Have you ever walked down the street and thought, "Am I in a video game right now?" Well, you're not alone! With the advent of neon-lit buildings, square-shaped bushes, and futuristic architecture, some urban environments are starting to look like they were lifted straight out of Minecraft or other video games.

Whether you're a gamer or just someone who appreciates a good pun, it's hard not to appreciate the surreal experience of walking through a city that looks like it was designed by a video game developer. Who knows, maybe next we'll see floating question blocks and mushrooms popping up on street corners!

#1

Glowing Base Of Tree Made By Arranging Leaves. Looks Almost Like A PS2 Game

Glowing Base Of Tree Made By Arranging Leaves. Looks Almost Like A PS2 Game

Andy Goldsworthy Report

#2

When You're Walking In The Park And An Animal Has A Side Quest For You

When You're Walking In The Park And An Animal Has A Side Quest For You

gsmaciel Report

#3

Flash Shines Just Right To Turn The Web Into A Rainbow And To Make A Spider Like A Quest Object

Flash Shines Just Right To Turn The Web Into A Rainbow And To Make A Spider Like A Quest Object

reddit.com Report

Why do some urban environments seem like video game settings? Perhaps the answer lies in the similarities between game design and urban planning. Creating engaging and memorable experiences involves creating spaces for people to interact with and move through.
#4

I Think He Has A Quest. Do You Approach Him?

I Think He Has A Quest. Do You Approach Him?

bigdaddychefxddxd Report

#5

Ruby Beach, WA. Looks Like Jurassic Park

Ruby Beach, WA. Looks Like Jurassic Park

zuzuofthewolves Report

#6

God Just Started Playing Minecraft In The Middle Of This City

God Just Started Playing Minecraft In The Middle Of This City

watlel Report

Furthermore, bright colors and geometric shapes can make buildings and other urban features stand out and become more visually appealing. In high-traffic areas, eye-catching design elements can help to draw people's attention and make the space memorable.
#7

Zero Shadow Day

Zero Shadow Day

mayonnaisexd_ Report

#8

A Crane Outside Of My Work On A Foggy Morning With The Word Here Illuminated

A Crane Outside Of My Work On A Foggy Morning With The Word Here Illuminated

zidave0 Report

#9

This Photo I Took In Versailles That’s Not Two Photos Spliced Together

This Photo I Took In Versailles That's Not Two Photos Spliced Together

ronneldavis Report

Pop culture also plays a significant role in shaping our perceptions of the world around us. There is no doubt that video games have become an integral part of modern pop culture, and the visual language of gaming is becoming increasingly ingrained in other areas of design, such as architecture and urban planning.
#10

This Area In My School Courtyard Always Gives Me Such A Weird Feeling When I Walk Alone In It

This Area In My School Courtyard Always Gives Me Such A Weird Feeling When I Walk Alone In It

Cws3457 Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like one of those buildings in haunted house VR games

#11

This Wall Looks Like It Holds Rare Item In A Game

This Wall Looks Like It Holds Rare Item In A Game

arielleisthecooliest Report

#12

Saw A Knight In The Park The Other Day

Saw A Knight In The Park The Other Day

SharpShotEFX Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just waiting for the ol’ magic sword to be yeeted out of the lake

There's no denying that seeing a cityscape that looks like it came straight out of a video game is surreal and unforgettable. Maybe one day we'll even see entire neighborhoods themed after our favorite games, complete with hidden power-ups and secret levels. There are endless possibilities!
#13

Found While Out Deer Hunting In The Middle Of Nowhere

Found While Out Deer Hunting In The Middle Of Nowhere

TakenAHike Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone going to tell that knight shown above?

#14

When You Go To School And Your Teacher Has A Quest For You

When You Go To School And Your Teacher Has A Quest For You

Morpegom Report

mcborge1
mcborge1
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She just saw Solid Snake!

