The tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern is called pareidolia. Simply put, it's the human ability to see shapes or create pictures out of randomness. (Think of the Rorschach inkblot test). And we're better at it than you might think. Just take a look at the Twitter account 'Random Paréidolia.' It has plenty of proof! Like a church that resembles a duck. Or a stand mixer with an overwhelmed "face," looking at all the work that needs to be done. Continue scrolling to check out our favorite tweets from this fun account.

#1

LadyJaye(she/they)
I might not be an atheist if I could worship chicken jesus

#2

#3

Epona
Sam the Eagle (Muppet)? Is that you?

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

Lightning_Thief
I too would make that face if someone stuck a staircase in my ear

#9

Sandra Gleeson
All onions are inherently evil, little bas tids, always making me cry

#10

#11

#12

Nonna_SoF
Have some healing spells ready, the undead are about to spawn

#13

#14

#15

Nonna_SoF
Angry robot, or two robots having a face off?

#16

#17

#18

Nikole
This looks like “heh”.

#19

#20

Stardust she/her
Looks like one of the characters from the pixar short ‘Bao’

#21

Bitz_Please!
Angry sign is angry...because its "head" isn't on straight.

#22

#23

#24

max woo
EVERYONE LOOK HE GOT AN F

#25

Lukyan Terdal
Don't think I forgot that incident with the statue, Tartar.

#26

#27

#28

#29

