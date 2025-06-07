Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Say Nothing As "Borderline Aggressive" Kid Hurts Cat, Cry Foul When Animal Retaliates
Orange tabby cat resting peacefully in sunlight near a potted plant highlighting borderline aggressive kid cat incident.
Parents Say Nothing As “Borderline Aggressive” Kid Hurts Cat, Cry Foul When Animal Retaliates

One of the things we (are supposed to) learn while growing up is that there are consequences for our actions. Every action has a reaction. Some kids learn this by trial and error and others are helped along and guided by their parents. Of course, you get some folk who stand back and watch their little ‘angels’ do something wrong, and then act completely shocked when the child has to deal with the repercussions.

A cat owner says they were horrified when a random kid started terrorizing their pet. And they were equally disturbed that parents did nothing about the child’s “borderline aggressive” behavior. The parents only sprung into action when the cat retaliated. Of course, they claimed it was not the child’s fault, and have instead called for the pet to be put down. It’s sparked another debate around animal and child interactions.

Bored Panda spoke to Rover’s Pet Lifestyle Expert Nicole Ellis and Parenting Coach and founder of The Peaceful Parent, Lisa Smith to get their advice on keeping kids and pets safe. 

    This ginger boy is generally very sweet and gets along well with adults and children

    Image credits: Melanie Andersen / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when a 9-year-old terrorized him while out on a walk, he responded the only way he knew how

    Image credits: Bekir Umut Vural / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ivan Lopatin / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Latter_Collection749

    “Even well-behaved kids make impulsive moves when no one’s looking,” an expert weighs in

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Your child is bound to encounter an animal at some point in their life. And the sooner you teach them the basics, the better for all. But even then, experts say parental supervision is key when it come to young kids interacting with pets.

    “Even well-behaved kids make impulsive moves when no one’s looking,” says Lisa Smith, parenting coach and founder of The Peaceful Parent. “Safety comes from supervision, clear expectations, and mutual trust—not assumptions.”

    The same applies to animals, says Certified Dog Trainer and Pet Lifestyle Expert for Rover.com, Nicole Ellis. “Young children and dogs need constant supervision and thoughtful boundaries,” she told Bored Panda. “Even the most well-behaved dog should be monitored around babies and young children not only for the child’s safety but the dog’s as well.”

    Smith says toddlers in particular learn by doing and modeling. It is up to adults to teach them to be gentle. “Show them what ‘gentle’ looks like,” suggests the expert. “Use their hand in yours to stroke the animal while saying ‘gentle touches.’”

    Ellis agrees. Model respectful behavior, she says. “Let children watch you interact calmly and kindly with your dog so they can learn by example,” the expert advises. “Encourage quiet voices and gentle, open-hand petting on the chest or back—not on the face, tail, or paws. Practice with stuffed animals first.”

    Smith adds that it also helps to narrate empathy: “Say things like, ‘[Pet’s name] doesn’t like when he’s touched hard. See how he moved away? That means he’s uncomfortable.’” Smith says you should also praise the good moments to reinforce what you want. For example, “You’re petting [pet’s name] so gently—that’s so kind!”

    Even if you don’t have a pet at home, you can still teach your kids how to treat animals with kindness. Smith says one way of doing this is to read books together. Or if your child is old enough to read, buy them a few appropriate books. “There are wonderful children’s books about being kind to animals that help build empathy,” she told us.

    Every year, we read news stories about children being attacked by dogs. Many of these incidents could have been avoided. Ellis stresses that supervision is non-negotiable. “Never leave a dog and a young child alone, even for a few seconds,” she advises. “Use baby gates, crates, or playpens to keep everyone safe.”

    It’s also important to teach kids to read a dog’s body language. “Help children recognize signs that a dog is stressed, like yawning, lip licking, moving away, or growling,” Ellis says. And despite some of the (irresponsible) videos we see on social media, do not encourage your little one to hug or ride the family pet.

    Some netizens were left with more questions than answers

    Many supported the pet owner and some had useful advice for them

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
