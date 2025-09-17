ADVERTISEMENT

"Exploding Lobster Comics" continues to capture the internet’s heart with sharp, painfully funny takes on everyday life. These recent comics lean into themes we all know too well: late-night loneliness solved by capitalism, queer dating humor, the chaos of childhood food habits, and the absurdity of online culture.

With clean lines, expressive faces, and bright colors, the comics pack big jokes into small panels. Whether it’s poking fun at the quirks of dating apps, revisiting childhood coping mechanisms, or simply admitting that tall people were a questionable dating criterion, the humor hits right where it should. Relatable, witty, and just a little unhinged, these comics prove once again why so many readers see themselves in the work.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | patreon.com | explodinglobster.com | explodinglobster.com

#1

Comic panels showing silly humor with brutal honesty about gay mating displays including stickers, nice nails, trauma, and big shoes.

    #2

    Comic strip showing a person using silly humor to cope with loneliness, mixing brutal honesty with relatable moments.

    #3

    Comic panels showing silly humor and brutal honesty about simple favorite foods like peanut butter, instant ramen, cereal, and toast.

    #4

    Comic panels showing silly humor and brutal honesty about things people enjoy, including baking tater tots and wearing warm coats.

    #5

    Comic strip showing a character listing "tall" as reasons they dated guys, blending silly humor with brutal honesty.

    #6

    Comic panels showing silly humor with brutal honesty about hobbies like photography, yoga, cooking, and gardening on Tinder profiles.

    #7

    Comic illustrating silly humor and brutal honesty with characters misunderstanding poison ivy as a food item in a casual setting.

    #8

    Comic strip showing a queer couple face awkward stares and compliments, mixing silly humor with brutal honesty.

    #9

    Comic panels mixing silly humor and brutal honesty about queer childhood signs, featuring expressive characters in vibrant colors.

    #10

    Comic strip mixing silly humor with brutal honesty about reasons people say someone is gay, featuring Kristen Stewart in a blazer.

    #11

    Comic strip showing silly humor with brutal honesty about sleep aids like chamomile tea and aromatherapy failing to help with burnout.

    #12

    Comic strip showing silly humor blending brutal honesty about organizing a mind like a suitcase with true crime obsession.

    #13

    Comic strip showing a character expressing silly humor and brutal honesty about jealousy toward someone named Brittany.

    #14

    Comic strip showing silly humor and brutal honesty about feeling rushed during a leisurely dinner, part of humor comics.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come to Europe, no need to hurry in a restaurant :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Comic strip mixing silly humor and brutal honesty about reasons for dating men, featuring cute dog and funny scenarios.

    #16

    Comic showing silly humor about noisy roommates during the day and fearfully quiet at night with brutal honesty.

    #17

    Comic strip mixing silly humor with brutal honesty shows fall cravings like roasting marshmallows and jumping into leaf piles.

    #18

    Comic showing silly humor with cats as vacation pics in New York, mixing playful scenes with brutal honesty in the illustrations.

    #19

    Comic showing dating experiences with men versus others, blending silly humor with brutal honesty in a cartoon style.

    #20

    Comic strip showing a humorous and brutally honest dating conversation between two people at a table with drinks.

    #21

    Comic strip showing silly humor with brutal honesty in Thanksgiving conversations using mashed potatoes, gravy, turkey bones, and pets.

    #22

    Comic strip mixing silly humor and brutal honesty showing cooking challenges with cereals, ramen, and peanut butter in a playful style.

    #23

    Comic strip showing silly humor and brutal honesty about packing and materialism with a character burning possessions in flames.

    #24

    Comic strip illustrating relationship struggles with silly humor and brutal honesty using a fire-breathing dragon metaphor.

    #25

    Comic strip showing silly humor and brutal honesty in a queer flirting scenario with anxious thoughts and missed opportunity.

    #26

    Comic strip mixing silly humor with brutal honesty, showing a muscular character humorously combining fitness tips with crying.

    #27

    Comic strip illustrating silly humor and brutal honesty about multiple personalities including anxiety, depression, and quirky interests.

