ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography is all about noticing the world as it is — unplanned, real, and full of small moments that say a lot. The 2025 Pure Street Photography Grant celebrates this kind of honest storytelling, with photographers from around the world capturing life as it happens.

This year, 30 powerful images were chosen — including one Grand Winner, three top placements, and 26 finalists. Their work will be shown at the PSP Exhibition, offering a fresh look at street life through many different places, cultures, and points of view. Scroll down to see the top photographs!

More info: purestreetphotography.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Grand Winner: "Crown Of Fire" By Ayanava Sil (India)

Young boy running at night with fireworks exploding above his head, captured in pure street photography style.

© Ayanava Sil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Pure Street Photography (PSP) is a global platform started in 2020 by photographer Dimpy Bhalotia and her creative partner Kamal Kumaar Rao.

With over 218,000 followers on Instagram and members worldwide, PSP has become a trusted and influential space for street photographers. Through grants, curated features, exhibitions, and a growing community, PSP gives photographers at all levels the chance to be seen, supported, and celebrated.
RELATED:
    #2

    Finalist: "Love Of Risk" By Jim La Souille (France)

    Black cat and pigeon captured in urban street scene, showcasing unique moment perfect for pure street photography grant winners.

    © Jim La Souille Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    2nd Place Winner: "Oh, Hello!" By Amy Horowitz (USA)

    Woman sitting on ledge holding an umbrella while a large snake slithers on the sidewalk in street photography style

    © Amy Horowitz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Grand Winner of 2025 is Ayanava Sil for his photograph "Crown of Fire" — a vibrant moment that captures childhood joy, festive celebration, and the playful chaos of Diwali. "It's more than a photo, it's a flash of magic caught in time, where light, joy and imagination come together in one unforgettable frame. The boy's glowing crown of sparks gives him a superhero-like appearance,” the photographer explained.

    Dimpy Bhalotia, the founder and one of the judges of the Pure Street Photography Grant 2025, remarked, "This photograph is a masterclass in awareness — instinct, timing, and composition falling into rhythm and working in perfect harmony. Ayanava didn’t just photograph this - he understood the choreography of light and life in that split second.”
    #4

    Finalist: "Celebrity" By Joanna M (United States)

    People capturing photos of a small dog on a blue velvet sofa in a stylish interior, showcasing street photography moments.

    © Joanna M Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Finalist: "Pitru Paksh" By Saksham Srivastava (India)

    Man standing in a river during a crowded event with a close-up of a goose, showcasing pure street photography grant style.

    © Saksham Srivastava Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 1st place winner is Parvathi Kumar with "Of Olives & Ovals", followed by Amy Horowitz in 2nd place with "Oh, Hello!" and Sebastian Piatek in 3rd place with "When We Are Innocent".

    According to Dimpy Bhalotia, each of these photographs stands out in its own way — Parvathi Kumar’s image is a quiet study in presence and timing, Amy Horowitz shows the power of restraint by letting subtle details speak, and Sebastian Piatek brings together multiple layers of emotion in a single, carefully observed frame.
    #6

    3rd Place Winner: "When We Are Innocent" By Sebastian Piatek (Germany)

    Children in a gritty urban setting captured in black and white, exemplifying pure street photography style and emotion.

    © Sebastian Piatek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Finalist: "Optical Illusion" By Anna Marzia Soria (Italy)

    Elderly woman relaxing on a bench by the sea, embodying calm moments in pure street photography grant winning style.

    © Anna Marzia Soria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Dimpy Bhalotia brings years of experience and a respected eye to the judging process. She has helped judge more than 15 major international photography awards and even led the photography jury at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards. Her involvement adds fairness, insight, and a strong global outlook to PSP’s selection process.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This grant is a celebration of the human spirit through photography. These 30 iconic photographers come from different corners of the world, yet their stories echo the same truth: there’s extraordinary power in how we see the ordinary,” she says.
    #8

    Finalist: "Take A Photo" By Chris Yan (China)

    Woman in a hat taking a photo with a phone while a man receives a massage in a tiled room, street photography grant scene.

    © Chris Yan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Finalist: "Cross" By Gurudas Bate (India)

    Silhouette of a child balancing on tall pole against cloudy sky, captured in pure street photography style.

    © Gurudas Bate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Finalist: "Through The Looking-Glass" By Isabelle Coordes (Germany)

    Street photography scene with silhouettes and flowers, reflecting the spirit of Pure Street Photography Grant winners.

    © Isabelle Coordes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    1st Place Winner: "Of Olives & Ovals" By Parvathi Kumar (USA)

    Black and white street photography of a woman in polka dot garment at a busy market, highlighting pure street photography grant winners.

    © Parvathi Kumar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Finalist: "Waiting" By Grzegorz Bys (England)

    Person holding Louis Vuitton ad poster in front of face, captured in black and white street photography style.

    © Grzegorz Bys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Finalist: "The Double" By Holger Kunze (Belgium)

    Black and white street photography capturing blurred pedestrians with the Eiffel Tower in the background, showcasing street photography art.

    © Holger Kunze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Finalist: "Rahu" By Julachart Pleansanit (Thailand)

    Black cat with glowing eyes walking through intricate ironwork gate, captured in pure street photography style.

    © Julachart Pleansanit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Finalist: "Untitled" By Kim Keller (United States)

    Yellow taxi cab behind caution tape on busy city street, capturing urban life for Pure Street Photography Grant winners.

    © Kim Keller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Finalist: "Upside Down" By Marco Cajazzo (Italy)

    Man reflected upside down in a large mirror above a busy crowd in an urban setting, showcasing street photography.

    © Marco Cajazzo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Finalist: "Sweet Bird Of Youth" By Mary Crnkovic Pilas (Croatia)

    Young child on a swing casting a clear shadow in a black and white pure street photography scene.

    © Mary Crnkovic Pilas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Finalist: "Reincarnation" By Soumyendra Saha (India)

    White rooster standing among hanging white plastic containers in an urban setting for Pure Street Photography Grant winners.

    © Soumyendra Saha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Finalist: "Spectators" By Valeria Ciardulli (Italy)

    Child playing in grass with long shadows, captured in a candid moment highlighting pure street photography style.

    © Valeria Ciardulli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Finalist: "Out Of The Shadows" By Kenta Yamanoi (Japan)

    Street photography scene with strong shadows, featuring a woman holding an umbrella and a pedestrian crossing a street.

    © Kenta Yamanoi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Finalist: "In Her Reflection" By Ulf Finndahl (Sweden)

    Abstract black and white street photography showing a profile of a woman's face with a walking figure and buildings reflected.

    © Ulf Finndahl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Finalist: "È Solo Un Altro Giorno Di Pioggia" By Valentina Mansi (Italy)

    Black and white street photography showing a blurred figure behind a rain-streaked window, capturing pure street photography emotion.

    © Valentina Mansi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Finalist: "Still There Is A Motion" By Asit Kumar Ghatak (India)

    Blurred figure walking past large sculpted figures with arms raised in a vibrant urban scene, illustrating Pure Street Photography Grant.

    © Asit Kumar Ghatak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Finalist: "Blended In Shadows" By Divyanshu Verma (India)

    Silhouetted figures holding lamps against a fiery red background capturing pure street photography grant winners.

    © Divyanshu Verma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Finalist: "Marching Shadows" By Mili Paul (India)

    Soldiers marching in formation during a ceremony captured in pure street photography style with long shadows on the ground.

    © Mili Paul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Finalist: "Sleeping Beauties" By Promila Bahri (India)

    Several street dogs sleeping on a pink pavement, showcasing candid moments in pure street photography.

    © Promila Bahri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Finalist: "Wonderland 3" By Russ Rowland (United States)

    Bicycles locked to a pole in a snowy street scene captured for pure street photography grant 2025 winners.

    © Russ Rowland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Finalist: "Echos Of Reflection" By Sam O’shaughnessy (United Kingdom)

    Silhouettes of two people framed by a bright window, captured in a striking pure street photography style.

    © Sam O’Shaughnessy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Finalist: "Lines Of Identity" By Stefano Bernardi (Italy)

    Woman in a bright blue top looking at a textured orange wall with dark doorways, capturing a street photography moment.

    © Stefano Bernardi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Finalist: "Heatwave" By Tamas Dragon (Hungary)

    Silhouettes of people walking through mist in a city square, showcasing pure street photography in dynamic urban light.

    © Tamas Dragon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!