#15

The Hospital Of Aachen, NW, Germany Looks As If It Was From A Video Game On The Inside

The Hospital Of Aachen, NW, Germany Looks As If It Was From A Video Game On The Inside

Trizocbs Report

VodkaInMySweetTea
VodkaInMySweetTea
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is such a clear and vivid photo, I 100% expected the escalators to be moving. I was confused at first why they weren't.

#16

The Erosion Pattern On This Cliff And Rocks Makes It Look Like A Minecraft Rendering

The Erosion Pattern On This Cliff And Rocks Makes It Look Like A Minecraft Rendering

OneTimeISawABird Report

Badulesia
Badulesia
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This in the Zumaya area, northern Spain (Euskadi). Theses are notorious rock layers of cretaceous age. Some GoT scenes were shot there.

#17

One Bench In Our City Park Looks Like It's Made Of Red-Hot Metal

One Bench In Our City Park Looks Like It's Made Of Red-Hot Metal

RedFoxPro Report

#18

My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

Phyierpickle Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally, I need to max my health again before fighting the boss.

#19

Something Tells Me I Have Some Side Quests To Complete

Something Tells Me I Have Some Side Quests To Complete

Romcho64 Report

Adam L
Adam L
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I forgot to remove my Sheikah slate beacons. Sorry everyone!

#20

Can't Believe It's Not A Screenshot From GTA

Can't Believe It's Not A Screenshot From GTA

fab_9 Report

#21

This Randomly Illuminated Patch Of Street

This Randomly Illuminated Patch Of Street

giu989 Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cue Mr. Bean or Pink Panther

#22

Squared Trees In Sevilla, Spain

Squared Trees In Sevilla, Spain

thesantman , j3ffr33d0m Report

#23

If Video Games Have Taught Me Anything, There’s Definitely Something Buried Under There

If Video Games Have Taught Me Anything, There's Definitely Something Buried Under There

passionpeach Report

#24

A Picture From The Boom Operator Of Me Refueling On My 100th Mission Over Afghanistan

A Picture From The Boom Operator Of Me Refueling On My 100th Mission Over Afghanistan

viperdriver35 Report

#25

A Wall With A 3D Effect Using Only Wood

A Wall With A 3D Effect Using Only Wood

hezyron Report

Myrtille rat
Myrtille rat
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ooooh I like it, this could have been a boring wall now it's a piece of art

#26

My Lamp Post In The Snow Looks Like A Scene Out Of Narnia

My Lamp Post In The Snow Looks Like A Scene Out Of Narnia

r1ch999999 Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That IS Narnia and no one can make me believe otherwise

#27

This Bird Looks Like It's From The Video Game

This Bird Looks Like It's From The Video Game

LawrieM Report

#28

This Torii Gate Looks Like It’s Out Of A Video Game, But It’s Real And Awesome To Check Out At Night

This Torii Gate Looks Like It's Out Of A Video Game, But It's Real And Awesome To Check Out At Night

Nomadic_Gaijin Report

#29

Kitty Has A Quest For You

Kitty Has A Quest For You

reddit.com Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pet kitty to receive quest. (The quest is to pet the kitty again. There's an Easter Egg - if you do it enough times, you get a special animation where the cat bites you for no reason).

#30

There Was A Sky Light Beaming Up Towards The Sky From The Ground Level. The Cloud Glow Makes It Seem Like An Alien Spaceship

There Was A Sky Light Beaming Up Towards The Sky From The Ground Level. The Cloud Glow Makes It Seem Like An Alien Spaceship

Accomplished_Owl Report

#31

So Today I Accidentally Stepped In A Skyrim Dungeon In Real Life - Van Vieng Laos

So Today I Accidentally Stepped In A Skyrim Dungeon In Real Life - Van Vieng Laos

thibfgrs Report

#32

Foggy Morning In London With A Bit Of Sunlight Equates To A Ghost Building On My Walk To Work

Foggy Morning In London With A Bit Of Sunlight Equates To A Ghost Building On My Walk To Work

hollyisnotsweet Report

UltimateSwiftie
UltimateSwiftie
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the heavens are opening!!!!! *dies*

