The tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern is called pareidolia. Simply put, it's the human ability to see shapes or create pictures out of randomness. (Think of the Rorschach inkblot test). And we're better at it than you might think. Just take a look at the Twitter account 'Random Paréidolia.' It has plenty of proof! Like a church that resembles a duck. Or a stand mixer with an overwhelmed "face," looking at all the work that needs to be done. Continue scrolling to check out our favorite tweets from this fun account.