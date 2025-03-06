ADVERTISEMENT

Women have reasons for not pursuing a romantic relationship with a man. It could be due to a lack of compatibility, attraction, a strong connection, or they’re simply not ready. 

We don’t often hear the male perspective, and it is likely why this thread's user recently asked the question, “Men who rejected a woman, what was your main reason?” While many answers were valid, some of these border on plain absurdity. 

This list compiles the most popular responses. Ladies, this should give you a clear enough idea of how a man’s mind works.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman in a green apron smiling and conversing with another woman in a peaceful, plant-filled cafe setting. We were out for dinner, and she mistreated the waitress. My date was this beam of warmth and kindness to me, and a vessel of cold cruelty to the girl.
She treated her like a slave-servant, made everything difficult and painful for the waitress, who quickly stopped smiling.
I can’t be with people who can’t show respect.
So I told her I was going to pee, paid the bill, personally apologized to the waitress and let her tell the date to lose my number after I left

shven , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman in sunglasses holding a croissant, seated in a car, looking thoughtful. I remember one girl asked me for my number in the mall and she was gorgeous, she was well dressed and I had seen she was driving an expensive car. told her I’m not the guy she’s looking for. I couldn’t match her finances or anything, Just felt wrong to waste her time. this can happen ladies. Real Men will not stay if we believe you’re too much, It’s possible to be “too good” and honest men will flee. I only date in my lane, don’t wanna get cheated on with a rich type. Or hold someone back.

    fabio_bandz , Ekaterina Klimentovich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe she had her own money and didn't need to date/cheat with a rich type of man, she could be just looking for love and not what you can buy her..

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Close-up of a hand removing a ring, symbolizing rejection in relationships. She had a husband and thought I wouldn’t find out

    badbunnybambam , Hrant Khachatryan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man and woman stand apart in hallway, illustrating rejection and emotional distance. I did once because she was a good woman and seemed serious about her business. I wasn’t about nothing but her body and told her no, because I didn’t want to waste her time.

    semipro.the.editor , Alena Darmel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Woman in a dark blazer standing with arms crossed, representing moments of rejection. She was just plain mean.

    thervpshow , Maksim Goncharenok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Woman applying deodorant while wearing a pink top and jeans, in a casual setting. Hygiene is the most reason, it takes less than $5 dollars to smell good

    gil_aif , Oleg Ivanov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don’t have to smell good, but don’t smell like you bath in a swamp every day. In h**h school, I knew somebody who smelled like that. We were trying to figure out whether we should tell them or not

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Woman with arm tattoos, wearing a black top and camouflage pants. I tried to hook my friend one time with this guy she thought was hot. His response was “you have no tattoos I’m okay”

    monroeforthebanks , Sakie Bustos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Couple standing together on a city street, sharing a moment near a building with "The Peninsula" sign in the background. My best friend was in love with her

    tties.nipx , Dante Muñoz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Woman enjoying a meal outdoors, smiling contentedly under a patio umbrella. Chewing too loudly and making noise while eating.
    She had zero interest in me and was all about her in dialogue.
    She had zero interests or hobbies.

    boilerdroone666 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Sandwich on car dashboard with scattered papers, illustrating a moment shared by men about rejection. Car full to the brim with trash.

    pharociousart , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nasty, wonder what the house looked like if the car was that bad..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Man sitting alone facing the sea, wearing a striped sweater, reflecting on personal rejection moments. I just like being alone.

    smokinoutpourinup , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Woman in a pink top sitting on a bed, taking a selfie with her phone, reflecting on relationships. I hated that she needed social validation and social media in general.

    lsg223_ , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    She was talking about having a second bf.

    potentflute Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A woman in glasses stands in front of a chalkboard, holding a tablet, with sticky notes around her. Lack of intellect.

    cari.dot , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A man and woman sharing a coffee and conversation at a cafe, highlighting moments of rejection. I want 3 things in a partner (ideally in equal measure):
    - intellectual connection
    - emotional connection
    - physical connection
    If one or more is lacking, then it’s just not for me. You can be a perfectly good person. But being a good person is not the same as being the right person for me.

    jonatanbackelie , Eduardo Simões Neto Junior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Two men resting together peacefully, symbolizing comfort and support in a bedroom setting. Because I'm gay

    redgell79 , Kampus Production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man in a hat and checkered shirt drinking from a can in a forest, showcasing casual style. Inappropriate farting

    papanchol , Kristiina Glaase Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of don’t understand it. How can farts be inappropriate? Like they’re really hard to hold back and most of the times you have a stomachache and just need to let the gas out. It can be embarrassing but like why would it prevent someone from dating? Just sharing my own opinion, correct me if I misunderstood something.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Family walking through a forest, holding hands with a child swinging between them, enjoying nature together. I recently rejected a girl who was really into me who does have some qualities I look for, we just don't align morally or the way we would parent. So I decided that I think we would be better as just friends.

