Berndnaut Smilde is a Dutch visual artist known for his ephemeral indoor cloud installations. His most renowned project, the Nimbus series, involves creating realistic clouds inside various indoor spaces using a combination of smoke and water vapor. These clouds typically last only about 10 seconds, just long enough to be photographed.

Smilde likes to create his clouds in special places like churches, castles, and museums. The mix of the strong, lasting buildings and the short-lived, floating clouds makes his art more interesting. His clouds represent brief moments that don’t last long, encouraging people to think about how time passes and how there is beauty in things that are temporary.

More info: Instagram | berndnaut.nl