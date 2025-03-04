ADVERTISEMENT

After two decades of constructing bridges and roads, civil engineer Aaron Stines decided that doodling superheroes in the margins of his blueprints wasn't enough. With a nudge from his wife, Lisa, he swapped his hard hat for a sketchpad in 2016, birthing Air Bear Entertainment.

Now, instead of calculating load-bearing beams, he's busy crafting webcomics that aim to make people smile—because who needs infrastructure when you can have punchlines?

More info: Instagram | airbearentertainment.com

#1

Meteor with googly eyes falling to Earth, moon commenting "he's so down to Earth," comic by former engineer.

airbearentertainment Report

    #2

    Engineer-turned-cartoonist's one-panel comic of animals talking about a shopping haul.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #3

    Prehistoric-themed comic shows two cavemen talking about clubbing and drag racing near a volcano.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #4

    Bulldog in suit pointing to chart, delivering a pun-laden business presentation with other animals.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #5

    Engineer-turned-cartoonist's comic of crypts and vampires facing off in front of a city morgue.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #6

    Witch shopping for discounted potion ingredients after Halloween, a one-panel comic by an engineer-turned-artist.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #7

    Ghost telling a joke with "Boo!" to a crowd, showcasing a comic drawn by an engineer-turned-comic artist.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #8

    Dog and cat cartoon sharing a humorous one-panel joke at a table, expressing shared interests.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #9

    Two cartoon raccoons joking about a dumpster fire; one asks about marshmallows. Comic by former engineer.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #10

    Two ghosts laughing at a ghost hitting on a chair, illustrating a humorous one-panel comic by a former engineer.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #11

    Comic with a turkey in disguise wearing a trench coat, talking to a cashier at a shoe store.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #12

    Engineer turned comic artist illustrates a one-panel joke with angel and devil figures debating a donut choice.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #13

    Vampire character counting liters of blood in a humorous one-panel comic by an engineer-turned-cartoonist.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #14

    Two witches talk about shopping and spoiled kids in a humorous one-panel comic by a former engineer.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #15

    Cartoon of a T-Rex in a classroom, wearing glasses and a tie, inspiring students with a joke.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #16

    Two cartoon rabbits with a paycheck joke. One says, "Walter gets paid celery," holding carrots. Comic by an engineer-turned-artist.

    airbearentertainment Report

    Comic of a person relaxing on a small island, with "Aloha" spelled out using objects, under a palm tree.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #18

    Elderly couple in swimwear at the beach, with a humorous comic panel featuring a joke by an engineer turned comic artist.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #19

    Two dolphins with a pufferfish, one saying "Hey, Humphrey Bogart! Puff, puff, pass!" in a comic by an engineer-turned-cartoonist.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #20

    Two characters in robes exchanging dialogue in a humorous one-panel comic.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #21

    A cartoon horse on a therapist's couch with an engineer drawing a comic of it in a humorous one-panel joke.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #22

    Birds in flight; a young bird needs to go potty. Engineer-turned-comic-artist's humor in a one-panel joke.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #23

    Two frogs by a fence joke about a bug zapper barbecue.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #24

    Bear doing yoga pose on a tree, saying "I call this one 'downward bear'" next to a picnic basket on a table.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #25

    Cartoon of a person at a podium honoring "Super Horse" with a memorial poster, highlighting comic humor by an engineer.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #26

    Man holding a fish at a table, two women commenting, "I heard they met online," showcasing engineer's comic humor.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #27

    Engineer draws comic of man ignoring woman while watching TV, holding remote with "click" sounds.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #28

    Comic showing a tree with leaves smiling, carrying luggage, illustrating a humorous take on departure.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #29

    A comic illustration with people hoarding toilet paper and a mummy observing humorously from the side.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #30

    Comic featuring a zombie character at a coffee shop counter, humorously mispronouncing a drink order.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #31

    Comic of two men in a sauna, with a turkey sweating beside them, showcasing clever one-panel humor.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #32

    Two elves stand by a peppermint syrup barrel, sharing a humorous conversation.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #33

    Gingerbread men comic, one asks another leaning on a gingerbread car about all the dough.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #34

    Two snowmen debate pants in a humorous one-panel comic by former engineer turned artist.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #35

    Comic by engineer-turned-artist: a shivering Christmas tree with ice and ornaments says, "Let me in, I'm freezing!"

    airbearentertainment Report

    #36

    Comic with talking mountains. One larger mountain reassures a smaller one, saying it will grow big someday.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #37

    Engineer turned comic artist features man with pot of gold in a humorous one-panel joke cartoon with a leprechaun.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #38

    Comedic one-panel showing a happy dog in an office, interacting with a camel over a cubicle wall.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #39

    Two frightened tacos spot menacing tacos across the street in a comic by an engineer who draws humorous one-panel jokes.

    airbearentertainment Report

    #40

    Two cartoon rabbits by a hot tub with speech bubbles joking about getting in to stew, illustrating a one-panel comic.

    airbearentertainment Report

