It may not surprise you that incredible things can be created with just pencils and paper—but the breathtakingly realistic drawings of Japanese artist Kohei Ohmori are sure to leave you amazed.

Based in Okayama, this talented artist spends over 200 hours on each pencil drawing, and his extraordinary attention to detail is immediately evident. With precise shading, ultra-fine lines, and a remarkably steady hand, Ohmori’s black-and-white artworks look as though they could leap right off the page.

One of his most impressive pieces is a hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a Casio G-Shock watch. Every metallic reflection, digital display, and intricate detail of the case and bracelet is meticulously rendered. The shading is so precise that the drawing becomes nearly indistinguishable from a photograph.

Scroll down to discover how Ohmori captures even the most subtle textures and finest details in 17 of his best works we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | kohei6620.base.shop | youtube.com | x.com

#1

Hyperrealistic pencil drawing of a Casio G-Shock watch with intricate details, showcasing high-resolution photo quality.

kohei6620

    #2

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a spoon and fork with water droplets resembling a high-resolution photo.

    kohei6620

    #3

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a polished metal faucet showcasing detailed reflections and shading technique.

    kohei6620

    #4

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a large bolt and nut with water droplets that looks like a high-resolution photo.

    kohei6620

    #5

    Hyperrealistic pencil drawing of a woman with water droplets, showcasing detailed high-resolution photo-like artwork.

    kohei6620

    #6

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a woman with detailed shading that looks like a high-resolution photo, created with 200+ hours.

    kohei6620

    #7

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a detailed Asahi beer can created by an artist spending 200+ hours on each piece.

    kohei6620

    #8

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a Coca-Cola bottle with water droplets, showcasing detailed art that looks like a high-resolution photo.

    kohei6620

    #9

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a detailed Seiko watch, showcasing the artist's 200+ hours on each high-resolution photo-like artwork.

    kohei6620

    #10

    Hyperrealistic pencil drawing of a reflective metal teapot capturing detailed high-resolution photo-like reflections.

    kohei6620

    #11

    Hyperrealistic pencil drawing of an Asahi beer can next to a fine paintbrush, showcasing detailed photo-like art.

    kohei6620

    #12

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a vintage car front, showcasing detailed shading and reflections, created with over 200 hours.

    kohei6620

    #13

    Hyperrealistic pencil drawing of a partially unwrapped Meiji chocolate bar with paintbrushes beside it.

    kohei6620

    #14

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a sneaker with intricate details and shading, created with over 200 hours of work.

    kohei6620

    #15

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a close-up face with water droplets, showcasing high-resolution photo-like detail.

    kohei6620

    #16

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a reflective cat head created with detailed shading, showcasing hours of meticulous work.

    kohei6620

    #17

    Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a man sitting on a bed with a keyboard, showcasing 200+ hours of detailed art.

    kohei6620

