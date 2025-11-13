ADVERTISEMENT

The real estate market is a place where every day, someone is trying to cash out their unfinished DIY projects, long-neglected inheritances, and failed investments.

One Lithuanian "broker" — which, in reality, is just a parody Facebook page — collects the funniest unhinged local listings to show how colorful the outliers in this Northern European country can be.

While most buyers are looking at historic downtown apartments, modern new offices, and practical condos, let's explore open houses in the periphery — even those that should be closed shut and demolished.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black animal-shaped bed in a modern bedroom with decorative wall art and mirrored closet in wild real estate listing.

Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Luxurious vintage interiors and ornate decor in wild real estate listings showcasing unique property features.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is Trump selling his house? Or was he just the interior designer?

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Living room with trampoline, vintage furniture, and staircase with stained glass windows in wild real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, come on! Who could possibly resist an indoor trampoline.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Room with unusual wall decorations and wooden furniture featured in wild real estate listings to help sell properties

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Modern bathroom with a freestanding tub and large corner windows in a wild real estate listing with scenic views.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Living room with wooden furniture and a wild real estate listing featuring a large decorative deer tapestry on the wall.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Wood-paneled room with stained glass windows and mirrored ceiling in wild real estate listing interior design.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Series of wild real estate listings featuring unusual interiors, outdoor spaces, and unfinished rooms in eclectic properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Vintage room with floral wallpaper and wood cabinets in a wild real estate listing with outdated decor and furnishings

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Vintage living room with floral sofa cover, stuffed animal, antler wall mount, and dark wood real estate listings decor.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Cozy living room with waterfall mural, gray sectional sofa, red bean bags, and modern wooden nesting tables in real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Real-Estate-Terrible-Listings

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Vintage living room with floral cushions, patterned carpet, and lace curtains in a wild real estate listing interior.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Spacious living area in a wild real estate listing featuring vintage furniture, decorative rugs, and unique interior design.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Kitchen with wild real estate listing featuring colorful fruit and vegetable wallpaper and a mustard yellow door and tiles.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Cluttered living room with old furniture and electronics in a worn apartment, part of wild real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Small apartment interior with kitchen, shower cabin, and orange couch, an example of wild real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Small wooden room with a brown sofa, orange window blind, hanging lamp, and framed pictures on the wall in real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Small bathroom in a real estate listing with mismatched tiles, exposed pipes, and an unfinished wall area under a ceiling light.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Interior view of a wild real estate listing featuring a vintage kitchen with brick accents and large windows.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Room with red tiled floor and mounted deer antlers, showing a wild real estate listing with unusual decor.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Stone-framed archway with uneven edges in a home hallway, showcasing a wild real estate listing feature.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Unusual bathroom shower with dark tiles and a unique V-shaped design in wild real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Unfinished real estate listing featuring a partially constructed house with exposed brick and overgrown yard under blue sky.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Small cluttered bathroom with toilet and bathtub, featured in wild real estate listings attempting to help sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Modern bathroom interior with dual sinks, bathtub, and shower in wild real estate listings meant to help sell properties

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does the closest toilet have faucet? That does not look like a flush valve

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Rustic kitchen interior with wooden cabinets, red walls, exercise bike, and table in wild real estate listings photo.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Compact kitchen with red cabinets, red tiled walls, and a stainless steel stove in a wild real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Living room with vintage furniture and a large nature mural, part of wild real estate listings to sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Vintage living room with floral sofas and red curtains featured in wild real estate listings showcasing unique property styles.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cozy vintage bedroom with floral wallpaper, ornate rug, small table, and large window in wild real estate listing photo.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Bathroom with floral tile design, round mirror, and black shower fixtures in a wild real estate listing interior.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Living room with patterned sofa, bright curtains, and unique wall design in a wild real estate listing photo.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Living room with wooden ceiling, floral wallpaper, and decorative plants in a wild real estate listing interior.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Spacious wooden interior in a vintage home featured in wild real estate listings to help sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Small cramped bathroom with washing machine above pink toilet, old balcony with drying clothes, dated kitchen and dark living room in real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Modern real estate listing photos showcasing interior designs with bold colors and unique styles in various rooms.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this wouldn't be to everyone's taste, but I kind of dig this one.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Small cluttered room with old furniture and red curtains in a wild real estate listing that people thought would help sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Attic bedroom with wooden paneling and patterned ceiling in a wild real estate listing showing unique interior design.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Vintage living room with wooden floor, fireplace, antique furniture, and decorative plants in wild real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Small bedroom with dark blue bed, wooden side table, black patterned rug, and angled wood-paneled walls in real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Small cluttered bathroom in real estate listing with old bathtub, colorful tiles, towels hanging, and various household items.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Hallway with a waterfall wall mural at the end, showing a wild real estate listing with unique property decor.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Modern wild real estate listing with unique circular windows and unfinished interior under construction.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Grungy real estate listing with cluttered bedroom, outdated bathroom and toilet, cramped kitchen, and narrow hallway interior views.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Small bathroom in a real estate listing with purple and blue walls, a washing machine, and a stained bathtub in poor condition.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Living room with vintage furniture and patterned walls in a wild real estate listing with unique interior design.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Cozy attic bedroom with slanted wooden walls and ceiling, featuring a double bed in unique real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Aerial view of a unique residential property surrounded by a white fence, part of wild real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Cozy vintage living room with floral sofa, wood stove, antique china cabinet, and patterned table in real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Basement room with worn leather couch, exercise equipment, tiled floor, and partially damaged wall in wild real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Modern garage interior with a yellow sports car and a gaming setup, part of wild real estate listings to sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Interior and exterior views of wild real estate listings with unique murals, eclectic decor, and modern furnishings for sale.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Bedroom in a wild real estate listing with a yellow bedspread, doll centerpiece, floral carpet, and simple furniture by a bright window.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Small bedroom with pink bedding and minimal decor, an example of wild real estate listings for property sale.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Room with patterned blue walls, mismatched furniture, and pink curtains in a wild real estate listing interior.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Vintage living room with wild real estate listings featuring unusual patterned walls and retro furniture.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Modern living room and dining area with white furniture, patterned rug, and flat-screen TV in wild real estate listings interior.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Vintage living room with wooden furniture and patterned carpet in a wild real estate listing interior design.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Bedroom with vintage wallpaper and wooden flooring featured in wild real estate listings for unique property sales.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Three wild real estate listings showing a rundown room, aged apartment door, and dimly lit hallway with green and beige walls.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Wooden kitchen cabinets with white tiled walls and a bar area showing real estate listings with unique interior features.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Narrow hallway with wood paneling and hardwood floor in a wild real estate listing considered unusual for selling properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Cluttered and outdated living room in wild real estate listing with worn furniture and dim lighting.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Modern interior with elephant decor and wild real estate listing elements in a unique property setting.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Vintage living room with worn carpet and mismatched furniture in wild real estate listing that people thought would sell properties

