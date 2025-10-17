ADVERTISEMENT

Keith Nunes is a talented Brazilian artist known for his incredible pencil drawings. His portraits are realistic and full of detail, showing both skill and patience.

Beyond creating art, Nunes shares his techniques with others on social media and through online courses, inspiring thousands of aspiring artists around the world. Scroll down to see some of his most striking works!

More info: Instagram | keithnrs.kpages.online

#1

Realistic pencil portrait of a young man holding a pencil, capturing every tiny detail in the detailed shading and expression.

    #2

    Hand drawing an incredible pencil portrait of a woman’s face capturing every tiny detail with shading and texture.

    #3

    Hand drawing an incredible pencil portrait of a girl with detailed shading capturing every tiny detail on textured paper.

    #4

    Realistic pencil portrait of a woman with detailed facial features capturing every tiny detail in the drawing.

    mitulrin24 avatar
    Sumita Dutta
    Sumita Dutta
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In India, my favorite has always been Indranil Banerjee - abstract work (https://indranilbanerjee.co.in/indranil-artist-signature-works). But if you talk of pencil sketches, these are really good!

    #5

    Hand drawing an incredible pencil portrait of an older man with a beard and wide-brimmed hat capturing every tiny detail.

    #6

    Realistic pencil portrait of a woman in profile, showcasing incredible detail in hair texture and facial features.

    #7

    Hand drawing a detailed pencil portrait of a woman with closed eyes, capturing every tiny detail in the shading.

    #8

    Hand drawing an incredible pencil portrait of a woman, capturing every tiny detail in her delicate facial features.

    #9

    Realistic pencil portrait of a woman with braided hair showcasing incredible pencil portrait detail and shading techniques.

    #10

    Close-up of a pencil creating an incredible pencil portrait showing detailed shading and texture of fabric folds.

    #11

    Highly detailed pencil portrait of a man with closed eyes, showcasing incredible pencil portrait drawing techniques.

    #12

    Realistic pencil portrait drawing of a woman with detailed facial features and hand, capturing every tiny detail.

    #13

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait in progress showing detailed facial features and curly hair with an artist's hand adding color.

    #14

    Realistic pencil portrait of a man with detailed facial features and textured hair showcasing incredible pencil portrait skills.

    #15

    Realistic pencil portrait of a young man wearing a beanie and necklace, capturing every tiny detail with fine shading.

    #16

    Hand drawing a detailed pencil portrait of a woman with flowing hair, capturing every tiny detail in the artwork.

    #17

    Hand drawing an incredible pencil portrait of a woman's detailed eyes partially covered by a dark fabric.

    #18

    Hand drawing a realistic pencil portrait of a woman with detailed shading capturing every tiny facial feature.

    #19

    Realistic pencil portrait drawing of a young man with detailed facial features and hair, showcasing incredible pencil portrait skills.

    #20

    Hand drawing an incredible pencil portrait of a hooded figure with detailed shading capturing every tiny detail.

    #21

    Hand drawing a pencil portrait of a woman's face with intricate details capturing every tiny feature.

    #22

    Realistic pencil portrait of a woman in profile showing incredible details and textures in hair and skin shading.

    #23

    Realistic pencil portrait of a man with intense eyes and detailed facial features, capturing every tiny detail in the drawing.

    #24

    Realistic pencil portrait of a woman showcasing intricate shading and capturing every tiny detail in the facial features.

    #25

    Close-up of a hand creating a pencil portrait that captures every tiny detail of a woman's face and hair.

    #26

    Realistic pencil portrait of a young man with detailed facial features and textured hair being drawn by an artist’s hand.

