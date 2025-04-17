Digital Cat Art By Jinodae That Brings Felines To Life With Simple, Realistic Drawings (19 Pics)Interview With Artist
Jinodae’s digital cat drawings are full of quiet charm and personality. Working mostly in black and white, they capture cats in all their natural moods—stretching, yawning, lounging, or simply watching the world with that unmistakable feline curiosity.
The illustrations have just the right amount of detail to show each cat’s personality. These furry creatures feel so real, it's as though you could reach out and pet them. Scroll down to explore Jinodae's cat drawings!
We reached out to Jinodae to learn more about their creative process and journey. The artist shared that they’re more of a casual creator: "I enjoy drawing for fun, but as a full-time student, that takes up a lot of my time right now."
According to Jinodae, most of the art they post is created digitally, using different tools and techniques to bring their ideas to life. "I mostly use Procreate or Sketchbook, though I’ve been sketching with pen a lot more recently."
A lot of their drawings feature cats, so we asked the artist what draws them to cats as a subject. "I actually haven't always been drawing cats," they shared. "It wasn't until after a long art block that I began using my cats as models in quick sketches and studies, leading to a greater fascination with the ways they are able to comfortably sit and sleep."
"I find it most rewarding to capture the expressions and demeanors of the subject or the feeling of a space, such as when a portrait of a person becomes recognizable. I want to be able to translate what I see around me into images where other people are hopefully able to view that."