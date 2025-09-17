ADVERTISEMENT

"Exploding Lobster Comics" continues to capture the internet’s heart with sharp, painfully funny takes on everyday life. These recent comics lean into themes we all know too well: late-night loneliness solved by capitalism, queer dating humor, the chaos of childhood food habits, and the absurdity of online culture.

With clean lines, expressive faces, and bright colors, the comics pack big jokes into small panels. Whether it’s poking fun at the quirks of dating apps, revisiting childhood coping mechanisms, or simply admitting that tall people were a questionable dating criterion, the humor hits right where it should. Relatable, witty, and just a little unhinged, these comics prove once again why so many readers see themselves in the work.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | patreon.com | explodinglobster.com | explodinglobster.com