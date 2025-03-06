This list compiles the most popular responses. Ladies, this should give you a clear enough idea of how a man’s mind works.

We don’t often hear the male perspective , and it is likely why this thread's user recently asked the question , “Men who rejected a woman, what was your main reason?” While many answers were valid, some of these border on plain absurdity.

Women have reasons for not pursuing a romantic relationship with a man. It could be due to a lack of compatibility, attraction, a strong connection, or they’re simply not ready.

#1 We were out for dinner, and she mistreated the waitress. My date was this beam of warmth and kindness to me, and a vessel of cold cruelty to the girl.

She treated her like a slave-servant, made everything difficult and painful for the waitress, who quickly stopped smiling.

I can’t be with people who can’t show respect.

So I told her I was going to pee, paid the bill, personally apologized to the waitress and let her tell the date to lose my number after I left

RELATED:

#2 I remember one girl asked me for my number in the mall and she was gorgeous, she was well dressed and I had seen she was driving an expensive car. told her I’m not the guy she’s looking for. I couldn’t match her finances or anything, Just felt wrong to waste her time. this can happen ladies. Real Men will not stay if we believe you’re too much, It’s possible to be “too good” and honest men will flee. I only date in my lane, don’t wanna get cheated on with a rich type. Or hold someone back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 She had a husband and thought I wouldn’t find out

#4 I did once because she was a good woman and seemed serious about her business. I wasn’t about nothing but her body and told her no, because I didn’t want to waste her time.

#5 She was just plain mean.

#6 Hygiene is the most reason, it takes less than $5 dollars to smell good

#7 I tried to hook my friend one time with this guy she thought was hot. His response was “you have no tattoos I’m okay”

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My best friend was in love with her

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Chewing too loudly and making noise while eating.

She had zero interest in me and was all about her in dialogue.

She had zero interests or hobbies.

#10 Car full to the brim with trash.

#11 I just like being alone.

#12 I hated that she needed social validation and social media in general.

#13 She was talking about having a second bf.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Lack of intellect.

#15 I want 3 things in a partner (ideally in equal measure):

- intellectual connection

- emotional connection

- physical connection

If one or more is lacking, then it’s just not for me. You can be a perfectly good person. But being a good person is not the same as being the right person for me.

#16 Because I'm gay

#17 Inappropriate farting

#18 I recently rejected a girl who was really into me who does have some qualities I look for, we just don't align morally or the way we would parent. So I decided that I think we would be better as just friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 She peed her pants on our first date because she got too drunk… it’s a long story

#20 I don’t love myself so how am I gonna love you

#21 My brother said he rejected a woman because she was loud and overweight

#22 Wasn't my type, wasn't someone I connected with intellectually or emotionally, not someone I was interested in despite respecting and loving her as a person, engaged in behaviour that met the definition of sexual [overpowering] when she tried to make her feelings for me known.

#23 Bedroom skills increased through the years, felt I was being used for that more than pure connection. So now I decline unless I’m actually vibing with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 A girl I've known for a long time asked me out. Said 'no' right away because she's known to talk about other girls all the time like she always has something bad to say about every girl. I thought if you have something bad to say about everyone, there must be something wrong with you girl. So no. Don't want to date girls who have too many problems or complain too much about other people.

#25 In middle school a girl asked me out, I said no because I wamted to wait till high school, and then she said her friends dared her to anyhow, so in a sense, didn't fall for the bs.

#26 She didn't want kids. I respect that. Keep it moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 She smoked. That was an instant hard pass.

#28 I didn't want to risk our friendship.

#29 Simply not interested in her.

#30 She was arrogant, ill willed and immature

#31 There have been multiple occasions that I’ve rejected women interested in me when my sole interest in them was sexual.

#32 She was way to over confident about herself tone it down girl

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I friendzoned her because she was going through a lot, and it seemed more like she could use the help rather than the distraction. but she ended up being offended by that

#34 Inappropriate attire, stinking attitude and filthy language are my main 3. Any combination is enough for me to start walking in the opposite direction

#35 She started telling me about her ex. Telling me how her ex owned a house 21yo and was crazy.

#36 She lived in a different country.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Because I was with and generally committed to someone else

#38 When they disturbed my peace for no reason

#39 Didn’t have the same wants in life.

#40 Caught her in too many lies.

#41 Clinginess

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Arrogance and narcissism.

#43 Saving myself for marriage, and dating her could jeopardize that

#44 She lied. She told me she was a Junior in college. That was true. She neglected to mention that she started early and just turned 18. I was 21. It already felt off and that nailed it. We stayed friends. So, that was nice.

#45 Was a freshman in college with one girl, and I took multiple classes with her. I had no interest in her, nor she in me. Senior year comes, and she came on to me. I had moved up socially and financially, had my own place, car, finances. And now I'm attractive? I turned her down flat. The whole idea of her watching and waiting for four years, then suddenly getting turned on by me was WEIRD

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 She didn’t want me keep contact with my ex

#47 She was a gold digger

#48 Don't want no drama or looked at like an ATM. Don't want resources waisted and not a therapist.

#49 She just felt weird to me and low confidence

#50 Physical appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Poverty of spirit

#52 My male friend told me yesterday he stopped talking to this girl because she wasn’t taking care of her looks

#53 Lack of enthusiasm, clinginess, or I choose another woman instead.

#54 You're a bit too much. You share way too much personal information, and you come across as overly confident specially in the first date

#55 Personality, lack of humor, beliefs

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Not my type.