The internet is a messy place, full of debates, drama, and doomscrolling. But sometimes, the best way to survive it is to embrace the nonsense.

A perfect place for that is the aptly named subreddit Delusions of Adequacy. It defies easy explanation, and that’s exactly the point. Even the creators insist there’s no need to figure it out—after all, as they say, “if you need it explained, you won’t understand. If you understand, you won’t need it explained.” It’s pure randomness at its finest.

No need to overthink—just scroll down and enjoy some of the best recent posts.

#1

Still Better Than "Carpe Diem" Or "Live, Laugh, Love" :p

Funny image of a bathroom sign saying "Life is short, lick the bowl," humorously placed on a toilet.

FareonMoist Report

32points
    #2

    No One Is Above The Law! Also, Good Advice For Parenting

    Funny tweet about knocking over a plant and spraying oneself with water to show fairness in front of a cat.

    FareonMoist Report

    30points
    #3

    Okay, I'm Willing To Get Raptured Or Whatever If This Is The Rider

    Hilarious image of a hedgehog sitting in a unicorn float on sand with a humorous caption above.

    FareonMoist Report

    28points
    #4

    Wasn't It Also Originally Meant As A Critic Of Capitalism, Not A Guide For How To Live?

    Tweet about Monopoly on board game background, highlighting themes of worthlessness and repeating cycles.

    FareonMoist Report

    26points
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. There’s always someone with the most money and most properties. Also… I stopped being allowed to be the banker because I would give myself extra “change” when I bought something. My mom and my little brother would make deals between themselves for property and leave me out. It’s life… And only sustainable for those at the top.

    1point
    #5

    But Of Course The Goal Is To Make Earth Unlivable So Only Those Who Can Afford To Go To Another Planet Will Survive

    A man beside a quote about transforming planets, fitting the theme of hilarious images making sense the less you think.

    FareonMoist Report

    26points
    zanemeek avatar
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even for billionaires there is no planet B. They’ll just buy up the last inhabitable parts of Earth and pay private armies to keep the riff-raff out.

    2points
    #6

    Good Time Were Had By All

    Hilarious image of a girl with a cardboard cutout and reciprocated by a cutout at a bar.

    FareonMoist Report

    24points
    #7

    I'm Aiming For Dumpster Fire, Don't Want To Set The Bar Too High

    Psychedelic phoenix art with text overlay: "You are a multidimensional dumpster phoenix."

    FareonMoist Report

    24points
    #8

    Yes, But What's Inside The Disappointed Idealist, Is It Like A Russina Nesting Doll Situation?

    Quote by a man about cynicism and idealism, highlighting unexpected humor.

    FareonMoist Report

    23points
    #9

    I Will Never Be This Cool!

    Mom with kids playing Super Mario in the 1990s; group focused on a Game Boy. Hilarious nostalgic scene.

    FareonMoist Report

    23points
    #10

    And That's Where Everything Started Going To Shit, Remember Never Accept The Cookie!

    Neo receiving a cookie from the Oracle, humorous program-related scene, humorous image.

    andreasxirtus Report

    22points
    #11

    That's All It Takes

    Hilarious image with Tolkien text joke, humorously describing evil places as treeless.

    FareonMoist Report

    21points
    luigi_soyyo avatar
    Luis Hernandez Dauajare
    Luis Hernandez Dauajare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was lived through the First World War. Makes sense he associated evil with no-man's-land

    10points
    #12

    This Is Also Why Workers With Rights Have No Value Under Capitalism, Stress, Pressure, And Burn-Out Is The New Normal For Wage-Slaves

    Text tweet about capitalism and ecological crises; humorous logic in contrasting value systems.

    FareonMoist Report

    21points
    #13

    If I Can't Be Winnie The Pooh I Don't Want To Be Anything

    Cartoon bear in a robe holding coffee, with humorous text about normalizing relaxation over the grind.

    FareonMoist Report

    21points
    #14

    That Bmw Is Leaving Xwitter Goes Against My Previous Theory That All Bmw Drivers Are Bad

    Humorous tweet about BMW signaling before lane departure, making more sense the less you think about it.

    FareonMoist Report

    20points
    bagladyele avatar
    𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
    𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you know BMW stopped putting indicators as a standard feature in all their cars? Because none of their customers use it, it’s now an optional extra

    3points
    #15

    Remember Words Are Nice Cheap Way To Seem Like You Care Without Actually Having To Do Anything Or Even Care At All

    A humorous funeral scene with attendees, featuring ironic text about prayers, under tall trees.

