It’s just part of human nature when things infuriate us all of a sudden. There’s even this whole phenomenon known as “Mildly Infuriating” and we previously wrote about it here, here and here.

However, in some cases, we experience a more severe kind of infuriation that is beyond mild. You can blame anything from a car that won’t start, annoying flight passengers sitting right next to you, a surprise call from tax inspection, a morning that started on the wrong foot, or yourself, it doesn’t change anything.

This subreddit “Infuriating” is a safe place to talk about your infuriation, so no wonder its 10.1k members have already taken that opportunity.

#1

Passagers From A France - Dominican Republic Flight

StalinSmokedWeed Report

i is hooman bean
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Sorry, but my focus is on the fact THAT THERES SO MUCH ROOM IN BETWEEN THE ROWS!!!!!!!! Like wtf there literally no space in ours planes (canada)

#2

Food-Share Bags That Starbucks Supposedly Donates Found In A Dumpster In Grand Prairie, Texas

@lailaddaltonn Report

JuneMidnights
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Disappointing

#3

This Would Have Taken 2 Minutes To Drop At My Door. Instead I Have To Work For 15 Minutes To Get It Out. Thanks, Canada Post

New-Link2527 Report

Jk
Community Member
1 minute ago

That feels like a bit of an exaggeration... I could easily get that out in 2 minutes...

#4

I Woke Up To This, Great

spekterr_homo_jeff Report

#5

Surrendering A Dog Because It Behaves How It Was Bred To

TangledInk Report

Zara (she/they)
Community Member
16 minutes ago

That is so messed up. Poor pupper :(( I hope he’s in a better place now

#6

I Ordered A Caesar Salad And This Is What I Got

melx3carm Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I hope you walked out, didn't pay, and will not be going back.

#7

An Entire Gallon Of Glossy Black Garage Floor Paint. There Goes My Day

kittypr0nz Report

i is hooman bean
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Just gotta splash some more colours on the other walls and itll look purposeful

#8

Fact-Checking Is Futile

ConSelfOwns Report

#9

Stray Bullet Cracked My Solar Panel

TortillaShips Report

#10

Ad Disguised As A Missing Person Poster

Bohaska Report

i is hooman bean
Community Member
1 minute ago

*Buetiful* *comeback* i dont this this is real

#11

A Sign That Has Been Posted In My Hometown

calf347 Report

lafayette
Community Member
19 minutes ago

no

#12

OMG Everyday

quellimone Report

Zara (she/they)
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I smacked a cabinet for doing this to me once lmao

#13

Samsung's Live Chat Support Everybody! I Waited Almost 40 Mins For Her Last Reply That Never Came

dancingbanyanya Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
1 minute ago

Maybe Jamaeca's ear buds stopped working too and she is now lost somewhere in Samsung cyber chat space.

#14

Why?

Tomcattfyeox Report

Zara (she/they)
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited)

Maybe if you look away and pretend to not care it will update faster 😭

#15

Guy Mowing The Lawn Shot A Rock Through My Window

Subtle_Demise Report

lafayette
Community Member
18 minutes ago

small window

#16

Wasting Emergency Services For A Prank!

CoolManVan Report

Zara (she/they)
Community Member
15 minutes ago

my guy…your hairline…

#17

A Landlord Evicting A Paramedic In The Middle Of The Coronavirus Epidemic, Just Because He Works At The NHS

MayonaiseRemover Report

RafCo (he/him)
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Surely there must be some law against this?

#18

The First Time I Actually Need The SD Port Someone Does This

BIG_NERD-Bn Report

#19

This Parent On Quora

a_taken_username69 Report

Synsepalum
Community Member
2 minutes ago

It doesn't have to be one or the other. He can have good old-fashioned outside time and play Minecraft.

#20

Okay What??!!

ItsmeHaven Report

#21

I Thought We Where In This Together?

@TweetyMctwat Report

#22

The Original Post Is Just-

kitsune900 Report

Synsepalum
Community Member
1 minute ago

....... ...

#23

Can't Pay Your Rent Because Of An Epidemic You Cannot Control? That's Your Problem

MayonaiseRemover Report

#24

No, Just No

Aleoooopps223 Report

#25

48 Minute Youtube Ad

AtomicHeart75 Report

Zara (she/they)
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Who would ever think somebody would sit through 48 minutes of advertising!?!

#26

America: Abortion Banned And Baby Formula In Locked Steel Cages

TomatoOptimal626 Report

#27

Why Can't Hollywood Get It Through Their Skulls That The Military Doesn't Wear Hats Indoors?!?!?

GateCityGhouls Report

RafCo (he/him)
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Movies and shows are never true to life. If they were the movie Hackers would've been a bunch of teenagers making homophobic jokes, and starring at command line interfaces.

#28

The Sign Says "Illegal Dumping On The Public Highway Punished With A Fine Of 135€"

TheMarvelousPef Report

RafCo (he/him)
Community Member
10 minutes ago

This is a lack of enforcement perhaps.

#29

Oh. Oh No

blasphomeme Report

