ADVERTISEMENT

In the fast-paced, ever-evolving world of Miami, Tatu Panda has managed to carve out a name for himself as one of the most unique and sought-after tattoo artists in the city. With a style that blends photorealism, fine detail, and delicate micro tattoos, Panda has become known for his small-scale, hyper-realistic designs that make each piece feel like a true work of art.

Panda’s journey as a tattoo artist started at a young age, growing up in the bustling environment of Miami’s flea markets, where he tattooed clients at just 15. His experience and dedication to learning his craft led him to his mentor, Felipe “Pride” Bustos, who helped Panda refine his skills and develop his own distinctive style. Today, Panda’s tattoos are known for their intricate, hyper-realistic designs and delicate script. Scroll down to see them for yourself!

More info: Instagram