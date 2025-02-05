ADVERTISEMENT

“We live in a ridiculous world and we can't help but engage in it ridiculously,” says Dennis Gagne, the mastermind behind Real Funghi Comics—a statement that perfectly captures his humor.

Growing up on Kids in the Hall, Mel Brooks, and David Lynch films, Dennis developed a comedic sensibility deeply influenced by surrealism and satire. He constantly observes everyday absurdities, transforming them into quirky, unexpected comics that resonate with fans of the bizarre.

In Gagne’s world, even the darkest themes come with a smirk, and his comics offer a refreshing escape for anyone who enjoys laughing at life’s peculiarities.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | realfunghicomics.com | threads.net