Jinodae’s digital cat drawings are full of quiet charm and personality. Working mostly in black and white, they capture cats in all their natural moods—stretching, yawning, lounging, or simply watching the world with that unmistakable feline curiosity.

The illustrations have just the right amount of detail to show each cat’s personality. These furry creatures feel so real, it's as though you could reach out and pet them. Scroll down to explore Jinodae's cat drawings!

More info: Instagram

#1

Digital cat art by Jinodae shows a realistic, yawning feline in a simple sketch.

jinodae Report

We reached out to Jinodae to learn more about their creative process and journey. The artist shared that they’re more of a casual creator: "I enjoy drawing for fun, but as a full-time student, that takes up a lot of my time right now."
    #2

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, depicting a lounging feline in black and white.

    jinodae Report

    #3

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, depicting a peacefully sleeping feline in grayscale.

    jinodae Report

    According to Jinodae, most of the art they post is created digitally, using different tools and techniques to bring their ideas to life. "I mostly use Procreate or Sketchbook, though I’ve been sketching with pen a lot more recently."
    #4

    Digital cat art by Jinodae, featuring a realistic drawing of a gray cat with green eyes looking upward.

    jinodae Report

    #5

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, featuring a relaxed feline lying on its back in a simple design.

    jinodae Report

    A lot of their drawings feature cats, so we asked the artist what draws them to cats as a subject. "I actually haven't always been drawing cats," they shared. "It wasn't until after a long art block that I began using my cats as models in quick sketches and studies, leading to a greater fascination with the ways they are able to comfortably sit and sleep."

    #6

    Digital cat art by Jinodae depicting a realistic drawing of a cat reaching upwards.

    jinodae Report

    #7

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, featuring a feline in a seated pose with simple, lifelike details.

    jinodae Report

    "I find it most rewarding to capture the expressions and demeanors of the subject or the feeling of a space, such as when a portrait of a person becomes recognizable. I want to be able to translate what I see around me into images where other people are hopefully able to view that."
    #8

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, featuring a crouching feline with detailed fur and expressive eyes.

    jinodae Report

    #9

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, featuring a gray and white feline with green eyes on a white background.

    jinodae Report

    #10

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, capturing a peaceful feline in monochrome brushstrokes.

    jinodae Report

    #11

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, featuring a lounging gray and white feline.

    jinodae Report

    #12

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, depicting a sleeping feline in grayscale.

    jinodae Report

    #13

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae depicting a leaping feline in simple strokes.

    jinodae Report

    #14

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae featuring a sleeping feline on a cushion.

    jinodae Report

    #15

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, featuring a relaxed feline in black and white.

    jinodae Report

    #16

    Realistic cat drawing by Jinodae, capturing lifelike feline details in simple brushstrokes.

    jinodae Report

    #17

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, showcasing a lifelike feline with vivid green eyes and detailed fur.

    jinodae Report

    #18

    Simple, realistic digital cat art by Jinodae, featuring a grayscale drawing of a lounging feline.

    jinodae Report

    #19

    Realistic digital cat art by Jinodae showcasing a lifelike feline portrait in grayscale.

    jinodae Report

