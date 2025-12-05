ADVERTISEMENT

Psychology is the scientific study of the mind, behavior and human experience. Diving into this field can help us better understand ourselves and everyone else that we encounter. But it’s an extremely complex discipline. So if you’re looking to learn more about psychology in an easy, digestible way, you’ve come to the right place.

We took a trip to Psychology Posts on Instagram and gathered their most fascinating fun facts below. Hopefully, these images will teach you something new and give you a fresh perspective on how humans work. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the posts that you think everyone could benefit from reading!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Couple sitting on a couch eating junk food and watching TV, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about habits.

psychologyposts_ Report

6points
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because it is harder to move farther away when you are lethargic and full of junk food?

6
6points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Couple cuddling in bed in the morning, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about improving your day.

    Morning cuddling is more than a cozy habit. Science shows it works like an emotional vitamin, setting the brain and body up for a calmer, happier day. Just a few extra minutes of affectionate touch after waking can lower stress, boost mood, and strengthen connection.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    6points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why six? Is five not enough, and seven too much? I think we should be told.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Person standing on a dark road with bat signal lights in the sky illustrating a psychology fact about anxiety and self-control.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    6points
    POST
    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Marty, did you read that too? 👀

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

    As far as why it’s so important for us to study psychology, Verywell Mind notes that it can impact nearly every aspect of our lives. One of the most obvious uses is for mental health, particularly in therapeutic settings. But a greater understanding of psychology can also help experts develop educational programs, inform public policy, enhance performance and design social programs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ergonomics can also benefit from an understanding of psychology, as well as psychological research and self-help programs. We can even use what we’ve learned from psychology to better understand child development, informing us how to be more effective parents and teachers.
    #4

    Woman in bed lifting sleep mask with a playful smile illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about the brain.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Two kids washing dishes in a kitchen, illustrating psychology facts about chores improving problem solving skills and academics.

    Engagement in self-care chores (e.g., making self a meal) and family-care chores (e.g., making someone else a meal) significantly predicted working memory and inhibition, after controlling for the influence of age, gender, and presence or absence of a disability.

    However, for families with a pet, there was no significant relationship between engagement in pet-care chores and executive function skills.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Smiling woman looking at her reflection with glowing effects, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about stress.

    Why Stress Turns Hair Gray:

    Stem Cell Depletion. Hair color comes from melanocyte stem cells in follicles. Stress forces these cells to mature too quickly, leaving no reserves for future pigment.

    Nervous System Response. Stress activates nerves that release norepinephrine, flooding follicles and pushing pigment cells into overdrive, leading to gray growth.

    Cortisol and Oxidative Damage. Chronic stress raises cortisol and increases oxidative stress, both of which damage the follicle environment.

    Mitochondrial Role. These “cellular powerhouses” sense stress and play a part in both pigment loss and recovery.

    Unlike aging-related graying, which is permanent once stem cells are gone, stress-linked graying can sometimes reverse. This makes gray hair a unique biological marker of mental health, reflecting how the mind and body interact over time.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    5points
    POST
    trevorhardy avatar
    Trevor Hardy
    Trevor Hardy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't age related. Also unlike ageing related grayiing? So it can be borh

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments

    When it comes to what psychologists can do, they have many more options than simply being a therapist. They can also contribute to creating healthier workplaces, design and implement public health programs, research airplane safety, help design technology and computer programs, and study military life, as well as the psychological impacts of combat. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But becoming a psychologist isn’t exactly easy. It typically takes between eight to twelve years to become a licensed psychologist. This entails earning a bachelor’s degree, a master’s and/or doctoral degree, and one to two years of supervised experience and licensing exams. 
    #7

    Woman hugging a dog, illustrating psychology facts about brain chemistry and emotions linked to love and bonding.

    Have you ever noticed how your dog wags its tail wildly and looks at you with pure joy when you walk in the door? This reaction is more than just a greeting, it shows the deep connection between dogs and their owners.

    Exciting research has uncovered a remarkable phenomenon: a dog’s brain releases a surge of oxytocin upon seeing their owner.

    Known as the ‘love hormone,’ oxytocin is the same chemical that floods the human brain during moments of deep love or while bonding with a newborn. It cultivates those cozy, warm feelings and cements a lasting bond.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person sitting on a dock overlooking mountains and lake, illustrating fascinating psychology facts about calming the brain.

    When we make conscious efforts to manage our emotions, like anger, we're essentially engaging in a mental workout that strengthens neural pathways associated with self-control and emotional regulation.

    This means that by choosing healthier responses to anger, such as deep breathing, mindfulness, or constructive communication, you're not only preventing a potentially explosive situation but also fostering a calmer mind.

