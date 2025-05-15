ADVERTISEMENT

Aylia Colwell’s comic series "Reasons My Friends Hate Me" brilliantly captures the awkward, anxious, and hilariously honest moments that make us all human. From tiny social slip-ups to wildly relatable overthinking spirals, her illustrations tap into the kind of everyday flaws that spark playful frustration—and deep laughter—among friends.

Previously featured on Bored Panda, Aylia’s distinctive blend of vulnerability, wit, and charm struck a chord with thousands of readers. Now, she’s back with a fresh batch of comics that dive even deeper into the messy magic of being unapologetically yourself.

Let’s take a look at Aylia’s newest creations—and who knows, you might just find yourself laughing at your own wonderfully awkward quirks!

More info: Instagram