    john_hash_87 , Caleb Oquendo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Woman in dim lighting holding a drink, appearing thoughtful. She peed her pants on our first date because she got too drunk… it’s a long story

    quintez89_dw , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man in striped shirt and glasses looks in a lit mirror, reflecting on personal moments of rejection. I don’t love myself so how am I gonna love you

    10gen10000 , Lucas Pezeta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Woman in kitchen wearing a lime green shirt and beige apron, standing next to a mixer. My brother said he rejected a woman because she was loud and overweight

    crystyle98 , SHVETS production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Man and woman on a park bench, looking away from each other, reflecting a moment of rejection and contemplation. Wasn't my type, wasn't someone I connected with intellectually or emotionally, not someone I was interested in despite respecting and loving her as a person, engaged in behaviour that met the definition of sexual [overpowering] when she tried to make her feelings for me known.

    mikedirtstein , Vera Arsic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Couple lying together in a cozy bedroom with sunlight streaming through a window. Bedroom skills increased through the years, felt I was being used for that more than pure connection. So now I decline unless I’m actually vibing with her.

    _spaceark , Anastasia Shuraeva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Woman in a pink blouse and yellow skirt speaking confidently in a classroom setting. A girl I've known for a long time asked me out. Said 'no' right away because she's known to talk about other girls all the time like she always has something bad to say about every girl. I thought if you have something bad to say about everyone, there must be something wrong with you girl. So no. Don't want to date girls who have too many problems or complain too much about other people.

    ethann0913 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Smiling woman in a pink hoodie, looking to the side, against a plain background. In middle school a girl asked me out, I said no because I wamted to wait till high school, and then she said her friends dared her to anyhow, so in a sense, didn't fall for the bs.

    theautistichomie , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Man and woman sitting at a table, engaged in a serious conversation, relating to moments of rejection. She didn't want kids. I respect that. Keep it moving.

    michael_brooks_44 , Gabriel Ponton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I respect that he didn't stay thinking she'd change her mind. Kudos to him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Woman outdoors with smoke obscuring her face, mountains in the background. She smoked. That was an instant hard pass.

    hippygriffi , Megan Forbes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Man in denim jacket sitting outdoors, playfully interacting with a woman, capturing a moment of rejection. I didn't want to risk our friendship.

    moonchild33x , Marlene Leppänen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Simply not interested in her.

    wolffsteeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    She was arrogant, ill willed and immature

    clyde_le_cyanide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Man rejecting woman in conversation, wearing casual outfits, surrounded by plants, illustrating relationship dynamics. There have been multiple occasions that I’ve rejected women interested in me when my sole interest in them was sexual.

    ever_it_laissez , Antoni Shkraba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Woman in a light blue blazer posing playfully against a solid background. She was way to over confident about herself tone it down girl

    sinful_design.ss , Moose Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    A woman sitting on a bench outdoors with a man, appearing upset and contemplative about rejection. I friendzoned her because she was going through a lot, and it seemed more like she could use the help rather than the distraction. but she ended up being offended by that

    jody.loud , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Woman in a black shirt gesturing with frustration indoors. Inappropriate attire, stinking attitude and filthy language are my main 3. Any combination is enough for me to start walking in the opposite direction

    toneyraykey , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    She started telling me about her ex. Telling me how her ex owned a house 21yo and was crazy.

    monroeforthebanks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    She lived in a different country.

    blakeonator64 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Because I was with and generally committed to someone else

    caaronmd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    When they disturbed my peace for no reason

    superman231 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Didn’t have the same wants in life.

    count_swaggula95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Caught her in too many lies.

    luisde7411 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Clinginess

    duvieg7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Arrogance and narcissism.

    misoginul101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Saving myself for marriage, and dating her could jeopardize that

    fahimjamall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    She lied. She told me she was a Junior in college. That was true. She neglected to mention that she started early and just turned 18. I was 21. It already felt off and that nailed it. We stayed friends. So, that was nice.

    kelldan1968 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Was a freshman in college with one girl, and I took multiple classes with her. I had no interest in her, nor she in me. Senior year comes, and she came on to me. I had moved up socially and financially, had my own place, car, finances. And now I'm attractive? I turned her down flat. The whole idea of her watching and waiting for four years, then suddenly getting turned on by me was WEIRD

    clarkvaughan111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    She didn’t want me keep contact with my ex

    iam_shanexvi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    She was a gold digger

    860_born Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Don't want no drama or looked at like an ATM. Don't want resources waisted and not a therapist.

    shin_dragon_emperor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    She just felt weird to me and low confidence

    murdrcoutureclub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Physical appearance

    venuseta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Poverty of spirit

    kasparov_theconqueror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    My male friend told me yesterday he stopped talking to this girl because she wasn’t taking care of her looks

    _mayra_s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Lack of enthusiasm, clinginess, or I choose another woman instead.

    ghostface_dee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    You're a bit too much. You share way too much personal information, and you come across as overly confident specially in the first date

    xenorita_jareza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Personality, lack of humor, beliefs

    fatherunique68 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Not my type.

    devils.heartbreak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Trust issue. Trauma.

    sandevil_darkshadow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!