    It's a powerful transformation that goes beyond the momentary calm. It's about nurturing a calmer, more composed you in the long run.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    5points
    POST
    sarahmcmanus avatar
    Sarah McManus
    Sarah McManus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been married for 20 years. I must be the calmest person on the planet 😂😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young woman wearing headphones listens to music while writing notes, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts.

    The use of music in therapy for the brain has evolved rapidly as brain-imaging techniques have revealed the brain’s plasticity — its ability to change— and have identified networks that music activates.

    Studies by the authors and other researchers have revealed that because music and motor control share circuits, music can improve movement in patients who have suffered a stroke or who have Parkinson’s disease.

    Research has also shown that neurologic music therapy can help patients with language or cognitive difficulties, and the authors suggest that these techniques should become part of rehabilitative care.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    5points
    POST

    Clearly, we don’t all have time to spend a decade in school studying to become a psychologist. But if you want to learn the absolute basics, HelpGuide has got you covered. First, they note that it’s important to understand that psychology and common sense don’t always align. For example, plenty of people eat junk food, despite the fact that we know it’s unhealthy. We don’t always do what we know is “right.” So instead of making assumptions based on common sense, psychology makes sure that every hypothesis is scientifically tested.
    #10

    Group of young adults socializing outdoors, illustrating psychology facts about Gen Z drinking less alcohol than older generations.

    Gen Z is changing how the world thinks about drinking. Studies show that this generation drinks about 20% less alcohol than Millennials.

    A report published by Time Magazine and The Conversation found that Gen Z’s choices are shaped by mental wellness, self-image, and a growing desire for control in both social and digital spaces. Unlike past generations that viewed alcohol as a symbol of adulthood or freedom, Gen Z sees clarity, stability, and balance as more valuable.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Partly because booze is getting more expensive and wages after dropping. It's a luxury that is harder to afford these days.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Two friends laughing together while taking a selfie, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about humor and intelligence.

    This connection suggests that understanding and appreciating dark humor requires complex processing and mental flexibility - traits typically associated with higher IQ levels.

    Additionally, emotional stability helps individuals navigate potentially disturbing content without experiencing heightened distress.

    Dark humor taps into the ability to confront life’s darker realities with a sense of wit, allowing for a nuanced perspective on sensitive subjects.

    Rather than being desensitized, people with an appreciation for dark humor seem to strike a balance between empathy and emotional detachment, which may explain their ability to enjoy humor others might find uncomfortable.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Elderly woman with walker smiling and walking outside with young girl, illustrating interesting psychology facts about time perception.

    As you age, routines dominate your daily life. The brain, wired for efficiency, spends less energy processing repetitive and familiar experiences.

    Without new events to mark the passage of time, the perception of days, weeks, and even years seems to blur together.

    This phenomenon is rooted in how the brain allocates resources for memory formation.

    Novelty stimulates the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for encoding memories, which creates richer, more detailed recollections.

    In contrast, repetitive routines result in fewer distinct memories, making longer periods feel shorter in hindsight.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    cmd12 avatar
    Kasia
    Kasia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I should start to travel imediately

    1
    1point
    reply

    There are also several major perspectives to consider in psychology: biological, cognitive, behavioral, humanistic, psychodynamic, and more. Each of these aims to understand problems stemming from different sources. For example, humanistic psychology aims to get to the bottom of issues caused by a person's specific experience. And possible remedies may include building positive qualities, such as gratitude, empathy and resilience. 
    #13

    Couple sitting close with eyes closed, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about love and sleepiness.

    When you are with someone you deeply trust, your brain releases oxytocin, the bonding hormone that lowers stress and makes you feel safe. This sense of safety shifts your body into “rest mode,” slowing your heart rate and helping you feel calm, sometimes even sleepy.

    Research shows that couples can go even further. Studies find that partners often sync up while they sleep, with heartbeats, breathing, and even movements aligning through the night.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does that mean I love my work cos I keep failing asleep at my desk?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Family discussing parenting challenges at home, highlighting psychology facts about children's behavior and family dynamics.

    In many families, something strange can happen. Parents may show more care or protection toward the child who helps less, while the child who gives the most and stays loyal is often taken for granted. Psychologists say this is not always done on purpose. It can come from deep emotions and habits that parents may not even notice.

    Some parents feel worried or guilty about the child who seems weaker or needs more help. They might give that child extra attention to feel like they are doing the right thing. But in doing so, they often forget the child who always helps and never complains. That dependable child becomes the “strong one” everyone relies on, even though they need love and rest too.

