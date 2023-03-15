Have you ever walked down the street and thought, "Am I in a video game right now?" Well, you're not alone! With the advent of neon-lit buildings, square-shaped bushes, and futuristic architecture, some urban environments are starting to look like they were lifted straight out of Minecraft or other video games.

Whether you're a gamer or just someone who appreciates a good pun, it's hard not to appreciate the surreal experience of walking through a city that looks like it was designed by a video game developer. Who knows, maybe next we'll see floating question blocks and mushrooms popping up on street corners!

With that being said, if you'd love to see more similar photos then check out our previous post on Bored Panda!