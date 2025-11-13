ADVERTISEMENT

The real estate market is a place where every day, someone is trying to cash out their unfinished DIY projects, long-neglected inheritances, and failed investments.

One Lithuanian "broker" — which, in reality, is just a parody Facebook page — collects the funniest unhinged local listings to show how colorful the outliers in this Northern European country can be.

While most buyers are looking at historic downtown apartments, modern new offices, and practical condos, let's explore open houses in the periphery — even those that should be closed shut and demolished.

