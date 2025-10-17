26 Incredible Pencil Portraits That Capture Every Tiny Detail
Keith Nunes is a talented Brazilian artist known for his incredible pencil drawings. His portraits are realistic and full of detail, showing both skill and patience.
Beyond creating art, Nunes shares his techniques with others on social media and through online courses, inspiring thousands of aspiring artists around the world. Scroll down to see some of his most striking works!
More info: Instagram | keithnrs.kpages.online
