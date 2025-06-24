ADVERTISEMENT

Christiann MacAuley doesn’t just make comics, she captures the exact brain static you get at 2 a.m. when you’re spiraling over whether you replied weird or just normal-weird. Her work feels like that inner voice you usually try to suppress, but funnier and with better timing.

The beauty of Sticky Comics is how effortlessly it mirrors the mess of being a person, all the burnout, the awkwardness, the silent screaming at technology, wrapped up in clean lines and perfectly petty jokes that reflect in the simple artstyle.

#1

Cartoon showing people at a bar watching TV with a clown on screen, capturing comics about the human condition.

sticky_comics Report

    #2

    Comic illustration from anxiety to crispy revenge series showing a man in old-fashioned clothes with a door and speech bubble.

    sticky_comics Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing a person deciding on a social media detox by woodworking, depicting anxiety and human condition themes.

    sticky_comics Report

    #4

    Comic illustrating the human condition with crispy revenge theme, featuring early mammals and a person eating fried chicken.

    sticky_comics Report

    #5

    Comic strip showing a person struggling with a large rock, illustrating anxiety and the human condition in art.

    sticky_comics Report

    #6

    Two-panel comic illustrating anxiety as a new disease, depicting a humorous interaction between a doctor and patient.

    sticky_comics Report

    #7

    Comic illustration of tech giants humorously depicting anxiety and the human condition through relatable social commentary.

    sticky_comics Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It isn't just AI that will tell you anything it wants you to believe. It's catching on ...

    #8

    Sad woman holding a glass, comic illustrating anxiety and human condition with a thought bubble above her head.

    sticky_comics Report

    #9

    Comic strip featuring a raccoon humorously depicting anxiety and human condition with lifestyle choices at night.

    sticky_comics Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I chose to live, and this is the only style that was available

    #10

    Comic panels showing modern kid chores like waste management, touching grass, Roomba shepherding, and dusting old toys, reflecting the human condition.

    sticky_comics Report

    #11

    Comic strip featuring Handsy the AI hand giving sarcastic advice, illustrating human condition with anxiety and humor.

    sticky_comics Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm cheaper than humans and I care even less about quality or truth. I'm perfect for today's capitalist world !

    #12

    Cartoon depicting four characters named Paul, Pauly, and Pauline, illustrating comics that sum up the human condition humorously.

    sticky_comics Report

    #13

    Two-panel comic illustrating anxiety and human condition with punk characters discussing selling out and identity conflict.

    sticky_comics Report

    #14

    Comic illustrating anxiety and human condition with contrasting scenes at home and doctor's office scales and balloons.

    sticky_comics Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't put a balloon down, it puts you down. And brace yourself for a put-down from the doctor, as well. It's a matter of some gravity ...

    #15

    Colorful balloon dog comics in a park illustrating human condition humor and creativity by this artist.

    sticky_comics Report

    #16

    Sad cartoon animal in a hole with a shadow and a speech bubble, illustrating anxiety in a comic about the human condition.

    sticky_comics Report

    #17

    Comic depicting anxiety and human condition with a distressed woman, calm man, and worried mother holding a baby in a tense moment.

    sticky_comics Report

    #18

    Comic strip showing a woman applying sunscreen and experiencing relatable anxiety, capturing the human condition in a crisp style.

    sticky_comics Report

    #19

    Comic illustration showing a person speaking to a broken figure, capturing anxiety and human condition themes in art.

    sticky_comics Report

    #20

    Comic illustration of the human condition showing the elusive undecided voter with traits and humor by this artist.

    sticky_comics Report

    #21

    Comic illustration of a post-apocalyptic vehicle highlighting dark humor about anxiety and human condition in art.

    sticky_comics Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The end of the world will undoubtedly have lots of charging stations

    #22

    Comic panel depicting two women discussing pregnancy side effects, illustrating comics that sum up the human condition.

    sticky_comics Report

    #23

    Comic strip showing anxiety and job interview struggles, capturing the human condition with relatable, crispy humor by this artist.

    sticky_comics Report

    #24

    Comic strip featuring a humorous robot and person illustrating anxiety and everyday human struggles in a relatable way.

    sticky_comics Report

    #25

    Comic showing anxious bread, milk, and toilet paper discussing stockpiling during a storm, illustrating human condition humor.

    sticky_comics Report

    #26

    Whimsical comic illustration showing different types of clouds with playful characters, capturing the human condition in art style.

    sticky_comics Report

    #27

    Comic illustration showing two characters discussing friendship and commitment, highlighting themes from human condition comics.

    sticky_comics Report

    #28

    Two-panel comic illustrating overthinking with simple characters discussing and examining a problem from every angle.

    sticky_comics Report

    #29

    Two pairs of rowers in boats having a humorous row, illustrated as a comic about the human condition.

    sticky_comics Report

    #30

    Two-panel comic showing characters discussing how dating apps ruined dating, reflecting human condition in anxiety and frustration.

    sticky_comics Report

    #31

    Comic strip showing birds discussing the early worm with a sleepless bird capturing it, reflecting the human condition in art.

    sticky_comics Report

    #32

    Comic panel showing a parent telling a child no dog needed, illustrating anxiety and human condition themes in comics.

    sticky_comics Report

    #33

    Comic illustrating pandemic struggles with belts, jewelry, and heels, capturing the human condition through relatable humor.

    sticky_comics Report

    #34

    Comic illustrating anxiety with a grim reaper and a man discussing value for shareholders in a human condition comic.

    sticky_comics Report

    #35

    Comic illustrating the 7 deadly Amazon returns as a humorous take on human condition and anxiety by the artist.

    sticky_comics Report

    #36

    Comic depicting human condition with humor about hangovers and anxiety, part of 50 comics by this artist.

    sticky_comics Report

    #37

    Comic strip showing a humorous haunted house offer negotiation, capturing the human condition with anxiety and crisp revenge.

    sticky_comics Report

    #38

    Comic panel showing two characters with one saying she has trouble hearing when lips aren't moving, illustrating human condition.

    sticky_comics Report

    #39

    Man in tie looking sadly at a gravestone in a comic reflecting the human condition and anxiety themes by this artist.

    sticky_comics Report

    #40

    Two characters in a comic discussing daylight savings time, illustrating relatable humor about human anxiety and everyday life.

    sticky_comics Report

    #41

    Comic strip showing two characters discussing Dry January and avoiding alcohol, illustrating human condition through relatable anxiety moments.

    sticky_comics Report

    #42

    Hand holding a phone showing a dark humor comic about moving a body, illustrating anxiety and human condition comics.

    sticky_comics Report

    #43

    Comic strip showing a person creating and then disliking their own work, capturing the human condition in art.

    sticky_comics Report

    #44

    Comic panels showing humorous ideas to stop procrastinating, featuring creative characters in a relatable anxiety comic style.

    sticky_comics Report

    #45

    Comic panel showing two characters discussing cavers, illustrating human condition with humor and simple artwork.

    sticky_comics Report

    #46

    Comic strip showing a character humorously describing relief from last minute holiday shopping, capturing human condition emotions.

    sticky_comics Report

    #47

    Comic panels showing characters discussing hiring a life coach, life referee, and merch handler, illustrating the human condition.

    sticky_comics Report

    #48

    Comic illustration showing a man humorously explaining a subscription business model, reflecting human condition themes.

    sticky_comics Report

    #49

    Two illustrated beans humorously discuss magic beans and talking in a comic strip about the human condition.

    sticky_comics Report

    #50

    Cartoon dogs in ties, one sniffing the other, illustrating anxiety and social awkwardness in a comic style.

    sticky_comics Report

