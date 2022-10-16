“When Things Are Past Mild”: 29 Random Infuriating Things That Got Shared On This Online Group
It’s just part of human nature when things infuriate us all of a sudden. There’s even this whole phenomenon known as “Mildly Infuriating” and we previously wrote about it here, here and here.
However, in some cases, we experience a more severe kind of infuriation that is beyond mild. You can blame anything from a car that won’t start, annoying flight passengers sitting right next to you, a surprise call from tax inspection, a morning that started on the wrong foot, or yourself, it doesn’t change anything.
This subreddit “Infuriating” is a safe place to talk about your infuriation, so no wonder its 10.1k members have already taken that opportunity.
Passagers From A France - Dominican Republic Flight
Sorry, but my focus is on the fact THAT THERES SO MUCH ROOM IN BETWEEN THE ROWS!!!!!!!! Like wtf there literally no space in ours planes (canada)
Food-Share Bags That Starbucks Supposedly Donates Found In A Dumpster In Grand Prairie, Texas
This Would Have Taken 2 Minutes To Drop At My Door. Instead I Have To Work For 15 Minutes To Get It Out. Thanks, Canada Post
I Woke Up To This, Great
Surrendering A Dog Because It Behaves How It Was Bred To
That is so messed up. Poor pupper :(( I hope he’s in a better place now
I Ordered A Caesar Salad And This Is What I Got
I hope you walked out, didn't pay, and will not be going back.
An Entire Gallon Of Glossy Black Garage Floor Paint. There Goes My Day
Just gotta splash some more colours on the other walls and itll look purposeful
Fact-Checking Is Futile
Stray Bullet Cracked My Solar Panel
Ad Disguised As A Missing Person Poster
A Sign That Has Been Posted In My Hometown
OMG Everyday
Samsung's Live Chat Support Everybody! I Waited Almost 40 Mins For Her Last Reply That Never Came
Maybe Jamaeca's ear buds stopped working too and she is now lost somewhere in Samsung cyber chat space.
Why?
Maybe if you look away and pretend to not care it will update faster 😭
Guy Mowing The Lawn Shot A Rock Through My Window
Wasting Emergency Services For A Prank!
A Landlord Evicting A Paramedic In The Middle Of The Coronavirus Epidemic, Just Because He Works At The NHS
The First Time I Actually Need The SD Port Someone Does This
This Parent On Quora
It doesn't have to be one or the other. He can have good old-fashioned outside time and play Minecraft.
Okay What??!!
I Thought We Where In This Together?
The Original Post Is Just-
Can't Pay Your Rent Because Of An Epidemic You Cannot Control? That's Your Problem
No, Just No
48 Minute Youtube Ad
Who would ever think somebody would sit through 48 minutes of advertising!?!
America: Abortion Banned And Baby Formula In Locked Steel Cages
Why Can't Hollywood Get It Through Their Skulls That The Military Doesn't Wear Hats Indoors?!?!?
Movies and shows are never true to life. If they were the movie Hackers would've been a bunch of teenagers making homophobic jokes, and starring at command line interfaces.