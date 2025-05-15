ADVERTISEMENT

Aylia Colwell’s comic series "Reasons My Friends Hate Me" brilliantly captures the awkward, anxious, and hilariously honest moments that make us all human. From tiny social slip-ups to wildly relatable overthinking spirals, her illustrations tap into the kind of everyday flaws that spark playful frustration—and deep laughter—among friends.

Previously featured on Bored Panda, Aylia’s distinctive blend of vulnerability, wit, and charm struck a chord with thousands of readers. Now, she’s back with a fresh batch of comics that dive even deeper into the messy magic of being unapologetically yourself.

Let’s take a look at Aylia’s newest creations—and who knows, you might just find yourself laughing at your own wonderfully awkward quirks!

More info: Instagram

#1

Self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell about awkward conversations on the Apollo Program and moon landing.

Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #2

    Self-deprecating comics by Aylia Colwell showing awkward conversation moments with humor and simple black and pink illustrations.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #3

    Self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell showing a woman humorously handling a heavy weight labeled life.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #4

    Self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell showing a woman’s humorous struggle with social media likes and self-doubt.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #5

    Self-deprecating comic panels showing awkward humor about smiling and everyday social interactions.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #6

    Two women in a self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell humorously discussing everyday awkwardness and sleep.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #7

    Comic panels showing self-deprecating humor with characters discussing a handmade art piece and awkward reactions.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #8

    Self-deprecating comics showing a woman struggling with exercise and awkward humor by Aylia Colwell.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #9

    Aylia Colwell comic showing a couple in bed with a humorous awkward conversation about Kylie Jenner.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #10

    Self-deprecating comic panel showing a woman struggling to draw, highlighting everyday awkwardness humor.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #11

    Venn diagram comic comparing toilet paper and life with humorous notes, showcasing self-deprecating comics on everyday awkwardness.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #12

    Illustration from self-deprecating comics by Aylia Colwell showing everyday awkwardness and emotional support through humor.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #13

    Cartoon of a stressed woman holding balls labeled with social issues, illustrating self-deprecating comics about everyday awkwardness.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #14

    Comic panels showing two characters awkwardly saying goodbye, reflecting self-deprecating humor about everyday awkwardness.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #15

    Comic by Aylia Colwell showing shower thoughts turning everyday awkwardness into self-deprecating humor.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #16

    Aylia Colwell self-deprecating comic showing awkward social moments with characters talking and feeling left out.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #17

    Self-deprecating comics by Aylia Colwell show a girl humorously overcoming awkward moments like making a dental appointment.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #18

    Four-panel self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell depicting awkward conversations and humor among diverse characters.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #19

    Two women in a self-deprecating comic strip humorously discuss doing it all and getting enough sleep.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #20

    Comic panel showing self-deprecating humor as a man cuts food and accidentally hurts himself, highlighting everyday awkwardness in life.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #21

    Comic strip showing everyday awkwardness with two characters, highlighting humor in self-deprecating comics by Aylia Colwell.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #22

    Comic panel showing self-deprecating humor with two characters discussing how things often bug one of them.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #23

    Comic strip by Aylia Colwell showing self-deprecating humor about everyday awkwardness and difficulty concentrating.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #24

    Comic panels showing self-deprecating humor with a character reading optimistic and pessimistic news about world problems.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing self-deprecating humor with characters in a medieval setting facing awkward situations.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #26

    Four-panel self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell depicting awkward social moments with humor.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #27

    Comic strip showing awkward conversation about favorite movies, featuring self-deprecating humor and everyday awkwardness by Aylia Colwell.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #28

    Two women discuss eagle leg positions in a self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell with football humor.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #29

    Two women in a self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell discussing awkward TV show recommendations.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #30

    Self-deprecating comic by Aylia Colwell humorously illustrating everyday awkwardness with different types of bread.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #31

    Illustration of self-deprecating comics showing different types of people based on their association with the word spike.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #32

    Self-deprecating comics by Aylia Colwell humorously depicting everyday awkwardness and personal insecurities with simple illustrations.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

    #33

    Comic strip showing self-deprecating humor about being neither a morning nor night person in everyday awkwardness.

    Reasons My Friends Hate Me Report

