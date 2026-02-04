Who Is Rebecca White? Rebecca White is a British model and actress with a versatile look. She brings dynamic energy to both fashion campaigns and acting roles. Her breakthrough came on Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model. She achieved a notable third-place finish, which boosted her profile significantly.

Full Name Rebecca White Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Nationality British Ethnicity White European Descent Education Phil Winstons Theatre School, College (BTEC Diplomas)

Early Life and Education Dance classes formed an early foundation for Rebecca White. She began performing at age three, honing her skills at a local dance school for eighteen years. Beyond her early stage appearances, college brought BTEC Diplomas in performing arts and dance. This academic and practical study, combined with training at Phil Winstons Theatre School, refined her professional skills.