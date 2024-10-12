Estate Agent Allows Buyer’s Dog Into Family Home, Security Footage Exposes The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though there are over 65.1 million dog lovers in the US alone, this doesn’t mean that everyone wants to welcome a furry friend into their home. Unless it’s a doggie party or another occasion that involves them, the person who’s visiting should always ask if it’s okay that their adorable pooch tags along.

Unfortunately, these potential home buyers didn’t do that and brought their dog to a house viewing unannounced. After finding this out through security cameras, the owner became extremely upset, confronting the estate agent.

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with etiquette expert, trainer, and author of Don’t Burp in the Boardroom: Your Guide to Handling Uncommonly Common Workplace Dilemmas, Rosalinda Oropeza Randall, and Arden Clise, president of Clise Etiquette and author of Spinach in Your Boss’s Teeth: Etiquette Essentials for Professional Success, who kindly agreed to tell us more about bringing one’s dog to someone’s house.

Not everyone appreciates others bringing pets into their home

Just like this woman, who confronted an estate agent for allowing potential buyers to bring a dog into her home

“It is never acceptable to assume that you can bring your dog to someone’s home or event”

“It is never acceptable to assume that you can bring your dog to someone’s home or event. Even if it was okay the last time you visited,” says etiquette expert and trainer Rosalinda Oropeza Randall. President and founder of Clise Etiquette, Arden Clise, agrees that it’s not okay for the furry friend to tag along without getting permission first. “And, I would add, if the person you’re visiting isn’t a dog person I wouldn’t even ask.”

In addition, according to Randall, the homeowner may feel hesitant about having dogs in their home because they have a new pet that doesn’t play well with other animals or a child or someone with allergies. Moreover, the gathering they’re hosting may be a more formal one, or they might not want any pet accidents on the new flooring or carpet they installed.

Since nowadays many people bring their dogs wherever they go, the chance of a person dropping by with their adorable pooch unannounced is high. When that happens, Clise recommends being kind. “But if you are uncomfortable having the dog in your home, ask your guest to keep the dog in their car or ask that it stay outside if you have a fenced yard,” she says.

In case of an event, Randall suggests that a host consider having a designated area for dogs if a guest brings one unannounced or includes a no-pet policy in an invitation. “If you know that one of your guests always travels with their dog, contact them directly and explain why their dog cannot attend or under what circumstances they can. If the circumstances or environment cannot accommodate a dog, empathetically explain why Fido can’t stay,” she adds.

“Never assume the same freedoms apply in someone else’s home”

When a homeowner feels comfortable with welcoming a doggie into their humble abode, Clise reminds people bringing the pets to make sure that they’re clean and don’t have a smell. “Don’t allow it to get on the furniture, even if it’s allowed to get on your furniture at home. Keep the dog from bothering others. It’s best to have it lay down near you so it’s not wandering the house and bothering people who may not be dog people. Also, your attention should be on the people you’re visiting, not your dog.”

“If your dog is welcome into someone’s home, be sure to apply behavioral strategies,” seconds Randall. “Never assume the same freedoms apply in someone else’s home. Similarly, our quirky or carefree behaviors are best kept in the privacy of our own homes.”

Some other things to be aware of include honoring a dog’s designated area if there is one and asking what the allowed parameters are. It’s also important to always keep an eye on the furry companions. “Don’t assume, because your dog has made themselves cozy on a guest’s lap, that the guest likes it. They may be too polite to say anything,” adds Randall.

Lastly, she concludes by saying, “Being invited to someone’s home is like receiving a gift. In return, we express gratitude, whether we liked the gift or not. As guests, we respect the host’s house rules, whether we like them or not. Don’t speak unkindly about the host if they do not want a dog in their home. It’s their preference. Avoid taking it personally.”

Commenters agreed that it’s not okay to bring a dog into someone else’s home without asking

[kind of ok to bring dog]

Some readers even shared similar stories