#33

The Terminal Lights Look Like Minecraft Clouds

The Terminal Lights Look Like Minecraft Clouds

punch_the_keys_fgs Report

#34

This Quartz I Got Looks Like A Videogame Loot

This Quartz I Got Looks Like A Videogame Loot

NaturalCouple11 Report

#35

The Current Rammstein Tour Gives Off Intense Video Game Vibes

The Current Rammstein Tour Gives Off Intense Video Game Vibes

waskonator Report

#36

The Hallway To My Dentist Office Looks Like A Stanley Kubrick Scene

The Hallway To My Dentist Office Looks Like A Stanley Kubrick Scene

Calmblue1968 Report

#37

The Mirrored Walkway Supports In This London Garden Make It Look Like Another Dimension Spliced Into Reality

The Mirrored Walkway Supports In This London Garden Make It Look Like Another Dimension Spliced Into Reality

Jorge-Esqueleto Report

#38

This Waiter Looks Like A Video Game Character Model

This Waiter Looks Like A Video Game Character Model

pixelowered Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Greetings, traveller." *repeatedly walks into the table without ever breaking eye contact*

#39

New Side Mission: The Unusual Portal

New Side Mission: The Unusual Portal

Olde-Pine-Stephens Report

#40

A Sword In A Stone That I Just Saw. Somerset, England

A Sword In A Stone That I Just Saw. Somerset, England

ZeroTheDank Report

Kerri
Kerri
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.

#41

Our Dishwasher Has A Blue Light In It And It Makes One Of The Children’s Cups Glow. Looks Like A Collectible Item

Our Dishwasher Has A Blue Light In It And It Makes One Of The Children's Cups Glow. Looks Like A Collectible Item

reddit.com Report

Aria Whitaker
Aria Whitaker
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oohhh I want an ultraviolet light in my dishwasher too!! Great way to kill whatever is left on those after the wash.

#42

Sky Looks Like The Sky Of A Cheesy Video Game

Sky Looks Like The Sky Of A Cheesy Video Game

leakyleaftree Report

#43

Spotted A Minecraft Building On My Morning Commute

Spotted A Minecraft Building On My Morning Commute

rudeboykyle94 Report

Scp_049
Scp_049
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It literally looks like gravel though. WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE GRAVEL!

#44

This Light In The Hotel Looks Like A Minecraft Block

This Light In The Hotel Looks Like A Minecraft Block

GeniusPeanut Report

SuperDarkStudios
SuperDarkStudios
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mojang designing a new painting : "write that down!"

#45

Manhattan Looking To Be Straight Out Of The Post-Apocalypse Game

Manhattan Looking To Be Straight Out Of The Post-Apocalypse Game

toxicdiver Report

SuperDarkStudios
SuperDarkStudios
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a comforting $4 steam game and I'm here for it!

#46

There’s A Bathroom In My Parent’s House That Is Lit By A Single Window And This Is What Happens Every Day

There's A Bathroom In My Parent's House That Is Lit By A Single Window And This Is What Happens Every Day

scoottehbesht Report

Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Indiana Johnson and the Golden Water of Doom

#47

The Reflection From My Window Decal Makes My Toilet Look Like A Quest Item In A Video Game

The Reflection From My Window Decal Makes My Toilet Look Like A Quest Item In A Video Game

DanielInternets Report

Xray0976
Xray0976
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

S**t here to enter another dimension

#48

This Chest I Found In A Very Old Fort Of Jaisalmer, India Looks A Lot Like A Treasure Chest From Almost Every Game

This Chest I Found In A Very Old Fort Of Jaisalmer, India Looks A Lot Like A Treasure Chest From Almost Every Game

ksiso9 Report

#49

Found In The Wilds Of New Jersey

Found In The Wilds Of New Jersey

QueenLucy11 Report

Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Stan from Monkey Island had a car, it would probably look like this.

#50

Ha! I Finally Found One

Ha! I Finally Found One

lonelytraveller_photography Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quest to have organs harvested in a bath tub of ice: complete