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Small bathroom with bathtub, washing machine, and mismatched tile patterns in a wild real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Small cluttered room with dark door, built-in cabinets, washing machine, and mismatched furniture in real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Living room with brown leather sofas and a wooden table, featuring wild real estate listings interior design ideas.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Wooden staircase with patterned wallpaper and a potted plant, part of wild real estate listings photos.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Cozy living room with vintage sofa, ceiling fan, and bright window as part of wild real estate listings photos.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Bathroom with cluttered sink, toilet with seashell seat cover, and various toiletries in a wild real estate listing photo.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Modern bathroom with washer and dryer, highlighting wild real estate listings with unique property features.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Living room with patterned sofa, wooden table, TV cabinet, and floral wallpaper in a wild real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Small kitchen with bright green and purple cabinets, white appliances, and modern decor in wild real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Bright bedroom with vintage white furniture and pink curtains in a wild real estate listing with unique interior design.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Cozy living room with vintage furniture and a patterned rug in a wild real estate listing photo.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Minimalist small room with desk, office chair, and couch, example from wild real estate listings to sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Cozy vintage living room with floral curtains, wooden furniture, patterned carpet, and a chandelier in real estate listing photos.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Cozy attic bedroom with wooden walls and ceiling, mismatched furniture, and a vacuum cleaner on the floor in a wild real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Unusual real estate listing showing a shower unit installed in a hallway between two rooms in a house.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Hallway with mismatched patterned walls and doors in a wild real estate listing unusual interior design.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Cluttered living room with dining table, plants, and TV, featured in wild real estate listings to help sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Cluttered and messy living room in a wild real estate listing filled with furniture, bags, and personal items.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Modern bedroom with unique wall design and large window, part of wild real estate listings to attract buyers.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Spacious attic bedroom with sloped ceilings and rustic bed in wild real estate listing for property sale.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Entryway with textured walls, wooden door, stone arch, and unusual ceiling design in wild real estate listing interior.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Two-story real estate listing showing mismatched window designs and uneven exterior wall finishes with greenery in front.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Small bedroom with low slanted ceiling, a bed with stuffed giraffe toy, and minimalist real estate listing interior.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Small kitchen with floral wallpaper, old stove, and refrigerator, showcasing a wild real estate listing interior.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Small bathroom with bathtub, toilet, and shower setup in a tight space, featured in wild real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Interior view of a small kitchen and dining area with wooden ceiling in a wild real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Modern empty real estate listing interior with wooden flooring, minimalist staircase, and storage cabinets in a bright room.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do those stairs comply with planning requirements? A fall onto that hard floor woulkd not be fun, but, is, I think, inevitable.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #94

    Small outdated bathroom with washing machine and bathtub, a wild real estate listing that challenges property sale expectations.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Empty room with floral wallpaper and chandelier, part of wild real estate listings that people thought would help sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Small attic bathroom with sloped ceiling, wooden floor, white sink cabinet, toilet, and towel hanging on rack.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Cluttered room with a bright blue window shade and miscellaneous items creating a wild real estate listing scene.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Small bedroom with floral wallpaper, dark upholstered bed, and window with lace curtains in a wild real estate listing.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Colorful decorative elements on a modern concrete wall in a wild real estate listing garden pathway setting.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Small living space with outdated furniture and unusual layout featured in wild real estate listings for property sales.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Colorful kids' room with bean bags, wooden furniture, and a vibrant rug in wild real estate listings to sell properties.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Old and worn apartment building featured in wild real estate listings with unusual property conditions.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Unfinished house with an old roof and a basketball hoop on a large grassy plot, part of wild real estate listings.

    Gyvenimu nusivylęs NT brokeris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!