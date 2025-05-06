Pure Street Photography Grant 2025 Winners Announced, Celebrating 30 Iconic Photographers
Street photography is all about noticing the world as it is — unplanned, real, and full of small moments that say a lot. The 2025 Pure Street Photography Grant celebrates this kind of honest storytelling, with photographers from around the world capturing life as it happens.
This year, 30 powerful images were chosen — including one Grand Winner, three top placements, and 26 finalists. Their work will be shown at the PSP Exhibition, offering a fresh look at street life through many different places, cultures, and points of view. Scroll down to see the top photographs!
Grand Winner: "Crown Of Fire" By Ayanava Sil (India)
Pure Street Photography (PSP) is a global platform started in 2020 by photographer Dimpy Bhalotia and her creative partner Kamal Kumaar Rao.
With over 218,000 followers on Instagram and members worldwide, PSP has become a trusted and influential space for street photographers. Through grants, curated features, exhibitions, and a growing community, PSP gives photographers at all levels the chance to be seen, supported, and celebrated.
Finalist: "Love Of Risk" By Jim La Souille (France)
2nd Place Winner: "Oh, Hello!" By Amy Horowitz (USA)
The Grand Winner of 2025 is Ayanava Sil for his photograph "Crown of Fire" — a vibrant moment that captures childhood joy, festive celebration, and the playful chaos of Diwali. "It's more than a photo, it's a flash of magic caught in time, where light, joy and imagination come together in one unforgettable frame. The boy's glowing crown of sparks gives him a superhero-like appearance,” the photographer explained.
Dimpy Bhalotia, the founder and one of the judges of the Pure Street Photography Grant 2025, remarked, "This photograph is a masterclass in awareness — instinct, timing, and composition falling into rhythm and working in perfect harmony. Ayanava didn’t just photograph this - he understood the choreography of light and life in that split second.”
Finalist: "Celebrity" By Joanna M (United States)
Finalist: "Pitru Paksh" By Saksham Srivastava (India)
The 1st place winner is Parvathi Kumar with "Of Olives & Ovals", followed by Amy Horowitz in 2nd place with "Oh, Hello!" and Sebastian Piatek in 3rd place with "When We Are Innocent".
According to Dimpy Bhalotia, each of these photographs stands out in its own way — Parvathi Kumar’s image is a quiet study in presence and timing, Amy Horowitz shows the power of restraint by letting subtle details speak, and Sebastian Piatek brings together multiple layers of emotion in a single, carefully observed frame.
3rd Place Winner: "When We Are Innocent" By Sebastian Piatek (Germany)
Finalist: "Optical Illusion" By Anna Marzia Soria (Italy)
Dimpy Bhalotia brings years of experience and a respected eye to the judging process. She has helped judge more than 15 major international photography awards and even led the photography jury at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards. Her involvement adds fairness, insight, and a strong global outlook to PSP’s selection process.
“This grant is a celebration of the human spirit through photography. These 30 iconic photographers come from different corners of the world, yet their stories echo the same truth: there’s extraordinary power in how we see the ordinary,” she says.