors.
However, people urged him not to risk his career by making the recording public
Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising caution about exposing management and HR to coworkers, suggesting legal advice first.
Employee asks about risks of exposing management and HR corruption to coworkers in a workplace discussion.
Text comment discussing risks an employee faces when exposing management and HR to coworkers at work.
Screenshot of a forum discussion where an employee asks about exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about employee concerns on exposing management and HR to coworkers at work.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about an employee considering exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Online forum discussion about employee questioning exposing management and HR to coworkers for potential risks.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the difficulty of exposing management and HR to coworkers at work.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about job risks when exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Employee discusses if exposing management and HR to coworkers could make his work life more difficult.
Comment about an employee asking if exposing management and HR to coworkers might make life more difficult.
Screenshot of a forum comment suggesting to talk to a labor attorney about exposing management and HR issues to coworkers
Screenshot of an online comment advising an employee on exposing management and HR to coworkers risks.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing whether to expose management and HR to coworkers.
Employee confused about HR and management bullying into a PIP after asking about promotion at work.
Reddit user skeptics1 explains the importance of documenting info before exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Screenshot of an online comment advising an employee about exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Comment advising caution on exposing management and HR to coworkers while considering legal risks and job search timing.
Text conversation about employee concerns on exposing management and HR risking defamation and complicating work life.
Alt text: Employee considers making life more difficult by exposing management and HR to coworkers through a factual Glassdoor review.
Employee looking conflicted about exposing management and HR issues to coworkers in an office setting.
Comment warning against making life more difficult by exposing management and HR, advising to move on peacefully.
Screenshot of a forum comment advising against making work life difficult by exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Comment from user WhiskeyBiscuit222 advising an employee about risks of exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Comment from user Whatever603 advising on the risks of exposing management and HR to coworkers in a no-win situation.
Comment warning about risks of exposing management and HR to coworkers, including potential firing and legal actions.
Comment on a forum post discussing if an employee should expose management and HR to coworkers, questioning the outcome.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing workplace issues related to management, HR, and employee promotion policies.
Screenshot of an online post discussing employee frustration with management and HR concerns at work.
User comment discussing potential consequences of exposing management and HR to coworkers at work.
Screenshot of an online comment asking about making life more difficult by exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Text comment on a white background about potential criminal charges related to two-party consent laws in a work discussion forum.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing risks of exposing management and HR to coworkers in a workplace scandal.
Comment on work environment questioning if slackers are easier to work with and promotion criteria beyond performance.
Comment discussing risk of exposing management and HR, with advice on reputation and handling workplace conflicts.
Screenshot of a user comment advising to submit an anonymous ethics hotline case involving HR and management issues.
Comment warning about consequences of exposing management and HR to coworkers making employee’s life more difficult.
Screenshot of an online forum post about exposing management and HR risks related to coworker work ethic and promotion.
Online comment questioning if exposing management and HR to coworkers will make employee's life more difficult.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing whether exposing management and HR to coworkers is worth the difficulty.
Comment on Reddit discussing whether an employee should expose management and HR to coworkers.
Screenshot of an online forum post with a user asking about making life difficult by exposing management and HR to coworkers.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
30
