There's a weird, unwritten rule in the adulting handbook that says the more practical an item is, the more boring it has to be. We trade in our fun notebooks for beige legal pads and our cool gadgets for soul-crushingly utilitarian appliances. But this list is the official rebellion against that sad reality. It's a celebration of things that refuse to be just one thing. It's the cocktail maker that makes you look like a pro, the claw clip that doubles as a piece of art, and the houseplant you can't kill because it's literally made of Legos. We've rounded up 25 brilliant finds that are both delightfully fun and surprisingly functional, proving you can absolutely have your cake and eat it too, probably while using a ridiculously cool fork.