    Cultural beliefs also play a part. In some families, parents believe that helping or caring is simply a duty, not something to be thanked for. The child who works hard and supports others may not be praised, because parents assume they will keep doing it. This can leave the helpful child feeling unseen or unloved.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh. That's almost a reversal of the animal kingdom, where often the weaker offspring is left behindd/neglected.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Woman lying awake in bed looking distressed, illustrating psychology facts about poor sleep and emotional reactivity.

    This heightened sensitivity to negative emotions is largely attributed to the dysregulation of the brain’s emotional centers, such as the amygdala, and impaired communication between these centers and the prefrontal cortex.

    When we are well-rested, the prefrontal cortex, responsible for rational decision-making and emotional regulation, effectively communicates with the amygdala, the brain’s emotional processing center.

    However, even one night of poor sleep can disrupt this connection, leading to an overactive amygdala and a diminished ability of the prefrontal cortex to regulate emotional responses.

    As a result, you may find yourself more irritable, stressed, or anxious, and less equipped to manage everyday challenges.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've also noticed that I make considerably fewer mathematical errors when doing my homework, and my test scores increase too (mostly just in math).

    0
    0points
    reply

    There are also many different branches of psychology, including clinical, cognitive, developmental, social, personality, industrial-organizational, forensic, school, and health. Because each one has a unique focus of study, they each aim to understand behaviors present in different settings. After all, psychology is relevant to every single aspect of our lives.
    #16

    Couple in bed reacting to a funny moment, illustrating interesting psychology facts about relationships and happiness.

    When couples fart together without embarrassment or judgment, they’re demonstrating a level of comfort and trust in each other.

    This vulnerability strengthens emotional bonds, and can make the relationship feel more secure.

    Moreover, sharing such a personal, sometimes awkward, experience can actually lower stress levels, as it brings laughter into the relationship.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does this still work when you fart under the duvet then you force your partner's head under there?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Person standing under northern lights with text about psychology facts on memory and learning benefits of walking

    Exercise changes the brain in ways that protect memory and thinking skills. In a study done at the University of British Columbia, researchers found that regular aerobic exercise, the kind that gets your heart and your sweat glands pumping, appears to boost the size of the hippocampus, the brain area involved in verbal memory and learning.

    Resistance training, balance and muscle toning exercises did not have the same results.

    If you don’t want to walk, consider other moderate-intensity exercises, such as swimming, stair climbing, tennis, squash, or dancing.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Blue butterfly on a vibrant blue background illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about brain hormone release.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST

    If you’re looking for some more fun facts about psychology, Faith Behavioral Health has compiled a list on their website. First, they note that it’s important to understand our behaviors to improve communication, enhance relationships, boost personal growth, help solve conflicts, and inform our decision making. 

    Now, as for fun facts, they report that the Halo Effect often impacts our judgment. If you find someone likeable or attractive, you’re probably going to assume that they’re intelligent, honest and capable, even if they haven’t done anything to convince you of that.
    #19

    Woman showing signs of misophonia, a psychology fact about intense anger triggered by eating or breathing sounds.

    Researchers believe that misophonia is linked to heightened activity in the brain’s anterior insular cortex (AIC), an area associated with processing emotions and sensory input.

    While we all might find certain sounds annoying from time to time, individuals with misophonia experience a more intense and visceral reaction.

    Studies have shown that this condition is not just a matter of being overly sensitive but may be rooted in neurological differences.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Woman sitting on a couch with her head in her hands, illustrating a psychology fact about regret and actions.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take" -- An overused quote

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Coastal living linked to better mental health and lower psychological distress in fascinating psychology facts.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would love to live next to a large body of water. The ocean would be great

    1
    1point
    reply

    Something else psychology has taught us is that multitasking actually negatively impacts efficiency. So it’s probably best to just focus on one task at a time, and do that one well. 

    Did you know that body language makes up 55% of communication? Your posture, facial expressions, hand gestures and nonverbal cues might be saying a lot more than you realize.  

    And even if you don’t want to, humans instinctively conform to social norms. So it’s going to take active effort if you want to stand out.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Woman with hat and backpack walking along a lakeside beach, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts.

    By immersing yourself in new environments, cultures, languages, and experiences, you’re giving your brain a powerful workout.

    These new experiences create fresh neural pathways, helping to maintain brain plasticity - the brain’s ability to form new connections, which is key for maintaining memory and mental sharpness as we age.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Father and daughter washing dishes together, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about family dynamics.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Woman covering her face with hands, illustrating a fun and fascinating psychology fact about stress relief and emotions.

    When we cry, these stress-related substances are released, which may contribute to a sense of relief and relaxation.

    Beyond hormone regulation, crying activates the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS), which helps restore the body to a calmer state after experiencing stress.

