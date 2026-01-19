Cakes That Look Like Real Objects: Test Your Vision With 35 Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Real, cake, or slime? Let’s find out.

At this point, nothing can be trusted anymore. Cakes look like books. Slime looks solid. And perfectly normal objects turn out to be edible. If you’ve ever looked at something online and thought, “There’s no way that’s cake,” this quiz is for you.

The images featured in this quiz come from creators like celine_cakedesign45 and snoopslimes. You’ll see a mix of 35 everyday items and foods that look completely real at first glance. Some of them actually are. Others? Not so much. Your job is to decide what you’re really looking at – before your brain starts second-guessing everything.

Let’s see how long it takes before you stop trusting what you see.👀

Close-up of a realistic cake with berries and cream, highlighting cakes that look like real objects and delicious details.

Image credits: Antonio Quagliata

