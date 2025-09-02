ADVERTISEMENT

"Comedy Viking" is the creation of an artist who blends a love of Norse mythology with a fondness for dad jokes and puns, resulting in a quirky webcomic that has been running since early 2021. Inspired by folklore, humor, and the joy of making people laugh (or groan), the artist takes simple puns and builds short, playful stories around them, often twisting classic myths into something lighthearted and absurd.

With a process fueled by a long list of collected puns and a passion for storytelling, the creator has turned "Comedy Viking" into a project that entertains while introducing audiences to the wild world of Norse myths with a pun-filled twist.

More info: Instagram | comedyviking.com | reddit.com