    This activation slows the heart rate, promotes relaxation, and enhances mood recovery.

    Some studies suggest that crying also increases the production of endorphins and oxytocin, which contribute to feelings of comfort and well-being.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    4points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think that works for me because I cry more often out of anger than sadness/stress/what have you.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Has this list taught you something new about humans and how we interact with one another? We hope you’re finding this article informative and fascinating, pandas. Keep upvoting the images that you’d like to share with your friends, and let us know in the comments below what the most fascinating psychology facts you know are. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring info about psychology, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Woman sleeping with glowing digital brain above her head, illustrating psychology facts about brain usage and sleep differences.

    Why Women May Need More Sleep:

    Cognitive Load and Mental Fatigue
    Women often process more at once, handling multiple tasks and emotions simultaneously. This drains cognitive resources faster and heightens the need for restorative sleep.

    Hormonal Cycles and Mood
    Psychological stress during menstrual phases, pregnancy, and menopause often interacts with hormones like progesterone and estrogen. These changes impact both sleep quality and emotional balance, making rest more fragmented.

    Sleep Disorders and Anxiety
    Insomnia and restless leg syndrome are more common in women, both of which are linked to higher rates of anxiety and rumination — two psychological patterns that disrupt falling and staying asleep.

    Emotional Processing at Night
    Research shows women spend more time in REM sleep, the stage tied to emotional memory processing. While this supports resilience and empathy, it also increases the brain’s need for nightly recovery.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We use our brains more?! Everything makes sense now!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Couple exercising together indoors, sharing a high-five and enjoying positive emotions and relationship satisfaction.

    Research shows that people are more successful at exercising if they do so together with their romantic partner.

    Multilevel models showed that on days when people exercised with their romantic partner, they experienced higher positive affect during exercise, higher daily positive affect, and were more satisfied with their relationship compared to days when they exercised without their partner.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Stressed young man with glowing brain illustration, highlighting psychology facts about burnout and mental health in Millennials.

    A report by Deloitte and Asana in 2024 shows that Millennials experience higher levels of exhaustion than both Gen X and Gen Z. They are often called the “sandwich generation,” caring for both aging parents and young children while also pushing to meet intense work expectations.

    Why Millennial Burnout is Different:

    Work Culture. Hustle culture rewards long hours and constant availability, leaving little time to rest or recover.

    Economic Pressure. High living costs, housing challenges, and stagnant wages increase stress and limit financial security.

    Digital Overload. Always being connected to work through phones and email makes it difficult to disconnect, leading to mental fatigue.

    Caregiving Stress. Many Millennials juggle raising kids while supporting parents, adding layers of responsibility that fuel exhaustion.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Person practicing forest bathing in nature, illustrating fascinating psychology facts about mental wellbeing and stress relief.

    This is not exercise, or hiking, or jogging. It is simply being in nature, connecting with it through our senses of sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch.

    You can forest-bathe anywhere in the world where there are trees. In hot weather or in cold, in rain, sunshine or snow. You don’t even need a forest. Once you have learned how to do it, you can do shinrin-yoku anywhere.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Psychology facts revealing how one minute of anger can weaken the immune system for hours shown with a resting woman.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Tweet from Psychology Posts about lonely people taking longer, hotter baths to replace social or emotional warmth with photo of person relaxing in bathtub.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Family walking in a sunlit forest path, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about nature's positive effects.

    The way we process what we see in just a few milliseconds can make us feel attracted or repelled by a city.

    Research says that as we look at a city more, the way it looks can affect our experience of it more than we thought.

    The way a city looks can affect how easy it is to walk around and understand where you are.

    Researchers suggest that using certain patterns and designs in city planning can make people feel less stressed and tired.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Couple sharing a warm hug in golden light, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about human connection.

    Why Hugs Are Good for You:

    Hormone Boost. Hugs release oxytocin, the “love hormone,” which helps you feel safe and connected.

    Less Stress. Hugs lower blood pressure and calm your heart rate.

    Stronger Immunity. Hugs help the body fight off illness and keep you healthier.

    There’s no perfect number of hugs a day, but experts say more connection means better well-being.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Millennial dad spending quality time reading with daughter, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about parenting.

    Back in 1982, 43% of fathers admitted they'd never changed a diaper. Today, that number is down to about 3%.

    A new study has found that millennial dads are spending more time with kids. These fathers prioritize spending time with their families over DIY projects.

    Millennial dads are also taking time off work to be more involved in raising their children.

    Studies have shown that dads who take paternity leave have better relationships with their children.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Woman lying in bed with arms covering face illustrating a psychology fact about the brain’s first-night effect during sleep.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Couple sharing a bed outdoors, illustrating psychology facts about better sleep, less insomnia, and reduced fatigue in adults.

