Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Needs A Psychiatrist”: Woman Baffled At Psychiatrist’s Unhinged Request
Woman looking confused during a psychiatrist session while the psychiatrist takes notes on a clipboard in a bright office.
Social Issues

“She Needs A Psychiatrist”: Woman Baffled At Psychiatrist’s Unhinged Request

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

While professionalism is essential in any profession, it’s particularly vital for mental health specialists dealing with patients who trust them with a great deal of vulnerability. Breaking that trust and crossing professional boundaries can cause psychological harm, which may put a person in a worse place mentally or deter them from seeking therapy altogether. 

A similar thing happened to this woman, whose mental health specialist blamed her for her miscarriages and even asked her to move in with her after she shared about buying a house. Realizing that’s not how anyone should be treated in therapy, the woman decided to report her and never go back.

RELATED:

    Unprofessional mental health specialists can cause psychological harm to patients

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman shared how not only did her mental health provider make her mental state worse but also asked to move in with her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not all patient-therapist duos are compatible

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Good mental health specialists are many things. They are active listeners. They empathize, validate patients’ experiences, and support them. They empower their clients and provide them with tools to take charge of their mental health. Every person can add different things to this list, as therapy is very individual, and what works for one may not work for another. 

    Sometimes, even when a mental health provider does their best to help a person, the therapist-patient relationship might not be a match, no matter how hard one tries. In such cases, the professional isn’t necessarily bad—they’re just not a right fit. However, that shouldn’t discourage people from seeking help with their mental health. 

    “There are so many therapists out there working in so many different ways, because there are all shapes and sizes of people,” says Tami Zak, a licensed mental health professional. “It is okay to go find that right person.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    That said, it’s possible to come across bad therapists, too. Their behavior is usually very unethical and sometimes even illegal. The good news is that they are relatively rare, and some red flags can give away that a mental health therapist may be doing more harm than good. 

    Red flags of bad therapists that shouldn’t be ignored

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    The first red flag that shouldn’t be ignored is poor listening skills or a lack of empathy. If a mental health professional is dismissing your feelings, ignoring your concerns, minimizing your experiences, dominating the session, and talking over you constantly, these are signs suggesting that the specialist might not be the best option. 

    During the sessions, the provider should treat their patients with respect and professionalism. This means avoiding oversharing, manipulating, abusing, exploiting, discriminating, yelling, or using inappropriate language.

    “Having a sexual relationship, breaching confidentiality, extorting money, practicing outside their area of competence, giving poor advice, or responding based on their issues instead of their clients” are some other unethical behaviors that clinical psychologist Dr. Ryan Howes says bad mental health specialists may exhibit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The client should also feel safe and comfortable sharing anything during their therapy sessions. If that’s not the case and they feel like their boundaries and privacy are being violated by a mental health specialist, they should take action. Patients should know that they have the right to report their mental health provider and file complaints. 

    It’s important to remove oneself from a therapist who is causing harm

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It’s important that a person remove themselves from a mental health provider once they realize that they’re doing more harm than good, as they can hurt their mental health, which is the complete opposite of what people want from therapy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Just one bad experience can shut a person down, turn them off to a new therapist, and leave them disinterested and even disgusted by the entire mental health system,” said clinical psychologist Deborah Serani, PsyD.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While it’s understandable that a bad experience and serious trauma caused by a poor choice of mental health specialist might completely turn people off from therapy, they should keep their minds open and not let the one negative experience ruin their pursuit of better mental health. 

    “Bad experiences are the exception, not the rule, and most people enter this profession with a genuine desire to help people, not to do harm,” clinical psychologist Dr. Howes reassures. 

    The woman provided more details about the situation in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers agreed that the mental health professional’s behavior was inappropriate

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the woman posted an update:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Mental health
    therapy
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief. There's something wrong with your sight if you didn't see all those red flags. Get a grip.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief. There's something wrong with your sight if you didn't see all those red flags. Get a grip.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT