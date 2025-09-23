ADVERTISEMENT

Allergies are no fun, there’s no denying it. What do you mean, someone cannot eat a certain food, even if they really like it, because it might cost them their lives? Sounds a tad ridiculous when you think about it — shouldn’t the food be something that keeps us alive, not end us?

Well, in today’s story, a woman’s life, or at least her well-being, was in jeopardy due to her peanut allergy. Only if she had kept her hands on her food — it all could have been avoided. But alas, she couldn’t.

More info: Reddit

Allergies are no fun — they put your life in danger simply because you eat food, something that’s supposed to keep you alive

Close-up of peanuts in shells scattered on a wooden surface, highlighting peanut allergy risk in food theft incidents.

In this story, a woman put her health in danger after she ate a meal that was full of peanuts, which she was allergic to

Alt text: Excerpt of a text post about a serial food thief with a peanut allergy causing trouble with her roommate.

Text from a person describing issues with a serial food thief roommate causing trouble over stolen food.

Text on a whiteboard reading about a small car fridge bought to keep food safe from a serial food thief with peanut allergy.

Text about a roommate stealing food despite a lock, highlighting issues with a serial food thief and peanut allergy risks.

Young woman in yellow sweater eating noodles while working on a laptop, illustrating a serial food thief with peanut allergy story.

The thing is that technically she wasn’t supposed to eat that meal — it wasn’t even hers

Text discussing a roommate who steals food, linked to a serial food thief with peanut allergy incident.

Text excerpt explaining frustration over roommate stealing food despite labels, related to serial food thief and peanut allergy incident.

Text excerpt showing someone admitting to stealing pad thai made by roommate, highlighting a serial food thief with peanut allergy incident.

Text excerpt showing a message about missing angry texts after stealing roomie’s food and peanut allergy issues leading to ER visit.

Young woman with glasses in kitchen looking worried while talking on phone, dealing with food allergy and roomie conflict.

It was her roommate’s, whose food she kept stealing ever since they moved in together

Text describing a serial food thief with a peanut allergy who lands in the ER after stealing her roommate’s dinner.

Text about a serial food thief with peanut allergy blaming roommate after stealing dinner causing conflict.

Text excerpt from a social media post about a serial food thief with peanut allergy causing an allergic reaction after stealing dinner.

Text-based image showing the phrase AITAH? in black uppercase letters on a white background, related to a food thief with peanut allergy story.

Young woman reaching into fridge at night, illustrating a serial food thief with peanut allergy stealing roommate’s dinner.

This made the man beyond annoyed, but no matter what he did, nothing worked, and she kept stealing it

Text image showing an apology message about offending others by being a doormat or similar behavior.

Text excerpt discussing a roommate cooking with peanuts and labeling food for a peanut allergy safety precaution.

Text excerpt discussing a serial food thief with peanut allergy and issues around stolen roomie's dinner and blame.

Text excerpt about a serial food thief with peanut allergy experiencing hives and rashes after stealing roommate’s dinner.

Text excerpt about a serial food thief with peanut allergy, detailing consequences of stealing a roommate’s dinner.

The woman learned her lesson when she tasted a meal with peanuts, which weren’t even put in there with the intention to hurt her, as the man wasn’t aware of her allergy

Recently, the OP started studying at a nice university and was paired to live in dorms with a female student, whom he described as “pure hell.” You might wonder – what did she do in just a couple of weeks to be dubbed this way? Apparently, she uses the man’s stuff without consent, which is kind of annoying, but something he could live with. What he couldn’t live with was her habit of stealing food.

You see, the author’s mom has brought him a small fridge to keep his food in, so no one would take it. It even had a lock for safety. After all, stories about roommates stealing food are widespread. Just Google it and you find something like this one, where a roommate not only steals it, but also denies it. And that’s just one example out of a never-ending number of them.

Well, today’s story is another one for this collection. The twist in it is that this roommate was very keen on stealing food, no matter what. For instance, the lock on the fridge didn’t stop her – she just picked it.

When called out on it, she tried justifying it by saying she thought the food was for both of them. Lady, doesn’t the lock suggest to you that it might not be? Even if it didn’t – she was told that. So, it was a poor explanation, but she still went with it.

Due to this, the OP had to start spending extra money on food, which isn’t cheap. As you probably know yourself, groceries nowadays are very costly. And the prices keep rising due to a variety of factors, from supply chain issues to climate change to political issues.

Two roommates arguing on a couch about food theft, with one holding a tissue and both showing frustrated gestures.

The author has a job, but it’s still expensive – he’s a student first and foremost, so he cannot spend every waking moment working. Even if he could, it wouldn’t change that much. No matter what the original poster did, his roommate kept eating his food until one day, she learned a lesson – and it was the one taught by him, by accident.

One day, he made pad thai in the morning and left. So, the woman dug into the dish that wasn’t even hers. Then, she proceeded to have an allergic reaction since it contained peanuts–both in oil and nut form. It was so harsh that she had to go to the ER. Typically, reactions to peanuts manifest in hives, swelling, itching, digestive problems, and a tight throat and runny nose, to mention a few.

Yet, in more severe cases, just like the OP’s roommate seemingly had, it can turn into anaphylaxis. It’s when a person experiences constriction of the airway, severe swelling of the mouth area, drop in blood pressure, rapid pulse, and dizziness that can result in loss of consciousness. If not treated right away, it can be fatal.

Usually, a person experiencing anaphylaxis should be injected with adrenaline and brought to the ER. Since, as we know, the roommate ended up there, we assume that’s what her allergic reaction was.

The thing is, while the OP was beyond annoyed by her stealing his food, he “poisoned” her with peanuts by accident–he never knew about her allergy. While it’s one of the more common allergies, you typically don’t go around assuming everyone has it, especially if they never mention a word about it.

Do you agree that the man wasn’t in the wrong here? Or do you view this whole incident through a different lens? We’re always eager to hear you out!

Netizens reassured the man that he was not a jerk and the whole thing was on the woman, who never told him about the allergy, nor was she supposed to eat his food, anyway

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a serial food thief with peanut allergy stealing a roommate’s dinner and ending in the ER.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a serial food thief with peanut allergy stealing roommate’s dinner and blaming him.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a food thief with a peanut allergy stealing a roommate’s dinner.

Online forum discussion about a serial food thief with peanut allergy causing an ER visit after stealing roommate’s dinner.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a serial food thief with peanut allergy causing an ER visit after stealing dinner.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a serial food thief with peanut allergy causing an allergic reaction after stealing roommate’s food.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a serial food thief with peanut allergy causing ER visit after stealing roommate's dinner.

Text conversation about a serial food thief with peanut allergy causing an ER visit after stealing roommate’s dinner.

Comment discussing a roommate food thief with peanut allergy and advice on managing peanut contamination risks.

Comment discussing peanut allergy related to a serial food thief stealing roomie’s dinner and ending in ER visit.