“Dull, Boring And Blah”: Weird Real And Fake Names Of Places Around The World And You Have To Tell Which Is Which

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Cities, towns, and villages can be named after a bunch of different things – some are named after a river that flows through it, others are named after tribes who lived somewhere around, and others mark a certain historical figure or a ruler. However, today, we’ll look at something totally different – places with funny or unusual names. To make it more interesting, some of the areas on the list won’t actually exist, and it’s your task to figure out which are real and which are fake. Up for a challenge? Off we go!