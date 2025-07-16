"Exploding Lobster Comics" delivers short and deeply relatable humor in a colorful, deceptively simple style that zeroes in on the small absurdities of everyday life. The panels often feature familiar scenarios twisted with dry, sardonic observations, from cats demanding breakfast at 3 AM to people turning into lint-covered monsters after petting their pets in summer.

The art is clean and cartoonish with bright, inviting colors that soften the often self-aware, anxious, or gleefully ridiculous jokes. Each strip is structured to get straight to the point with maximum clarity. These comics work because they’re honest about how weird and petty daily life can be.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | patreon.com | explodinglobster.com | explodinglobster.com