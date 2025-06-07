Parents Say Nothing As “Borderline Aggressive” Kid Hurts Cat, Cry Foul When Animal Retaliates

One of the things we (are supposed to) learn while growing up is that there are consequences for our actions. Every action has a reaction. Some kids learn this by trial and error and others are helped along and guided by their parents. Of course, you get some folk who stand back and watch their little ‘angels’ do something wrong, and then act completely shocked when the child has to deal with the repercussions.

A cat owner says they were horrified when a random kid started terrorizing their pet. And they were equally disturbed that parents did nothing about the child’s “borderline aggressive” behavior. The parents only sprung into action when the cat retaliated. Of course, they claimed it was not the child’s fault, and have instead called for the pet to be put down. It’s sparked another debate around animal and child interactions.

Bored Panda spoke to Rover’s Pet Lifestyle Expert Nicole Ellis and Parenting Coach and founder of The Peaceful Parent, Lisa Smith to get their advice on keeping kids and pets safe.

RELATED:

This ginger boy is generally very sweet and gets along well with adults and children

Share icon

Image credits: Melanie Andersen / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when a 9-year-old terrorized him while out on a walk, he responded the only way he knew how

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bekir Umut Vural / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ivan Lopatin / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Latter_Collection749

“Even well-behaved kids make impulsive moves when no one’s looking,” an expert weighs in

Share icon

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Your child is bound to encounter an animal at some point in their life. And the sooner you teach them the basics, the better for all. But even then, experts say parental supervision is key when it come to young kids interacting with pets.

“Even well-behaved kids make impulsive moves when no one’s looking,” says Lisa Smith, parenting coach and founder of The Peaceful Parent. “Safety comes from supervision, clear expectations, and mutual trust—not assumptions.”

The same applies to animals, says Certified Dog Trainer and Pet Lifestyle Expert for Rover.com, Nicole Ellis. “Young children and dogs need constant supervision and thoughtful boundaries,” she told Bored Panda. “Even the most well-behaved dog should be monitored around babies and young children not only for the child’s safety but the dog’s as well.”

Smith says toddlers in particular learn by doing and modeling. It is up to adults to teach them to be gentle. “Show them what ‘gentle’ looks like,” suggests the expert. “Use their hand in yours to stroke the animal while saying ‘gentle touches.’”

Ellis agrees. Model respectful behavior, she says. “Let children watch you interact calmly and kindly with your dog so they can learn by example,” the expert advises. “Encourage quiet voices and gentle, open-hand petting on the chest or back—not on the face, tail, or paws. Practice with stuffed animals first.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith adds that it also helps to narrate empathy: “Say things like, ‘[Pet’s name] doesn’t like when he’s touched hard. See how he moved away? That means he’s uncomfortable.’” Smith says you should also praise the good moments to reinforce what you want. For example, “You’re petting [pet’s name] so gently—that’s so kind!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you don’t have a pet at home, you can still teach your kids how to treat animals with kindness. Smith says one way of doing this is to read books together. Or if your child is old enough to read, buy them a few appropriate books. “There are wonderful children’s books about being kind to animals that help build empathy,” she told us.

Every year, we read news stories about children being attacked by dogs. Many of these incidents could have been avoided. Ellis stresses that supervision is non-negotiable. “Never leave a dog and a young child alone, even for a few seconds,” she advises. “Use baby gates, crates, or playpens to keep everyone safe.”

It’s also important to teach kids to read a dog’s body language. “Help children recognize signs that a dog is stressed, like yawning, lip licking, moving away, or growling,” Ellis says. And despite some of the (irresponsible) videos we see on social media, do not encourage your little one to hug or ride the family pet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Children should not hug dogs, ride them, stand on them, take objects from them or put their faces in the dog’s face,” warns Ellis.

Some netizens were left with more questions than answers

Many supported the pet owner and some had useful advice for them

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few people shared their own similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT