ADVERTISEMENT

It may not surprise you that incredible things can be created with just pencils and paper—but the breathtakingly realistic drawings of Japanese artist Kohei Ohmori are sure to leave you amazed.

Based in Okayama, this talented artist spends over 200 hours on each pencil drawing, and his extraordinary attention to detail is immediately evident. With precise shading, ultra-fine lines, and a remarkably steady hand, Ohmori’s black-and-white artworks look as though they could leap right off the page.

One of his most impressive pieces is a hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a Casio G-Shock watch. Every metallic reflection, digital display, and intricate detail of the case and bracelet is meticulously rendered. The shading is so precise that the drawing becomes nearly indistinguishable from a photograph.

Scroll down to discover how Ohmori captures even the most subtle textures and finest details in 17 of his best works we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | kohei6620.base.shop | youtube.com | x.com