    FareonMoist Report

    19points
    #16

    Life Finds A Way

    Bird nesting on anti-bird spikes with "become ungovernable" text, illustrating hilarious image making unexpected sense.

    FareonMoist Report

    18points
    #17

    Little Denethor Went To The Farmer's Market, A Lotr Short

    Text post about a baby eating tomatoes at a market; humorous scenario unfolds, showcasing organic advertising.

    FareonMoist Report

    17points
    #18

    Cunk On Christmas, Your Essential Guide Through The Season Of Capitalism

    Woman explaining Santa parody in funny image, next to Santa statue.

    FareonMoist Report

    17points
    ahmadpujianto avatar
    The Cute Cat
    The Cute Cat
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    why I laugh on this? I am literally never get a christmas present..

    0points
    #19

    It's Called Class, Look It Up! Xd

    Humorous image contrasting American and British sports fan chants.

    MailmanStalker Report

    17points
    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our football chants are often very inventive, but sometimes also very offensive...

    1point
    #20

    As The Adult Man In This Scenario I Fully Support The Nirvana Clothing Brand Xd

    Funny tweet about young girls wearing band shirts they haven't listened to, suggesting "Nirvana is my favorite clothing brand."

    49skrapskcin Report

    17points
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you should do that with a shirt from a real shítty band, like coldplay, or maroon five, or foo fighters... Nirvana doesn't deserve that negativity because they made actual good music :)

    -1point
    #21

    How To Tell People You've Been Brainwashed By Corporate Propoganda

    Two frogs relax in a pot on a stove with a humorous caption; funny image makes more sense without overthinking.

    FareonMoist Report

    17points
    #22

    I Mean It's Not Wrong, Sometimes I Am Really Excited To Tell Someone About Something, But Not Often Xd

    Humorous tweet about mansplaining compared to a toddler's enthusiasm, with witty replies below.

    FareonMoist Report

    16points
    skyrender avatar
    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mansplaining just got 1000% funnier! This is giving me ideas...

    2points
    #23

    A Venn Diagram Of Me On Any Given Day

    Venn diagram with overlapping circles labeled "WHAT," "THE," and "F**K," illustrating a humorous concept.

    FareonMoist Report

    16points
    #24

    I'm Super Bad At Identifying Things, I Should Get Into UFO Sighting!

    Humorous exchange about the definition of UFOs, highlighting the absurdity of identifying unidentified flying objects.

    FareonMoist Report

    16points
    #25

    Lifegoals!

    Funny obituary photo with humorous text about Florence "Flo" Harrelson, highlighting unorthodox death announcement.

    FareonMoist Report

    16points
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that in a hundred years some distant family member will be doing genealogy and stumble across this gem

    2points
    #26

    Ah Yes, Hugging Horse And Swordsman, I Know Them Well

    Medieval art depicting two knights fighting while their horses embrace, humorously illustrating the types of drunk.

    FareonMoist Report

    15points
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually I think the horses are fighting it out and the guys in armour are bestowing knighthoods on each other.

    2points
    #27

    It's Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better

    Tweet screenshot with funny text about every year being the worst, highlighting humor in life's challenges.

    FareonMoist Report

    15points
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's always darkest just before the dawn, we can hope in vain that it won't get any darker.

    1point
    #28

    Lifehack: Never Stop Crying=never Return To Work!

    Sign reads, "All Employees Must Stop Crying Before Returning to Work," creating a hilarious scene with faucets nearby.

    FareonMoist Report

    15points
    #29

    Management Also Enjoys An Old Unoffensive Simpsons Reference, So Put This In The Breakroom

    Hilarious image of cartoon character using walking stick and telescope, highlighting contradictory management behavior.

    FareonMoist Report

    15points
    #30

    My Favourite Part Of Being Alive Is The Time I Spend That Is Most Like Being Dead

    A stick figure spills coffee, realizes time is frozen, and chooses to sleep instead; a hilarious comic image.

    FareonMoist Report

    14points
    #31

    I Thought They Also Say Adult Cats Only Mjau At Humans, And Yes Mjau Is The Correct Spelling!

    Egyptian Mau cat with humorous text about its name origin.

    FareonMoist Report

    14points
    #32

    I'm Still Waiting For This Truly Horrifying Version Of The Joker

    A humorous tweet about Joker and Sacha Baron Cohen, accompanied by an image of a smiling man.

    FareonMoist Report

    14points
    #33

    I Would've Been A Great Greek Philosopher, I Could Drive A Mobile Home Into A Symposium

    Social media post humorously comparing cars and houses with philosophical comments.

    FareonMoist Report

    14points
    #34

    Okay, I'll Be Good, I Promise. Don't Send Me To Video Game Controller Hell!

    Hilarious tweet: Entering emails with video game controllers in Hell.

    FareonMoist Report

    13points
    kennedynetasha avatar
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!

    1point
    #35

    This Is The Only Kind Of Therapy I Could Accept

    Aragorn meme with text about friends and therapy; humorous context fits images making more sense with less thought.

    FareonMoist Report

    13points
    #36

    This Is Why I Never Liked History In School

    Cartoon characters discussing history simplification, highlighting humorous insights with less thought for more hilarity.

    FareonMoist Report

    13points
    mikedelancey avatar
    Two_rolling_black_eyes
    Two_rolling_black_eyes
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    History is written by the victors. We study the life of Richard the Lionhearted because he was the one paying Matthew to write about it. The thousands of people he ruled and killed in crusades were too busy dying to write their stories so there's nothing to read. We guess about their lives from stories told by archeologists vandalizing their long past lives.

    2points
    #37

    Would You Like To Play A Game?

    Two people using an old computer, with text humorously warning against showing urgency to machines.

    FareonMoist Report

    13points
    bagladyele avatar
    𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
    𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same with printers. Sometimes you have to pretend you don’t even really care whether it works or not. Be apathetic, show no emotion. Under no circumstances do you ever let a printer know that you need a document quickly! (/j)

    5points
    #38

    Merry Christmas All, And To All A Badnight

    “Hilarious image of Thomas Erikson books suggesting he might be the problem, featuring covers on psychology topics.”

    FareonMoist Report

    13points
    #39

    I'm Just Gonna Get A Little Bit Of Scurvy

    Tweet joking about masculinity and diet choices, referencing a pirate illness, featuring a celebrity photo.

    FareonMoist Report

    13points
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there anything less masculine than a man trying to prove his masculinity?

    3points
    #40

    This Is The Kind Of Love Story We Like Around Here

    Funny meme with dramatic conversation between characters leading to a surprising revelation about an android.

    FareonMoist Report

    13points
    #41

    The Same Person Who Earns Millions And Pays 0.02 Percent Taxes

    Comic of CEOs complaining about regulations and scheming cost-cutting, illustrating hilarious contradictions.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are the power if we would only stick together! Economic Blackout February 28th!

    0points
    #42

    Remind Me, What Does One Have To Do To Upset A Witch?

    Funny image of a happy frog on a leaf with humorous text about enjoying life as a frog, despite a witch's spell.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    #43

    I Call This The "Try To Fire Me, See What Happens"-Stance

    Two golfers with humorous captions; contrast of new manager and veteran worker making more sense the less you think.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    #44

    I Wonder What A Black Hole Sounds Like?

    Humorous meme with text about how the sun could sound like a jackhammer if space didn't block sound.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the earth is cold and dead I don't think I'd be hearing anything at all.

    3points
    #45

    New Business Plan For Oil Companies: Giving Evil Lessons In Hell

    Anime character meme about naming heatwaves after mythical creatures versus oil companies; makes more sense humorously.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    #46

    Here's Another Issue That Is None Of My Business

    Pie chart humorously labeled "Nobody's Business" in varying percentages, illustrating a witty perspective.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    #47

    I Have To Assume The Military Budget Big Enough To Fight God Is Because Deep Down The Evangelical Right Know They Couldn't Get Into Heaven Even If It Did Exist

    Funny online comment about US public transportation compared to third world countries.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    #48

    Now Kiss!

    Two boxers face off with a humorous caption about boxing photos resembling weddings.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    #49

    We Need A Return To Traditional Values On How To Deal With The Rich

    Children in 1930 playing a humorous game resembling a historical execution scene.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    #50

    Shut Up, I'm Not Crying, You're Crying!

    Text exchange about Valhalla and lost battles, highlighting a child's survival struggle.

    FareonMoist Report

    12points
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So everyone who lost their battle against old age or just death in any way is a warrior. Sorted, carry on.

    4points
    #51

    Why? Just... Why?

    Two kids labeled with misspelled words humorously depicting people who photograph screens instead of screenshotting.

    FareonMoist Report

    11points
    #52

    This Is Me Now!

    Tweet humorously contrasts "easy peasy lemon squeezy" with "stressed depressed lemon zest."

    FareonMoist Report

    11points
    #53

    That's Some Real Good Philosophy, How Much?

    Confucius statue with text: "If a company is always hiring, it means they are also always firing." Hilarious image concept.

    FareonMoist Report

    11points
    #54

    I Would Like To Suggest The New Word For Influencer To Be Wormtongue. As In "Those From Whose Mouths Issue Fourth Words Like Worms." All Those In Favour Say "Aye"

    A humorous meme comparing an influencer to a sinister royal adviser, highlighting absurdity.

    FareonMoist Report

    11points
    #55

    Remember The First Rule Of The Workplace, All Bosses Lie... Abl For Short

    Comic strip about email vs chat; email mentioned as evidence.

    FareonMoist Report

    11points
    #56

    I'm Going To Make Disco Inferno My New Personal Motto, Because Mistakes Cause Suffering, But We Also Learn Best From Our Mistakes

    Funny text exchange about a school motto translating to "audio, video, disco" in Latin, evoking humorous reactions.

    FareonMoist Report

    11points
    #57

    This Is My Kind Of Dalek!

    Robot on a couch with a speech bubble saying "Procrastinate!" watching TV, humorously contemplating the universe.

    FareonMoist Report

    11points
    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Masticate, masturbate, procrastinate, repeat.

    0points
    #58

    Thanks, I Hate People

    Woman in a green blazer speaking, quotes about facts and science. A hilarious image that makes sense without overthinking.

    FareonMoist Report

    10points
    #59

    And Now This!

    Two mugs with humorous messages about doing something weird and having fewer rules.

    FareonMoist Report

    10points
    #60

    Is It Wrong To Lie To Doctors? Asking For A Friend

    "Warrior in chains with a quote by Hippocrates, illustrating a deep message; an image that makes sense the less you think."

    FareonMoist Report

    9points
    #61

    Give Me Your Best Definition Of Aggressively Gullible

    Man in office shirt humorously points at board with text about conspiracy theorists, containing hilarious images keyword.

    FareonMoist Report

    9points
    #62

    Mainstream Mathemathics Xd

    A teacher explains Pythagorean theorem to skeptical students shouting conspiracy theories; hilarious image.

    FareonMoist Report

    8points
    #63

    A Classic And Words To Live By

    Classical painting with humorous modern speech bubbles; unexpected caption enhances hilarity.

    FareonMoist Report

    8points
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mozart was obsessed with butts and even wrote a song called "Lick me in the a**e"

    0points
    #64

    I'm Not Looking Forward To This Rebooot "Forward To The Past"

    Cybertruck at 88mph, funny image with time travel joke to apartheid South Africa, humorous and nonsensical.

    FareonMoist Report

    8points
    #65

    This Fits With My Theory That Church Is For People Who Have Done Somthing They Need To Be Forgiven For

    Funny image of a tweet describing Midwest driving experiences with unexpected signs and humorous contrasts.

    FareonMoist Report

    7points
    skyrender avatar
    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I mean it wouldn't make much sense for a service provider to offer their services where nobody actually needs them, now would it?

    0points
    #66

    According To This I'm Chaotic Good, But I Want To Be Chaotic Neutral

    Alignment chart with screens in various arrangements, using hilarious image humor for different alignments.

    FareonMoist Report

    6points
    skyrender avatar
    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chaotic good, neutral AND evil all at once. I guess I'm just chaos. Which, yeah, I already knew that...

    0points
    #67

    If Cats Have Taught Us Anything, There's Nothing Wrong With A Good Box

    Comic depicting a character claiming to deserve love and enjoying being inside a box; illustrates hilarious image concept.

    FareonMoist Report

    5points
    #68

    Isn't That Nice For Them, Would've Been Ashame If They Missed It

    Elderly couple snorkeling with humorous caption about visiting the Great Barrier Reef.

    FareonMoist Report

    5points
    #69

    X-Mas Is Almost Over! It's Time To Get Back To The Regularly Scheduled Suffering

    Cartoon otter named Steve discusses job dissatisfaction in a funny meme format.

    FareonMoist Report

    5points