    Young healthy heterosexual couples underwent sleep-lab-based sleep study of two sleeping arrangements: individual sleep and co-sleep.

    Data were analyzed comparing co-sleep vs. individual sleep. Interaction effects of the sleeping arrangement with gender, chronotype, or relationship characteristics were moreover tested.

    As compared to sleeping individually, co-sleeping was associated with about 10% more REM sleep, less fragmented REM sleep, longer undisturbed REM fragments, and more limb movements.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    erin-sanna avatar
    pterodactowl
    pterodactowl
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if your partner snores loudly?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Couple hugging with flowers and gift in kitchen, illustrating empathy and psychology facts about intelligent behavior.

    Researchers found that fluid intelligence (reasoning ability etc.) was significantly correlated with self-reported prosocial behavior.

    Moral identity, perspective taking, and empathic concern could account for the positive association between intelligence and prosocial behavior.

    The mediation effects of moral identity and empathy were consistent across gender.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Two brothers back to back with contrasting lighting, illustrating a psychology fact about younger siblings and jail risk.

    A study from MIT and Northwestern University found that second-born children, especially boys, are more likely to get into trouble compared to their older siblings. This pattern has been seen in many countries, suggesting that birth order plays a real role in shaping behavior, no matter the family’s background or income.

    Researchers found that second-born boys are 20% to 40% more likely to be disciplined or face legal issues. In Denmark, they were 40% more likely to go to prison by age 21, while in Florida, school suspensions were up to 72% higher among second-born boys. Experts believe this happens partly because younger siblings often get less direct attention and supervision from parents, leading them to test boundaries more often.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Psychology fact about human muscles limited by brain strength, showing man lifting heavy barbell outdoors.

    Our movements are controlled by the contraction of muscles through signals relayed by nerves. When going about our daily lives, our bodies tend to use whatever the least amount is of muscle-and-nerve "motor units" to perform an action.

    Estimates vary, but researchers have pegged the amount of muscle mass recruited during maximal exercise at around 60%; even elite athletes who have trained to get more output from their musculature might only harness around 80% of their theoretical strength.

    Why do we keep so much in reserve? Safety, essentially. If we were to exert our muscles to or beyond their absolute maximum, we could tear muscle tissue, ligaments, tendons and break bones, leaving us in dire straits.

    "Our brains are always trying to make sure we don't get pushed too far to where we actually damage something," says Zehr. "If you actually used all the possible force or all the possible energy you could to complete exhaustion, you'd wind up getting into a situation where you might die."

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Tweet from Psychology Posts about hearing your name unexpectedly as a fun and fascinating psychology fact with brain wave graphic.

    Psychologically, hearing your name being called with no one around is a sort of auditory memory that is activated and replayed in your brain.

    Auditory memory is one of your brain’s processes to take in information that you hear (sound, voice, audio), and store that information until the next time you recall it.

    People that can listen to a song, and figure out how to play it on a guitar without knowing the chords have an excellent auditory memory.

    Animals, such as parrots know how to say “hello!” and mimic different sounds and noises because of their strong auditory memory.

    Your auditory memory can replay the sound of someone's voice saying hello, or calling your name in a way that's so vivid you actually think for a moment that they're there!

    This strong level of auditory memory is most commonly experienced this when you’re either falling asleep or right after wake up in the morning.

    This state between waking reality and the dream world is called the hypnogogic state, and its where your conscious and subconscious mind are meeting and interfacing.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about when I call my own name? And I answer?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Angry woman in yellow sweater with arms crossed, illustrating a fascinating psychology fact about subconscious desires.

    Some people can get extremely angry over the smallest things.

    One common reason is that these people subconsciously desire to be loved by others. When they act out in anger or frustration, they want someone else to come along and make them feel better.

    They want someone to notice how upset they are and comfort them or offer advice on how to deal with their situation better next time.

    If you find yourself getting angry over silly things such as traffic jams or slow drivers, or even over little things like spilled milk or dirty dishes in the sink, then there’s a good chance that these are all signs that you might have an underlying need for love and respect.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Silhouette of a person sitting quietly outdoors at sunset, illustrating psychology facts about brain cell growth.

    A 2014 study found that silence can stimulate neurogenesis, the growth of new neurons, in the hippocampus, the brain region involved in memory, learning, and emotional regulation.

    While other forms of stimulation like music or noise had little or no effect, prolonged silence led to significant increases in cell development.

    This matters because the adult brain was once thought to be fixed in structure. But research now shows that the brain can adapt and grow throughout life, especially when given the right conditions.

    Silence may be one of those conditions.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Mother and adult son laughing together outdoors, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about relationships.

    Why Family Bonds Protect Health:

    Emotional Support. Visits, calls, and regular care from children give elderly mothers a strong sense of love and value, lowering stress and loneliness.

    Brain Benefits. Social connection stimulates the brain, helping to slow memory loss and reduce the risk of dementia.

    Stronger Body. Studies link close relationships with lower inflammation, better immune function, and longer life expectancy.

    In contrast, loneliness has been found to raise health risks at levels similar to smoking or obesity. Elderly mothers without strong family connections face higher risks of early death, cognitive decline, and poor emotional health.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't exactly work out that way for Norman Bates and his mum.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    Woman sitting on bed, head resting on arms, illustrating psychology facts about stress and sensitivity to clutter.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But is it nature or nurture

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Young woman enjoying music with headphones illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about the brain and musical taste.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would agree with that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #45

    Sleeping dog dreaming on a cushion illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about dreams and behavior.

    Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a teacher and a Clinical and Evolutionary Psychologist at Harvard Medical School, told People that dogs likely dream about their owners.⁠

    She says that while there’s no way to know for sure what dogs are seeing when they dream, it’s safe to assume that their dreams draw from everyday experiences, like humans.⁠

    “Humans dream about the same things they’re interested in by day, though more visually and less logically,” Barrett told People in 2016.

    “There’s no reason to think animals are any different. Since dogs are generally extremely attached to their human owners, it’s likely your dog is dreaming of your face, your smell, and of pleasing or annoying you.”⁠

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Psychology fact about chewing gum while studying and testing to improve memory retention shown with woman blowing a bubble.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Person lying on bed next to laptop with text about remembering better after sleep, illustrating psychology facts concept.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Man resting in a hammock on a porch with plants, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about naps and memory.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Couple hiking outdoors holding hands with backpacks, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts on relationships.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Woman wearing earbuds drinking coffee while working on a laptop, illustrating fascinating psychology facts about caffeine and tiredness.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Brain scan showing how a woman's brain can shrink during pregnancy, a fascinating psychology fact about brain changes.

    This is thought to be the brain’s way of fine-tuning itself for the demands of motherhood, with research suggesting that certain regions associated with social cognition and emotional regulation are affected.

    Essentially, the brain becomes more specialized to enhance the ability to bond with and care for the newborn.

    It can take approximately six months for the brain to regain its pre-pregnancy size. Scientists believe these changes may help mothers better understand and respond to their baby’s needs, fostering a deeper emotional connection.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Colorful hot air balloons floating over a rocky landscape illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Hands holding a game controller with text about psychology facts on stress reduction and mental health benefits.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Woman napping peacefully in bed, illustrating a psychology fact about brain health and aging benefits of daytime naps.

    The study analysed data from people aged 40 to 69 and found a causal link between habitual napping and larger total brain volume - a marker of good brain health linked to a lower risk of dementia and other diseases.

    While the researchers did not have information on nap duration, earlier studies suggest that naps of 30 minutes or less provide the best short-term cognitive benefits, and napping earlier in the day is less likely to disrupt night-time sleep.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do love a daytime nap. My boss, not so much!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #55

    Woman running with dog on forest trail, illustrating psychology facts about exercise reducing cellular aging.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Woman washing dishes in a kitchen illustrating psychology facts about childhood chores linked to success and happiness later in life

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Brain activity comparison before and after walking versus sitting, highlighting key psychology facts about physical movement effects.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Split brain image showing negative and positive words, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about memory bias.

    Why Negative Memories Stick More:

    Survival Value. The amygdala becomes very active when we face danger or criticism, sending signals that help the brain store these events strongly in memory. This helped our ancestors stay alert to future threats.

    Hippocampus Link. The amygdala works with the hippocampus, the brain’s main memory center, to make negative experiences easier to recall. Positive experiences activate these areas less, which is why praise often fades quickly.

    Bad vs. Good. Research shows that one negative event can outweigh several positive ones. This is known as the “negativity bias.” Studies find this effect across emotions, learning, relationships, and even childhood development.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Stressed parents sitting on a couch with kids running around, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts.

    Parenting demands constant multitasking, attention to detail, and emotional resilience, often without the same clear boundaries and support systems present in a workplace.

    Working environments also typically offer more predictable routines, whereas home life with children can be unpredictable and mentally exhausting.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Child sitting thoughtfully by a window, illustrating a psychology fact about overthinking from stressful childhood environments.

    Most people think strict parenting produces better-behaved kids.

