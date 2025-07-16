"Exploding Lobster Comics" delivers short and deeply relatable humor in a colorful, deceptively simple style that zeroes in on the small absurdities of everyday life. The panels often feature familiar scenarios twisted with dry, sardonic observations, from cats demanding breakfast at 3 AM to people turning into lint-covered monsters after petting their pets in summer.

The art is clean and cartoonish with bright, inviting colors that soften the often self-aware, anxious, or gleefully ridiculous jokes. Each strip is structured to get straight to the point with maximum clarity. These comics work because they’re honest about how weird and petty daily life can be.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | patreon.com | explodinglobster.com

#1

Comic by artist showing silly and honest moments with a person woken by sun, clock, phone, and a hungry cat.

    #2

    Comic panels showing animal naps including a bee in flower, puppy in pile, bear in winter, and cat in sunbeam, silly honest comics.

    #3

    Comic showing a person petting an orange cat in summer, humorously illustrating relatable and honest moments in life.

    #4

    Comic illustration by artist showing silly, honest mugs with quirky designs, capturing a little too real emotions and humor.

    #5

    Comic by artist showing creative book storage solutions using stacks as laptop stand, table, walls, and house, blending silly and honest themes.

    #6

    Comic showing a person awake at 3 AM unable to sleep while their cat demands an early breakfast, silly and honest comic art.

    #7

    Comic panels illustrating silly and honest moments of falling water like waterfalls, tea pouring, showers, and thunderstorms.

    #8

    Comic panels showing reactions to celebrities: indifferent to famous actor, model, athlete, but loves obscure fanfic author in a silly, honest style.

    #9

    Comic by artist shows a skeleton eagerly eating ice cream, which quickly melts and drips away in a silly, honest, and real moment.

    #10

    Cartoon showing a silly and honest transformation of an excavator into a butterfly in a comic style.

    #11

    Skeleton character enjoying sun and rain in a comic strip illustrating silly and honest moments by the artist.

    #12

    Comic by explodinglobstercomics shows a cat with silly, honest moods ending with a wide-eyed "breakfast is late" panel.

    #13

    Comic showing skeleton napping in different seasons, illustrating silly and honest moments from this artist's comic collection.

    #14

    Comic strip featuring a skeleton and a cat playing with a bone, illustrating silly and honest moments in comics by this artist.

    #15

    Comic by artist showing silly and honest moments with a cat, capturing a little too real pet owner life.

    #16

    Comic panel showing four candles labeled with comforting scents, illustrating a silly and honest artist's comic style.

    #17

    Comic panels showing winter essentials with warm sweater, hot beverage, cozy blanket, and a reminder of the frailty of existence.

    #18

    Comic by explodinglobstercomics showing silly and honest scared reactions to haunted houses, possessed dolls, ghosts, and Election Day November 5th.

    #19

    Comic by artist shows funny and honest moment of cats shedding fur in spring causing a messy room scene.

    #20

    Comic strip showing a silly and honest cat with unusually shaped body parts in a style reflecting comics by this artist.

    #21

    Comic panels showing a skeleton under a blooming tree in spring, capturing silly and honest moments from the artist's work.

    #22

    Comic strip by artist showing a character pondering legacy and lasting art in a silly and honest style.

    #23

    Comic showing a cat acting delicate and graceful by day, then crashing and breaking things at night, in silly honest style.

    #24

    Comic featuring a skeleton character humorously enjoying different winter soups in a quirky, honest, and relatable style.

    #25

    Comic artist's silly and honest depiction of a cat acting adventurous going to kitchen and protective leaving kitchen.

    #26

    Comics by this artist featuring silly, honest, and relatable characters in humorous, everyday situations.

    #27

    Comic panel featuring four silly and honest cat illustrations titled skelly cat, ghost cat, fire cat, and jack o cat by this artist.

    #28

    Three-panel comic by artist showing Cerberus with three dog heads playing tug-of-war at dog park, silly and honest humor.

    #29

    Comic showing silly and honest cat yoga poses with a person and cat coping in relatable, slightly too real situations.

    #30

    Comic strip by artist showing two types of shoppers with silly and honest reactions about finding turmeric in a store.

    #31

    Comic panels by artist showing silly and honest moments about encouraging friends to vote in relatable scenes.

    #32

    Comic strip by artist showing silly and honest moments watching a scary movie with exaggerated emotions and humor.

    #33

    Comic by artist showing how monsters see themselves versus how the person sees them, with ghosts, werewolves, vampires, and cats.

    #34

    Comic by artist showing a character browsing minimalism online then surrounded by books in a relatable, honest comic style.

    #35

    Comic panels showing different types of being sick, illustrating silly and honest moments in relatable comics by an artist.

    #36

    Comic strip by artist featuring a silly and honest scarecrow surrounded by friendly love crows in a grassy field.

    #37

    Comic by artist showing a skeleton birdwatching and celebrating as a champion birder in a silly and honest style.

    #38

    Comic artist’s illustration showing a character logging off and enjoying a quiet holiday surrounded by books and cozy space.

    #39

    Comic panels by artist show a skeleton enjoying and hugging a bowl in a silly, honest, and relatable style.

    #40

    Comic panels showing a skeleton applying and rinsing shaving cream, illustrating silly and honest comics by the artist.

    #41

    Comic panels showing a character and skeleton depicting queer holiday experiences in a silly, honest, and relatable comic style.

    #42

    Comic showing seasonal depression passing a person to regular depression in a silly, honest, and real artist's work.

    #43

    Comic panel featuring silly and honest scarecrow characters in a whimsical setting from a popular artist’s comic series.

    #44

    Comic by artist showing a skeleton with earmuffs, a blanket, and crying, capturing silly and honest moments in a relatable comic style.

    #45

    Four colorful comics by an artist showing silly and honest characters including man-t4t-core, demi-gorgon, mer-pan, and peg-ace us.

    #46

    Colorful comics featuring whimsical cryptids of spring including wendi-go-frolic, fresno nightcrocus, jackatulip, and moth-man-I-love-spring.

    #47

    Comic panels showing different silly and honest sleeping positions including book, shoulder, flowerbed, and dog with a person peacefully napping.

    #48

    Comic strip showing a character expressing radical ideas in real life, then watching Bridgerton with a humorous change in tone.

    #49

    Cartoon showing a person overwhelmed by stacks of books in a small apartment, from comics by this artist.

    #50

    Comic strip by artist showing silly and honest city tours with quirky and relatable humor in everyday situations.

    #51

    Comic strip depicting a silly, honest cat on edge of starvation, reflecting relatable moments in comics by this artist.

    #52

    Skeleton and cat cartoon panels by artist Exploding Lobster, showing silly and honest moments with flashlight and walking at night.

    #53

    Comic panels showing a ghost on stage receiving boos from a large audience, featuring silly and honest comics by this artist.

    #54

    Comic strip by artist showing silly and honest fantasy characters debating equality and relationships in video games.

    #55

    Comic strip by artist showing character searching for a favorite rock, blending silly and honest moments in comics.

    #56

    Comic strip showing flags in June and July, capturing silly and honest moments in relatable comics by the artist.

    #57

    Comic panel showing a silly and honest moment about dating a cashier, capturing relatable and real emotions.

    #58

    Comic by artist showing silly, honest, and relatable gifts for Friendsgiving like a poem, apple idea, water, and pigeon.

    #59

    Comic panels showing a skeleton in a scarf building and holding a small snowman, depicting silly and honest comic art.

    #60

    Comic illustrating summer time with silly, honest, and relatable panels about sweat, snacks, ice coffee, and a cat sun dial.

