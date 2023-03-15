50 Real-Life Photos That Look More Like A Video Game Or A Movie Set Than Reality (New Pics)
Have you ever walked down the street and thought, "Am I in a video game right now?" Well, you're not alone! With the advent of neon-lit buildings, square-shaped bushes, and futuristic architecture, some urban environments are starting to look like they were lifted straight out of Minecraft or other video games.
Whether you're a gamer or just someone who appreciates a good pun, it's hard not to appreciate the surreal experience of walking through a city that looks like it was designed by a video game developer. Who knows, maybe next we'll see floating question blocks and mushrooms popping up on street corners!
Glowing Base Of Tree Made By Arranging Leaves. Looks Almost Like A PS2 Game
When You're Walking In The Park And An Animal Has A Side Quest For You
Flash Shines Just Right To Turn The Web Into A Rainbow And To Make A Spider Like A Quest Object
Why do some urban environments seem like video game settings? Perhaps the answer lies in the similarities between game design and urban planning. Creating engaging and memorable experiences involves creating spaces for people to interact with and move through.
I Think He Has A Quest. Do You Approach Him?
Ruby Beach, WA. Looks Like Jurassic Park
God Just Started Playing Minecraft In The Middle Of This City
Furthermore, bright colors and geometric shapes can make buildings and other urban features stand out and become more visually appealing. In high-traffic areas, eye-catching design elements can help to draw people's attention and make the space memorable.
Zero Shadow Day
A Crane Outside Of My Work On A Foggy Morning With The Word Here Illuminated
This Photo I Took In Versailles That’s Not Two Photos Spliced Together
Pop culture also plays a significant role in shaping our perceptions of the world around us. There is no doubt that video games have become an integral part of modern pop culture, and the visual language of gaming is becoming increasingly ingrained in other areas of design, such as architecture and urban planning.
This Area In My School Courtyard Always Gives Me Such A Weird Feeling When I Walk Alone In It
It looks like one of those buildings in haunted house VR games
This Wall Looks Like It Holds Rare Item In A Game
Saw A Knight In The Park The Other Day
Just waiting for the ol’ magic sword to be yeeted out of the lake
There's no denying that seeing a cityscape that looks like it came straight out of a video game is surreal and unforgettable. Maybe one day we'll even see entire neighborhoods themed after our favorite games, complete with hidden power-ups and secret levels. There are endless possibilities!
Found While Out Deer Hunting In The Middle Of Nowhere
When You Go To School And Your Teacher Has A Quest For You
The Hospital Of Aachen, NW, Germany Looks As If It Was From A Video Game On The Inside
This is such a clear and vivid photo, I 100% expected the escalators to be moving. I was confused at first why they weren't.
The Erosion Pattern On This Cliff And Rocks Makes It Look Like A Minecraft Rendering
One Bench In Our City Park Looks Like It's Made Of Red-Hot Metal
My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar
Finally, I need to max my health again before fighting the boss.
Something Tells Me I Have Some Side Quests To Complete
Can't Believe It's Not A Screenshot From GTA
This Randomly Illuminated Patch Of Street
Squared Trees In Sevilla, Spain
If Video Games Have Taught Me Anything, There’s Definitely Something Buried Under There
A Picture From The Boom Operator Of Me Refueling On My 100th Mission Over Afghanistan
A Wall With A 3D Effect Using Only Wood
ooooh I like it, this could have been a boring wall now it's a piece of art
My Lamp Post In The Snow Looks Like A Scene Out Of Narnia
That IS Narnia and no one can make me believe otherwise
This Bird Looks Like It's From The Video Game
This Torii Gate Looks Like It’s Out Of A Video Game, But It’s Real And Awesome To Check Out At Night
Kitty Has A Quest For You
Pet kitty to receive quest. (The quest is to pet the kitty again. There's an Easter Egg - if you do it enough times, you get a special animation where the cat bites you for no reason).
There Was A Sky Light Beaming Up Towards The Sky From The Ground Level. The Cloud Glow Makes It Seem Like An Alien Spaceship
So Today I Accidentally Stepped In A Skyrim Dungeon In Real Life - Van Vieng Laos
Foggy Morning In London With A Bit Of Sunlight Equates To A Ghost Building On My Walk To Work
The Terminal Lights Look Like Minecraft Clouds
This Quartz I Got Looks Like A Videogame Loot
The Current Rammstein Tour Gives Off Intense Video Game Vibes
The Hallway To My Dentist Office Looks Like A Stanley Kubrick Scene
The Mirrored Walkway Supports In This London Garden Make It Look Like Another Dimension Spliced Into Reality
This Waiter Looks Like A Video Game Character Model
"Greetings, traveller." *repeatedly walks into the table without ever breaking eye contact*
New Side Mission: The Unusual Portal
A Sword In A Stone That I Just Saw. Somerset, England
Our Dishwasher Has A Blue Light In It And It Makes One Of The Children’s Cups Glow. Looks Like A Collectible Item
Oohhh I want an ultraviolet light in my dishwasher too!! Great way to kill whatever is left on those after the wash.
Sky Looks Like The Sky Of A Cheesy Video Game
Spotted A Minecraft Building On My Morning Commute
This Light In The Hotel Looks Like A Minecraft Block
Manhattan Looking To Be Straight Out Of The Post-Apocalypse Game
Looks like a comforting $4 steam game and I'm here for it!
There’s A Bathroom In My Parent’s House That Is Lit By A Single Window And This Is What Happens Every Day
The Reflection From My Window Decal Makes My Toilet Look Like A Quest Item In A Video Game
This Chest I Found In A Very Old Fort Of Jaisalmer, India Looks A Lot Like A Treasure Chest From Almost Every Game
Found In The Wilds Of New Jersey
If Stan from Monkey Island had a car, it would probably look like this.
Ha! I Finally Found One
I commented way too much on this article I apologize
Never apologize for being you.
and all the future will be is a comparison to how great their games look
The number of "straight outta GTA" posts should make one realize that real life isn't imitating the game, but that the game does an outstanding job of imitating real life. Well, minus the wanton destruction and murder, of course.