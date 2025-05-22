ADVERTISEMENT

Berndnaut Smilde is a Dutch visual artist known for his ephemeral indoor cloud installations. His most renowned project, the Nimbus series, involves creating realistic clouds inside various indoor spaces using a combination of smoke and water vapor. These clouds typically last only about 10 seconds, just long enough to be photographed.

Smilde likes to create his clouds in special places like churches, castles, and museums. The mix of the strong, lasting buildings and the short-lived, floating clouds makes his art more interesting. His clouds represent brief moments that don’t last long, encouraging people to think about how time passes and how there is beauty in things that are temporary.

More info: Instagram | berndnaut.nl

#1

Indoor space with realistic clouds created using a combination of smoke and water vapor art installation.

At first glance, these images might seem like AI creations because of their dreamlike quality. However, don’t be fooled, making these clouds takes a lot of care. Smilde needs a cold, wet place with still air to create them. He uses a smoke machine and a fine spray of water, sometimes making up to 100 clouds to get the perfect photo. The images are then edited to hide any tools, showing only the delicate cloud in the building.

The Nimbus series has become famous around the world. Smilde's creative mix of art, science, and buildings fascinates people everywhere.
    #2

    Realistic cloud created with smoke and water vapor installation inside an indoor space with glass ceiling and metal framework.

    #3

    Realistic cloud made of smoke and water vapor floats inside an ornate indoor space with a dome ceiling and large windows.

    #4

    Realistic cloud created with smoke and water vapor suspended inside a large indoor space with patterned flooring.

    #5

    Realistic cloud made from smoke and water vapor floating inside an industrial indoor space with high ceilings.

    #6

    Realistic cloud made from smoke and water vapor floating inside an old industrial indoor space near large windows.

    #7

    Indoor space featuring a realistic cloud art installation created using a combination of smoke and water vapor.

    #8

    Indoor art installation showing realistic clouds created using smoke and water vapor suspended within a spacious room.

    #9

    Realistic indoor cloud made from a combination of smoke and water vapor in a large room with checkered floor.

    #10

    Realistic cloud shaped from smoke and water vapor floating above a barren indoor space with a clear sky background.

    #11

    Realistic clouds created with smoke and water vapor forming an art installation inside a large indoor space.

    #12

    Realistic cloud made of smoke and water vapor floating inside a spacious, modern indoor room with skylights.

    #13

    Realistic cloud art made from smoke and water vapor floating inside a modern indoor space with architectural elements.

    #14

    Realistic cloud made of smoke and water vapor installation floating inside a modern indoor space with concrete walls.

    #15

    Realistic indoor cloud created using a combination of smoke and water vapor in an empty room with checkered floor.

    #16

    Indoor space with realistic clouds created using a combination of smoke and water vapor art installation.

