ADVERTISEMENT

After two decades of constructing bridges and roads, civil engineer Aaron Stines decided that doodling superheroes in the margins of his blueprints wasn't enough. With a nudge from his wife, Lisa, he swapped his hard hat for a sketchpad in 2016, birthing Air Bear Entertainment.

Now, instead of calculating load-bearing beams, he's busy crafting webcomics that aim to make people smile—because who needs infrastructure when you can have punchlines?

More info: Instagram | airbearentertainment.com