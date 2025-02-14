No need to overthink—just scroll down and enjoy some of the best recent posts.

A perfect place for that is the aptly named subreddit Delusions of Adequacy. It defies easy explanation, and that’s exactly the point. Even the creators insist there’s no need to figure it out—after all, as they say, “if you need it explained, you won’t understand. If you understand, you won’t need it explained.” It’s pure randomness at its finest.

The internet is a messy place, full of debates, drama, and doomscrolling. But sometimes, the best way to survive it is to embrace the nonsense.

#1 Still Better Than "Carpe Diem" Or "Live, Laugh, Love" :p

#2 No One Is Above The Law! Also, Good Advice For Parenting

#3 Okay, I'm Willing To Get Raptured Or Whatever If This Is The Rider

#4 Wasn't It Also Originally Meant As A Critic Of Capitalism, Not A Guide For How To Live?

#5 But Of Course The Goal Is To Make Earth Unlivable So Only Those Who Can Afford To Go To Another Planet Will Survive

#6 Good Time Were Had By All

#7 I'm Aiming For Dumpster Fire, Don't Want To Set The Bar Too High

#8 Yes, But What's Inside The Disappointed Idealist, Is It Like A Russina Nesting Doll Situation?

#9 I Will Never Be This Cool!

#10 And That's Where Everything Started Going To Shit, Remember Never Accept The Cookie!

#11 That's All It Takes

#12 This Is Also Why Workers With Rights Have No Value Under Capitalism, Stress, Pressure, And Burn-Out Is The New Normal For Wage-Slaves

#13 If I Can't Be Winnie The Pooh I Don't Want To Be Anything

#14 That Bmw Is Leaving Xwitter Goes Against My Previous Theory That All Bmw Drivers Are Bad

#15 Remember Words Are Nice Cheap Way To Seem Like You Care Without Actually Having To Do Anything Or Even Care At All

#16 Life Finds A Way

#17 Little Denethor Went To The Farmer's Market, A Lotr Short

#18 Cunk On Christmas, Your Essential Guide Through The Season Of Capitalism

#19 It's Called Class, Look It Up! Xd

#20 As The Adult Man In This Scenario I Fully Support The Nirvana Clothing Brand Xd

#21 How To Tell People You've Been Brainwashed By Corporate Propoganda

#22 I Mean It's Not Wrong, Sometimes I Am Really Excited To Tell Someone About Something, But Not Often Xd

#23 A Venn Diagram Of Me On Any Given Day

#24 I'm Super Bad At Identifying Things, I Should Get Into UFO Sighting!

#26 Ah Yes, Hugging Horse And Swordsman, I Know Them Well

#27 It's Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better

#28 Lifehack: Never Stop Crying=never Return To Work!

#29 Management Also Enjoys An Old Unoffensive Simpsons Reference, So Put This In The Breakroom

#30 My Favourite Part Of Being Alive Is The Time I Spend That Is Most Like Being Dead

#31 I Thought They Also Say Adult Cats Only Mjau At Humans, And Yes Mjau Is The Correct Spelling!

#32 I'm Still Waiting For This Truly Horrifying Version Of The Joker

#33 I Would've Been A Great Greek Philosopher, I Could Drive A Mobile Home Into A Symposium

#34 Okay, I'll Be Good, I Promise. Don't Send Me To Video Game Controller Hell!

#35 This Is The Only Kind Of Therapy I Could Accept

#36 This Is Why I Never Liked History In School

#37 Would You Like To Play A Game?

#38 Merry Christmas All, And To All A Badnight

#39 I'm Just Gonna Get A Little Bit Of Scurvy

#40 This Is The Kind Of Love Story We Like Around Here

#41 The Same Person Who Earns Millions And Pays 0.02 Percent Taxes

#42 Remind Me, What Does One Have To Do To Upset A Witch?

#43 I Call This The "Try To Fire Me, See What Happens"-Stance

#44 I Wonder What A Black Hole Sounds Like?

#45 New Business Plan For Oil Companies: Giving Evil Lessons In Hell

#46 Here's Another Issue That Is None Of My Business

#47 I Have To Assume The Military Budget Big Enough To Fight God Is Because Deep Down The Evangelical Right Know They Couldn't Get Into Heaven Even If It Did Exist

#48 Now Kiss!

#49 We Need A Return To Traditional Values On How To Deal With The Rich

#50 Shut Up, I'm Not Crying, You're Crying!

#52 This Is Me Now!

#53 That's Some Real Good Philosophy, How Much?

#54 I Would Like To Suggest The New Word For Influencer To Be Wormtongue. As In "Those From Whose Mouths Issue Fourth Words Like Worms." All Those In Favour Say "Aye"

#55 Remember The First Rule Of The Workplace, All Bosses Lie... Abl For Short

#56 I'm Going To Make Disco Inferno My New Personal Motto, Because Mistakes Cause Suffering, But We Also Learn Best From Our Mistakes

#57 This Is My Kind Of Dalek!

#58 Thanks, I Hate People

#59 And Now This!

#60 Is It Wrong To Lie To Doctors? Asking For A Friend

#61 Give Me Your Best Definition Of Aggressively Gullible

#62 Mainstream Mathemathics Xd

#63 A Classic And Words To Live By

#64 I'm Not Looking Forward To This Rebooot "Forward To The Past"

#65 This Fits With My Theory That Church Is For People Who Have Done Somthing They Need To Be Forgiven For

#66 According To This I'm Chaotic Good, But I Want To Be Chaotic Neutral

#67 If Cats Have Taught Us Anything, There's Nothing Wrong With A Good Box

#68 Isn't That Nice For Them, Would've Been Ashame If They Missed It