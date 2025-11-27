A Mississippi teenager has gone viral for helping all his friends get summer jobs at the Burger King where his mom works.



Corderrion Valentine, a high school student from Clinton, Mississippi, asked his mother, Shakayla Dixon, the restaurant’s manager, if his group of friends could get hired for the summer.



Wanting to keep them out of trouble and teach them responsibility, she agreed. Soon, the entire crew was clocking in daily, working six-hour shifts, and earning their own money for things like shoes, clothes, and savings.



The story gained national attention after Dixon posted a photo of the teens in uniform, posing proudly behind the counter. The post quickly went viral and was even shared by Nick Cannon, who praised the young men for their work ethic and positive example.



Social media users applauded the group for choosing work over hanging out in the streets during the summer, calling them a refreshing change from negative stereotypes often pushed on young Black men.



But what started as a feel-good moment took a disappointing turn. Burger King’s corporate office allegedly flagged the situation and claimed that hiring minors and paying them adult wages violated company policy. As a result, the mother, her son, and the rest of the teens were all fired 🥹



The news sparked outrage online, with many users calling out the company for punishing young people who were simply trying to do the right thing.



Despite the setback, Corderrion remains optimistic. He told local reporters that he still believes in hard work and hopes their story inspires other teens to make better choices.



“We could’ve been out doing anything, but we chose to work,” he said. Even after losing the job, the teens say they’re proud of the example they set— and they’re already looking for their next opportunity.