At first glance, you might think Heather Ríos' creations belong in a bakery display. But take a closer look, and you’ll realize they’re not edible at all—they’re embroidered! Heather is an artist who uses thread, paint, and clay to make desserts that look so real, they might make you do a double take.

From frosted cakes to glazed donuts, her work is full of rich textures and tiny details that capture the beauty of sweet treats. Whether it’s the shine of chocolate or the fluffiness of whipped cream, she stitches every piece with incredible precision. It’s no wonder people often mistake her art for the real thing!

More info: Instagram | Etsy