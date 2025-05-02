The artist behind "A Return to Normalcy" knows exactly how to turn everyday weirdness into one-panel, hilarious comics. With simple, expressive drawings and sharp deadpan humor, they blend talking insects, anxious humans, and random objects having breakdowns into something that’ll make you laugh, and then wonder if you just got called out by a cartoon.

As the artist’s fans know, “It’s like if your intrusive thoughts had their own comic strip,” full of existential spirals, absurd scenarios, and secret bug conspiracies. So yeah, Pandas, buckle up because these comics will hit you right in the overthinking part of your brain.

More info: Instagram