“We live in a ridiculous world and we can't help but engage in it ridiculously,” says Dennis Gagne, the mastermind behind Real Funghi Comics—a statement that perfectly captures his humor.

Growing up on Kids in the Hall, Mel Brooks, and David Lynch films, Dennis developed a comedic sensibility deeply influenced by surrealism and satire. He constantly observes everyday absurdities, transforming them into quirky, unexpected comics that resonate with fans of the bizarre.

In Gagne’s world, even the darkest themes come with a smirk, and his comics offer a refreshing escape for anyone who enjoys laughing at life’s peculiarities.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | realfunghicomics.com | threads.net

#1

Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne with unexpected twist ending featuring explosive device and humorous outcome.

realfunghicomics Report

    #2

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne featuring a superhero humorously suggesting wealth-use to fight crime.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #3

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne showing a character encasing their head in cement to ignore the world's problems.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #4

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne showing a chess robot panicking during a match with unexpected humor.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #5

    Comic by Dennis Gagne featuring Krampus humorously refusing to use sticks, with an unexpected twist.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #6

    Comic by Dennis Gagne featuring characters discussing a failed starfish animorphing attempt with a humorous twist.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #7

    Comic strip by Dennis Gagne with a toy action figure defying its role, humorously serving pizza slices.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #8

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne featuring a conversation with a sentient coffee mug and unexpected twist.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #9

    Comics by Dennis Gagne featuring a snail waking up to unexpected news headlines.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #10

    Comic by Dennis Gagne featuring a man dramatically reacting to a can with unexpected humor.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #11

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne featuring Batman and the Riddler discovering the "Guess" room with a humorous twist.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #12

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne with unexpected twist; characters react humorously to meeting "Godot."

    realfunghicomics Report

    #13

    Comic by Dennis Gagne: A dog swims in the Olympics, causing unexpected chaos and hilarious outcomes.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #14

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne: Mayor Possum plays dead when questioned in Possumville City Hall.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #15

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne featuring frogs with a humorous and unexpected ending by a pond.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #16

    Comic by Dennis Gagne featuring a humorous robot scene with unexpected ending involving a blender.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #17

    Comic by Denis Gagne showing a bear in a Santa suit roaring at a man, followed by a twist with Santa and a mall maul.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #18

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne showing a comical job interview with an unexpected, dramatic ending involving cartoon characters.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #19

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne showing a spacewalk with an unexpected vacuum pun and a barking astronaut.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #20

    Comics by Dennis Gagne featuring a person in a dung beetle costume with funny dialogue and unexpected ending.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #21

    Comic by Dennis Gagne showing a character reacting humorously to a bizarre fish under the sea.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #22

    Absurd comic showing Spider-Men discussing origins, with a twist ending by Dennis Gagne.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #23

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne with unexpected ending involving military cats and a humorous Monday theme.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #24

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne featuring ice cream cones discussing existential thoughts with a spoon.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #25

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne featuring a humorous interaction between cartoon characters.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #26

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne featuring a character encountering their "Wario version" with unexpected humor.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #27

    Absurd comic by Dennis Gagne shows children wearing stockings to avoid flies, resembling hooligans.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #28

    Comic by Dennis Gagne: character choking on pretzel, dramatic twist with dark figure savoring snack.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #29

    Comic by Dennis Gagne showing Parker Plainface expressing a rare opinion about Star Wars movies.

    realfunghicomics Report

    #30

    A duck in an absurd comic finds rubbing alcohol in a store with a humorous twist.

    realfunghicomics Report

