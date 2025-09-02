ADVERTISEMENT

"Comedy Viking" is the creation of an artist who blends a love of Norse mythology with a fondness for dad jokes and puns, resulting in a quirky webcomic that has been running since early 2021. Inspired by folklore, humor, and the joy of making people laugh (or groan), the artist takes simple puns and builds short, playful stories around them, often twisting classic myths into something lighthearted and absurd.

With a process fueled by a long list of collected puns and a passion for storytelling, the creator has turned "Comedy Viking" into a project that entertains while introducing audiences to the wild world of Norse myths with a pun-filled twist.

More info: Instagram | comedyviking.com | reddit.com

#1

Medieval cartoon knights discussing the Crusades humorously, showing how history and memes creatively meet in Viking art.

comedyviking Report

    #2

    Viking cartoon showing medieval humor with arrows missing a target and a joke about projectile dysfunction.

    comedyviking Report

    #3

    Viking cartoon humor combining Middle Ages and memes, celebrating moth collections with historical and funny elements.

    comedyviking Report

    #4

    Medieval cartoon showing Vikings outside with a joke about a repossessed house in a humorous history meme style.

    comedyviking Report

    #5

    Viking cartoon using medieval memes to humorously illustrate history at a feast and around a campfire.

    comedyviking Report

    #6

    Two Vikings in cartoon style discuss town traffic improvements while a crone stands nearby in a humorous medieval meme.

    comedyviking Report

    #7

    Medieval flea market cartoon with a Viking and plague doctor humorously showing history through memes.

    comedyviking Report

    #8

    Viking cartoon depicting a medieval scene with candles, bread, and pot, blending Middle Ages with humorous meme style.

    comedyviking Report

    #9

    Cartoon Viking scene showing medieval necromancy with crows, skull, and candles in a field, blending history with memes.

    comedyviking Report

    #10

    Viking cartoon meme showing a humorous medieval cliffhanger rescue combining history and comedy.

    comedyviking Report

    #11

    Cartoon Viking uses medieval memes in humorous scenes showing history can be hilarious with clever cartoon storytelling.

    comedyviking Report

    #12

    Cartoon Viking-style wooden figures fishing by a river, blending Middle Ages and meme humor with history themes.

    comedyviking Report

    #13

    Cartoon Viking and ghost in cave discussing mild Helheim goat pints in a humorous medieval meme about history.

    comedyviking Report

    #14

    Cartoon Viking uses humor to show history can be hilarious in a medieval meme style with warriors and swords.

    comedyviking Report

    #15

    Cartoon Viking humor with medieval characters by the sea, blending Middle Ages and memes to make history hilarious.

    comedyviking Report

    #16

    Cartoon Vikings using humor to show how Middle Ages history can be hilarious with memes and creative storytelling.

    comedyviking Report

    #17

    Medieval cartoon scene with Viking characters in a muddy field, combining history and humor through memes.

    comedyviking Report

    #18

    Cartoon Viking telling a swamp monster to take better care of himself, blending Middle Ages and memes humorously.

    comedyviking Report

    #19

    Cartoon Viking in slippers holding a steaming mug under moonlight, humorously expressing dislike for Mondays in a forest setting.

    comedyviking Report

    #20

    Viking cartoon showing medieval characters tracking a beast in the woods, blending history with humor and memes.

    comedyviking Report

    #21

    Viking cartoon using humor and memes to show that medieval history can be both educational and hilarious.

    comedyviking Report

    #22

    Cartoon Viking humorously decorating a medieval porch with spooky items showing history can be hilarious with memes.

    comedyviking Report

    #23

    Viking cartoon character sitting quietly with animals, blending Middle Ages and memes in a humorous historical scene.

    comedyviking Report

    #24

    Vikings in a medieval cartoon discussing cattle loss with humor showing history can be hilarious using memes and cartoons.

    comedyviking Report

    #25

    Cartoon Vikings around a campfire using humor to show that Middle Ages history can be hilarious with memes.

    comedyviking Report

    #26

    Viking cartoon comic where medieval warriors encounter a bear, blending history with humor and memes.

    comedyviking Report

    #27

    Viking cartoon using humor and memes to show that medieval history can be hilarious through playful dialogue and scenes.

    comedyviking Report

    #28

    Cartoon Vikings use humor and memes to show that Middle Ages history can be hilarious and entertaining.

    comedyviking Report

    #29

    Viking cartoon showing a medieval guard meeting a nisse, blending Middle Ages history with memes humor.

    comedyviking Report

    #30

    Viking cartoon humor blending Middle Ages and memes with a playful porridge and butter pun in a medieval setting.

    comedyviking Report

    #31

    Cartoon Vikings humorously discussing a tiny man and gnome violence, blending Middle Ages and memes with history comedy.

    comedyviking Report

    #32

    Cartoon Vikings at a waterfall, using humor and memes to make Middle Ages history entertaining and funny.

    comedyviking Report

    #33

    Vikings using cartoons and memes to humorously depict history and explore medieval themes in a cave setting.

    comedyviking Report

    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    BP's habit of rearranging these when they are up/down voted makes it kinda hard to follow the storylines.

    #34

    Cartoon Viking interacting with gnome-like characters in a medieval setting, blending history and humor with memes.

    comedyviking Report

