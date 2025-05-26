69 People Share ‘Propaganda’ They Refuse To Fall ForInterview With Expert
As humans, we’re naturally curious, constantly questioning what we’re told, even the everyday stuff we take for granted. Sometimes that curiosity leads us to push back on the “truths” we’ve been raised to believe. A recent trend on TikTok is doing just that, with people sharing their takes on the prompt: “Propaganda I’m Not Falling For.”
Whether it’s idolizing overwork, treating jobs like identities, or glamorizing constant productivity, this trend highlights just how many “normal” things are actually worth rethinking. If you’ve ever rolled your eyes at hustle culture or cringed at toxic positivity—this roundup will hit home.
When it comes to careers, we’re often handed a manual no one asked for. You know the one: go to school, get a degree, climb the ladder, retire happy. But more and more people are realizing that this one-size-fits-all career path might just be a well-wrapped myth.
From needing a “real job” to shaming people who switch lanes mid-way, it’s clear that what’s sold as ambition might sometimes be disguised pressure.
In an article in the Harvard Business Review, psychology researcher Tania Luna and Weight Watchers exec Jordan Cohen put it plainly: modern workers are stuck believing in the “career myth.”
They describe it as a delusional clinging to the outdated idea of smooth, linear career progression. Like your path should move neatly from intern to manager to CEO, with no hiccups or rethinks. Sounds nice, but let’s be honest: who’s actually living that dream?
Luna and Cohen explain that the old system of step-by-step growth is no longer dependable. Raises, titles, and clear advancement used to be part of the deal. But in today’s world, career shifts are zigzagging, sometimes sideways, sometimes backward and that’s okay.
And in some countries, it’s not just about the ladder: it’s about which ladder you’re even allowed to climb. In cultures like India, for example, gender used to play a heavy role in career expectations. If you’re a man, you’re nudged toward engineering or business. If you’re a woman, it had better be “respectable” and stable. Anything artistic or offbeat? That’s a cute hobby, not a job.
Enter Akshay Samjiskar, a professional dancer from India who’s been challenging these norms with every step he takes. When he started, dancing wasn’t just unconventional, it was controversial. “Being a dancer, especially as a boy, was frowned upon in my family,” he recalls. “It was okay as a hobby, but they’d always ask, ‘Will you even make money doing that?’” Turns out, yes. And then some.
Today, Akshay has over 192k followers on Instagram and has taught hundreds of students across the country. “My passion didn’t let me stop,” he says. “From a young age, my legs would move to rhythm, I just knew I was meant for this.” He didn’t wait for permission to follow his heart. And now, he’s helping others do the same, one beat at a time.
Still, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. “Now a lot of people are in this profession,” he says, “but back then, it wasn’t easy.” Opportunities were fewer, and the judgment was louder. From skepticism in auditions to backhanded compliments at family functions, the road was anything but glamorous. But that never stopped him. “The love for dance kept me going.”
One challenge that stood out was how people reacted when he danced to so-called “girly” songs. “Certain steps are considered only for women,” he says. “But hey, people are breaking barriers. So many men are doing belly dance now, and doing it really well.” For Akshay, the stage has no gender. It’s a space for movement, expression, and joy.
He works with a diverse clientele, and many of his students are women. “I want to teach them the kind of dance they enjoy,” he says. “Whether it’s graceful or wild, structured or free—it should feel good. That’s what dance is about.” It’s about confidence, connection, and giving people permission to take up space.
Even men who never thought they’d dance are now joining his classes. “They used to be shy,” Akshay shares. “Some would lie at home and say they were going to the gym. But now they come proudly, in full vibe.” What started with hesitance has grown into pride. And that shift, he says, is the most beautiful part of his work.
For Akshay, dance is more than an art form, it’s a movement. “It’s for everyone,” he says. “It doesn’t care about gender, job title, or bank balance. If your body can move, and your heart wants to express something, that’s enough.” It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful revolutions happen on a dance floor.
He’s also grateful for the support that came later. “I’m glad I followed my heart,” he reflects. “Eventually, my loved ones started to see it too. They may not have understood it at first, but they respected the joy and purpose it brought me.” That’s all anyone really wants, to be seen, supported, and celebrated.
So the next time you feel boxed in by career expectations or guilt-tripped by outdated advice, ask yourself: is this really what I want, or is it just what I was told to want? Some things might just be propaganda, cleverly dressed as wisdom. What’s your take? Which posts did you connect with or completely disagree with? Let’s talk.

