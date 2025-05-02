The artist behind "A Return to Normalcy" knows exactly how to turn everyday weirdness into one-panel, hilarious comics. With simple, expressive drawings and sharp deadpan humor, they blend talking insects, anxious humans, and random objects having breakdowns into something that’ll make you laugh, and then wonder if you just got called out by a cartoon.

As the artist’s fans know, “It’s like if your intrusive thoughts had their own comic strip,” full of existential spirals, absurd scenarios, and secret bug conspiracies. So yeah, Pandas, buckle up because these comics will hit you right in the overthinking part of your brain.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hand drawing a comic with stick figures and a speech bubble, showcasing hilarious comics with existential themes.

areturntonormalcy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon comic scene with two men in an office discussing existential dread, featuring humorous dialogue and talking bugs.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic panel showing a tiny figure announcing a giant desk concert atop two large desk drawers in a cityscape.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Comic showing a voter at a polling station with a hooded figure telling him to put his vote into the box in a darkly humorous style.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man with prosthetic arm holding a drink in a bar facing a talking bug character expressing existential dread.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Man in a pawn shop holding coins, talking to a cartoon bug in a comic blending talking bugs and existential dread.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic panel of a man trapped inside a mosquito cafe window, featuring talking bugs and existential dread humor.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cartoon angel in clouds about to hit a spider with a bottle, illustrating comics where talking bugs and existential dread collide.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic panel showing two men on a rooftop discussing existential dread with talking bugs in a cityscape background.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon frog sneaking into a room where a woman in a pink dress holds a candle, showcasing humorous comics with talking bugs.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic scene with talking bugs in bed, blending humor and existential dread in a quirky, colorful cartoon style.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic panel showing talking bugs and criminals in a cell, blending humor and existential dread in an artist’s unique style.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Comic panel showing talking corn characters with existential dread, one surprised at computer while another calls son.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic panel showing talking bugs interacting with a human, highlighting themes of existential dread and humor in an alien setting.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon of talking bugs in a soup bowl humorously addressing existential dread at a dining table setting.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic panel showing a muscular man being interviewed by an older man, featuring humor and existential dread themes.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Comic scene featuring talking bugs expressing existential dread with humorous signs and speech bubbles in a colorful urban setting.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic panel showing an elderly man and a giant hand with light rays, reflecting themes of existential dread and talking bugs.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon depicts fighter pilots humorously talking about a red-nosed bug with existential dread in comic style.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Medieval knights with a dog wearing a crown in a comic scene blending talking bugs and existential dread humor.

    areturntonormalcy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    12
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 12 NextArrow point to right