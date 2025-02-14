69 Hilarious Images That Somehow Make More Sense The Less You Think About Them (New Pics)
The internet is a messy place, full of debates, drama, and doomscrolling. But sometimes, the best way to survive it is to embrace the nonsense.
A perfect place for that is the aptly named subreddit Delusions of Adequacy. It defies easy explanation, and that’s exactly the point. Even the creators insist there’s no need to figure it out—after all, as they say, “if you need it explained, you won’t understand. If you understand, you won’t need it explained.” It’s pure randomness at its finest.
No need to overthink—just scroll down and enjoy some of the best recent posts.
Still Better Than "Carpe Diem" Or "Live, Laugh, Love" :p
No One Is Above The Law! Also, Good Advice For Parenting
Okay, I'm Willing To Get Raptured Or Whatever If This Is The Rider
Wasn't It Also Originally Meant As A Critic Of Capitalism, Not A Guide For How To Live?
Nope. There’s always someone with the most money and most properties. Also… I stopped being allowed to be the banker because I would give myself extra “change” when I bought something. My mom and my little brother would make deals between themselves for property and leave me out. It’s life… And only sustainable for those at the top.
But Of Course The Goal Is To Make Earth Unlivable So Only Those Who Can Afford To Go To Another Planet Will Survive
Even for billionaires there is no planet B. They’ll just buy up the last inhabitable parts of Earth and pay private armies to keep the riff-raff out.
Good Time Were Had By All
I'm Aiming For Dumpster Fire, Don't Want To Set The Bar Too High
Yes, But What's Inside The Disappointed Idealist, Is It Like A Russina Nesting Doll Situation?
I Will Never Be This Cool!
And That's Where Everything Started Going To Shit, Remember Never Accept The Cookie!
That's All It Takes
He was lived through the First World War. Makes sense he associated evil with no-man's-land
This Is Also Why Workers With Rights Have No Value Under Capitalism, Stress, Pressure, And Burn-Out Is The New Normal For Wage-Slaves
If I Can't Be Winnie The Pooh I Don't Want To Be Anything
That Bmw Is Leaving Xwitter Goes Against My Previous Theory That All Bmw Drivers Are Bad
Remember Words Are Nice Cheap Way To Seem Like You Care Without Actually Having To Do Anything Or Even Care At All
Life Finds A Way
Little Denethor Went To The Farmer's Market, A Lotr Short
Cunk On Christmas, Your Essential Guide Through The Season Of Capitalism
why I laugh on this? I am literally never get a christmas present..
It's Called Class, Look It Up! Xd
As The Adult Man In This Scenario I Fully Support The Nirvana Clothing Brand Xd
But you should do that with a shirt from a real shítty band, like coldplay, or maroon five, or foo fighters... Nirvana doesn't deserve that negativity because they made actual good music :)
How To Tell People You've Been Brainwashed By Corporate Propoganda
I Mean It's Not Wrong, Sometimes I Am Really Excited To Tell Someone About Something, But Not Often Xd
Mansplaining just got 1000% funnier! This is giving me ideas...
A Venn Diagram Of Me On Any Given Day
I'm Super Bad At Identifying Things, I Should Get Into UFO Sighting!
Lifegoals!
I love that in a hundred years some distant family member will be doing genealogy and stumble across this gem
Ah Yes, Hugging Horse And Swordsman, I Know Them Well
Actually I think the horses are fighting it out and the guys in armour are bestowing knighthoods on each other.
It's Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better
It's always darkest just before the dawn, we can hope in vain that it won't get any darker.
Lifehack: Never Stop Crying=never Return To Work!
Management Also Enjoys An Old Unoffensive Simpsons Reference, So Put This In The Breakroom
My Favourite Part Of Being Alive Is The Time I Spend That Is Most Like Being Dead
I Thought They Also Say Adult Cats Only Mjau At Humans, And Yes Mjau Is The Correct Spelling!
I'm Still Waiting For This Truly Horrifying Version Of The Joker
I Would've Been A Great Greek Philosopher, I Could Drive A Mobile Home Into A Symposium
Okay, I'll Be Good, I Promise. Don't Send Me To Video Game Controller Hell!
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!
This Is The Only Kind Of Therapy I Could Accept
This Is Why I Never Liked History In School
History is written by the victors. We study the life of Richard the Lionhearted because he was the one paying Matthew to write about it. The thousands of people he ruled and killed in crusades were too busy dying to write their stories so there's nothing to read. We guess about their lives from stories told by archeologists vandalizing their long past lives.
Would You Like To Play A Game?
Merry Christmas All, And To All A Badnight
I'm Just Gonna Get A Little Bit Of Scurvy
Is there anything less masculine than a man trying to prove his masculinity?
This Is The Kind Of Love Story We Like Around Here
The Same Person Who Earns Millions And Pays 0.02 Percent Taxes
We are the power if we would only stick together! Economic Blackout February 28th!
Remind Me, What Does One Have To Do To Upset A Witch?
I Call This The "Try To Fire Me, See What Happens"-Stance
I Wonder What A Black Hole Sounds Like?
If the earth is cold and dead I don't think I'd be hearing anything at all.
New Business Plan For Oil Companies: Giving Evil Lessons In Hell
Here's Another Issue That Is None Of My Business
I Have To Assume The Military Budget Big Enough To Fight God Is Because Deep Down The Evangelical Right Know They Couldn't Get Into Heaven Even If It Did Exist
Now Kiss!
We Need A Return To Traditional Values On How To Deal With The Rich
Shut Up, I'm Not Crying, You're Crying!
Why? Just... Why?
This Is Me Now!
That's Some Real Good Philosophy, How Much?
I Would Like To Suggest The New Word For Influencer To Be Wormtongue. As In "Those From Whose Mouths Issue Fourth Words Like Worms." All Those In Favour Say "Aye"
Remember The First Rule Of The Workplace, All Bosses Lie... Abl For Short
I'm Going To Make Disco Inferno My New Personal Motto, Because Mistakes Cause Suffering, But We Also Learn Best From Our Mistakes
This Is My Kind Of Dalek!
Thanks, I Hate People
And Now This!
Is It Wrong To Lie To Doctors? Asking For A Friend
Give Me Your Best Definition Of Aggressively Gullible
Mainstream Mathemathics Xd
A Classic And Words To Live By
Mozart was obsessed with butts and even wrote a song called "Lick me in the a**e"
I'm Not Looking Forward To This Rebooot "Forward To The Past"
This Fits With My Theory That Church Is For People Who Have Done Somthing They Need To Be Forgiven For
Well I mean it wouldn't make much sense for a service provider to offer their services where nobody actually needs them, now would it?
According To This I'm Chaotic Good, But I Want To Be Chaotic Neutral
Chaotic good, neutral AND evil all at once. I guess I'm just chaos. Which, yeah, I already knew that...