    However, research studies on discipline consistently show that strict, or authoritarian, child-raising actually produces kids with lower self esteem who behave worse than other kids, and therefore get punished more. Strict parenting actually tends to create behavior problems in children.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Tweet about bilingual people shifting personalities with a black and white image illustrating psychology facts.

    One study found that women classified themselves as more assertive when they spoke Spanish than when they spoke English.

    They also had significantly different perceptions of women in ads when the ads were in Spanish versus English.

    “In the Spanish-language sessions, informants perceived females as more self-sufficient and extroverted,” write the authors.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Woman cleaning windows on a ladder, demonstrating psychology facts about mental clarity from organizing physical space.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Young woman with curly hair wearing a green sweater looking pensive by a window, illustrating psychology facts on empathy.

    High levels of empathy are often seen as a strength, allowing individuals to deeply understand and connect with the emotions and struggles of others.

    However, when individuals are highly empathetic, they often absorb the emotional pain of others, which can result in personal distress and exhaustion.

    This phenomenon, known as “empathic distress,” occurs when the emotional weight of others’ suffering overwhelms the individual, making it difficult to maintain emotional boundaries.

    Over time, this constant emotional engagement can lead to burnout, especially for those in caregiving roles, such as healthcare workers or therapists, where exposure to trauma is frequent.

    The emotional toll of empathy can diminish one’s ability to regulate their own emotions, leading to fatigue, irritability, and a decreased ability to offer support.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Barefoot feet walking on green grass representing fun and fascinating psychology facts about grounding and health benefits.

    Emerging scientific research has revealed a surprisingly positive and overlooked environmental factor on health: direct physical contact with the vast supply of electrons on the surface of the Earth.

    Modern lifestyle separates humans from such contact.

    Research suggests that this disconnect may be a major contributor to physiological dysfunction and unwellness.

    Reconnection with the Earth's electrons has been found to promote physiological changes and subjective reports of well-being.

    Earthing (or grounding) refers to the benefits — including better sleep and reduced pain — from walking barefoot outside or sitting, working, or sleeping indoors connected to conductive systems that transfer the Earth's electrons from the ground into the body.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Two close friends smiling and hugging outdoors, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about genetic similarities.

    This effect may be due to a concept called social homophily, or the idea that individuals form bonds based on shared characteristics, many of which can be traced back to genetics.

    But there may also be a second phenomenon at work, according to the paper: social structuring, or the idea that people are drawn to others in their own social environment, which may itself be partially shaped by genetics.

    For example, certain socially mediated traits, like educational attainment and body mass index, were particularly alike among friends, while those without a strong interpersonal dimension — such as height — were less likely to match up.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Tweet from Psychology Posts about a study linking honesty to swearing, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts.

    Researchers found a consistent positive relationship between profanity and honesty; profanity was associated with less lying and deception at the individual level and with higher integrity at the society level.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must be the most honest person ever!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #67

    Young woman reading a book outdoors, illustrating psychology facts about happiness and staying busy in everyday life.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Two women laughing together, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about brain health and sarcasm response.

    Sarcasm involves the brain’s ability to process and understand complex language, requiring the interpretation of literal and intended meanings simultaneously.

    This mental juggling act stimulates areas of the brain responsible for creativity, social understanding, and abstract thinking.

    The prefrontal cortex, which is key for decision-making and social cognition, plays a vital role in understanding sarcasm. By quickly recognizing the discrepancy between what is said and what is meant, your brain performs high-level cognitive tasks.

    Understanding sarcasm also relies on recognizing others’ emotions and intentions, demonstrating emotional intelligence. Sarcasm processing indicates that your brain can handle complex communication and social cues, supporting cognitive health.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. This is so great. I cannot wait for my healthy brain to start due to all my sarcasming.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #69

    Two pots on a stove, one with boiling water and the other reflecting a man's face, illustrating psychology facts.

    Strong emotions like anger cloud perception in the same way boiling water distorts a reflection. When the brain is overwhelmed by anger, resources shift toward quick reactions instead of careful thought. This reduces attention, slows decision-making, and biases perception.

    In contrast, calmness allows the brain to regulate emotions more effectively. A calm state supports clarity of thought, better problem-solving, and empathy.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    Person sitting inside cave opening overlooking mountain landscape, illustrating psychology facts about overthinking and empathy.

    Empathy is characterized by the ability to understand and share an emotional experience with another person and is closely tied to compassion and concern for others.

    Consequently, this increased emotional awareness and sensitivity may also be related to increased anxiety.

    Behaviorally, empathy positively correlated with worry, worry and rumination positively correlated with anxiety, and significant indirect relationships were found between empathy and anxiety through worry and rumination.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    Two children hugging and smiling, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about happiness and optimism.

