103 Wild Real Estate Listings That People Actually Thought Would Help Sell Their Properties (New Pics)
The real estate market is a place where every day, someone is trying to cash out their unfinished DIY projects, long-neglected inheritances, and failed investments.
One Lithuanian "broker" — which, in reality, is just a parody Facebook page — collects the funniest unhinged local listings to show how colorful the outliers in this Northern European country can be.
While most buyers are looking at historic downtown apartments, modern new offices, and practical condos, let's explore open houses in the periphery — even those that should be closed shut and demolished.
Oh, come on! Who could possibly resist an indoor trampoline.
There's definitely some mustard in that kitchen.
Does the closest toilet have faucet? That does not look like a flush valve
Do those stairs comply with planning requirements? A fall onto that hard floor woulkd not be fun, but, is, I think, inevitable.
I'm going to have to learn Lithuanian, and buy the apartment with the smoking tiger mural.....Kiek kainuoja namas?
