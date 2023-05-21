29 Funny Instances Of ‘Random Pareidolia’ To Trick Your Brain Into Seeing Faces
The tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern is called pareidolia. Simply put, it's the human ability to see shapes or create pictures out of randomness. (Think of the Rorschach inkblot test). And we're better at it than you might think. Just take a look at the Twitter account 'Random Paréidolia.' It has plenty of proof! Like a church that resembles a duck. Or a stand mixer with an overwhelmed "face," looking at all the work that needs to be done. Continue scrolling to check out our favorite tweets from this fun account.
I might not be an atheist if I could worship chicken jesus
I too would make that face if someone stuck a staircase in my ear
All onions are inherently evil, little bas tids, always making me cry
Looks like one of the characters from the pixar short ‘Bao’
Don't think I forgot that incident with the statue, Tartar.
marvelous. simply breathtaking! :D