    Why Sisters Help Mental Health:

    Emotional Support. Sisters encourage open conversations and help family members share feelings. This reduces stress and makes it easier to handle tough times.

    Building Empathy. Growing up with a sister means learning to see different points of view. Conflicts become practice for problem-solving and understanding others.

    Less Loneliness. Studies show that people with sisters report lower levels of sadness, worry, and isolation, especially in teenage years and adulthood.

    Role Models. Older sisters often take on caring roles, while younger sisters bring emotional warmth. Both help create a sense of family strength.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Couple standing on a hilltop in wedding attire illustrating psychology facts about weddings and divorce rates.

    The study found that women whose wedding cost more than $20,000 divorced at a rate roughly 1.6 times higher than women whose wedding cost between $5,000 and $10,000. And couples who spent $1,000 or less on their big day had an even lower than average rate of divorce.

    The wedding industry has long associated lavish weddings with longer-lasting marriages. Industry advertising has fueled norms that create the impression that spending large amounts on the wedding is a signal of commitment or is necessary for a marriage to be successful.

    Overall, research findings provide little evidence to support the validity of the wedding industry’s general message that connects expensive weddings with positive marital outcomes.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Young person looking tired and resting head against a rainy window illustrating psychology facts about hypersomnia.

    If you have hypersomnia, you fall asleep several times during the day. Hypersomnia affects your ability to function at work and socially, affects your quality of life and increases your chance of accidents.

    Hypersomnia is more common in females than males. It’s thought to affect about 5% of the population. It’s usually diagnosed in adolescence or young adulthood (mean age is 17 to 24 years).

    The cause of most cases of hypersomnia remains unknown. Researchers have looked at the potential roles of neurotransmitters in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid including hypocretin/orexin, dopamine, histamine & serotonin.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Person working on laptop at night with a drink, illustrating psychology facts about early risers and mental health risks.

    Being a night owl was associated with more emotional and behavioral problems, less emotional well-being, and fewer prosocial behaviors.

    This association was independent of sleep duration and school start time.

    Findings suggest that the timing of sleep, not just its duration, may be an important factor for youth mental health.

    This study provides evidence supporting the idea that being an early riser may be associated with better mental health outcomes compared to being a night owl, especially in adolescents.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Tweet from Psychology Posts about intelligence, anxiety, and worry, with image of a distressed person sitting on the floor indoors.

    “The higher the IQ is, the greater the psychological fragility.” - Poinso (1994).

    Researchers found that high anxiety in patients with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) predicted high IQ whereas relatively low anxiety in controls also predicted high IQ.

    That is, the relationship between anxiety and intelligence was positive in GAD patients but inverse in healthy volunteers.

    The collective data suggest that both worry and intelligence are characterized by depletion of metabolic substrate in the subcortical white matter and that intelligence may have co-evolved with worry in humans.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Woman lying on floor watching laptop, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about comfort and safety.

    Engaging in familiar activities, such as watching beloved films, can provide a sense of comfort and stability.

    When you already know the outcome of a story, it reduces anxiety and creates a feeling of safety.

    This is because our brains find predictability soothing; it allows us to relax without the tension of anticipating what’s next.

    Additionally, rewatching movies can evoke positive memories and emotions associated with previous viewings, enhancing overall mood and well-being.

    It’s similar to the concept of “comfort food,” but for the mind, bringing back a sense of nostalgia and emotional security.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Psychology facts about intelligence showing two children sitting together by a lakeside with one arm around the other.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    Man drawing a portrait in bed with a fan running, illustrating psychology facts about empathy, creativity, and startle response.

    Why White Noise Matters for the Brain:

    Emotional Sensitivity. People who need steady sound at night are often more emotionally tuned-in. They feel things deeply and respond strongly to changes in their environment.

    Creative Thinking. Sensitive brains are also linked to creativity. A steady hum helps reduce distractions, giving the mind space for reflection and new ideas.

    Calming the Nervous System. The noise from a fan or white noise machine acts like a blanket for the brain, covering sudden sounds that might otherwise wake someone up. This helps the brain relax into sleep instead of staying on alert.

    Better Focus and Regulation. Research shows moderate white noise can improve focus and help regulate emotions. It lowers activity in stress-related brain regions, giving a sense of safety and calm.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Couple smiling and texting with emojis, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about communication and closeness.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    Person working at a desk with plants by a large window, illustrating fun and fascinating psychology facts about productivity.

    Natural elements and sunlight exposure related positively to job satisfaction and organizational commitment, and negatively to depressed mood and anxiety.

    Direct sunlight was a dominant predictor of anxiety; indirect sunlight was a dominant predictor of depressed mood, job satisfaction, and organizational commitment.

    psychologyposts_ Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!