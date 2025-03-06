57 Men Share The Moment They Rejected Women And Why
Women have reasons for not pursuing a romantic relationship with a man. It could be due to a lack of compatibility, attraction, a strong connection, or they’re simply not ready.
We don’t often hear the male perspective, and it is likely why this thread's user recently asked the question, “Men who rejected a woman, what was your main reason?” While many answers were valid, some of these border on plain absurdity.
This list compiles the most popular responses. Ladies, this should give you a clear enough idea of how a man’s mind works.
We were out for dinner, and she mistreated the waitress. My date was this beam of warmth and kindness to me, and a vessel of cold cruelty to the girl.
She treated her like a slave-servant, made everything difficult and painful for the waitress, who quickly stopped smiling.
I can’t be with people who can’t show respect.
So I told her I was going to pee, paid the bill, personally apologized to the waitress and let her tell the date to lose my number after I left
Poor waitress, happy the dude walked/ran away from her...
I remember one girl asked me for my number in the mall and she was gorgeous, she was well dressed and I had seen she was driving an expensive car. told her I’m not the guy she’s looking for. I couldn’t match her finances or anything, Just felt wrong to waste her time. this can happen ladies. Real Men will not stay if we believe you’re too much, It’s possible to be “too good” and honest men will flee. I only date in my lane, don’t wanna get cheated on with a rich type. Or hold someone back.
Maybe she had her own money and didn't need to date/cheat with a rich type of man, she could be just looking for love and not what you can buy her..
She had a husband and thought I wouldn’t find out
I did once because she was a good woman and seemed serious about her business. I wasn’t about nothing but her body and told her no, because I didn’t want to waste her time.
She was just plain mean.
Hygiene is the most reason, it takes less than $5 dollars to smell good
I tried to hook my friend one time with this guy she thought was hot. His response was “you have no tattoos I’m okay”
My best friend was in love with her
Chewing too loudly and making noise while eating.
She had zero interest in me and was all about her in dialogue.
She had zero interests or hobbies.
Car full to the brim with trash.
Nasty, wonder what the house looked like if the car was that bad..
I just like being alone.
I hated that she needed social validation and social media in general.
She was talking about having a second bf.
Lack of intellect.
I want 3 things in a partner (ideally in equal measure):
- intellectual connection
- emotional connection
- physical connection
If one or more is lacking, then it’s just not for me. You can be a perfectly good person. But being a good person is not the same as being the right person for me.
Look in the mirror and have fun on a date with yourself
Because I'm gay
Inappropriate farting
I kind of don’t understand it. How can farts be inappropriate? Like they’re really hard to hold back and most of the times you have a stomachache and just need to let the gas out. It can be embarrassing but like why would it prevent someone from dating? Just sharing my own opinion, correct me if I misunderstood something.
I recently rejected a girl who was really into me who does have some qualities I look for, we just don't align morally or the way we would parent. So I decided that I think we would be better as just friends.
She peed her pants on our first date because she got too drunk… it’s a long story
I don’t love myself so how am I gonna love you
My brother said he rejected a woman because she was loud and overweight
Wasn't my type, wasn't someone I connected with intellectually or emotionally, not someone I was interested in despite respecting and loving her as a person, engaged in behaviour that met the definition of sexual [overpowering] when she tried to make her feelings for me known.
Bedroom skills increased through the years, felt I was being used for that more than pure connection. So now I decline unless I’m actually vibing with her.
A girl I've known for a long time asked me out. Said 'no' right away because she's known to talk about other girls all the time like she always has something bad to say about every girl. I thought if you have something bad to say about everyone, there must be something wrong with you girl. So no. Don't want to date girls who have too many problems or complain too much about other people.
In middle school a girl asked me out, I said no because I wamted to wait till high school, and then she said her friends dared her to anyhow, so in a sense, didn't fall for the bs.
She didn't want kids. I respect that. Keep it moving.
I respect that he didn't stay thinking she'd change her mind. Kudos to him.
She smoked. That was an instant hard pass.
I didn't want to risk our friendship.
Simply not interested in her.
She was arrogant, ill willed and immature
There have been multiple occasions that I’ve rejected women interested in me when my sole interest in them was sexual.
She was way to over confident about herself tone it down girl
I friendzoned her because she was going through a lot, and it seemed more like she could use the help rather than the distraction. but she ended up being offended by that
Inappropriate attire, stinking attitude and filthy language are my main 3. Any combination is enough for me to start walking in the opposite direction
She started telling me about her ex. Telling me how her ex owned a house 21yo and was crazy.
She lived in a different country.
Because I was with and generally committed to someone else
When they disturbed my peace for no reason
Didn’t have the same wants in life.
Caught her in too many lies.
Clinginess
Arrogance and narcissism.
Saving myself for marriage, and dating her could jeopardize that
She lied. She told me she was a Junior in college. That was true. She neglected to mention that she started early and just turned 18. I was 21. It already felt off and that nailed it. We stayed friends. So, that was nice.
Was a freshman in college with one girl, and I took multiple classes with her. I had no interest in her, nor she in me. Senior year comes, and she came on to me. I had moved up socially and financially, had my own place, car, finances. And now I'm attractive? I turned her down flat. The whole idea of her watching and waiting for four years, then suddenly getting turned on by me was WEIRD
She didn’t want me keep contact with my ex
She was a gold digger
Don't want no drama or looked at like an ATM. Don't want resources waisted and not a therapist.
She just felt weird to me and low confidence
Physical appearance
Poverty of spirit
My male friend told me yesterday he stopped talking to this girl because she wasn’t taking care of her looks
Lack of enthusiasm, clinginess, or I choose another woman instead.
You're a bit too much. You share way too much personal information, and you come across as overly confident specially in the first date
Personality, lack of humor, beliefs
Not my type.
Trust issue. Trauma.