As humans, we’re naturally curious, constantly questioning what we’re told, even the everyday stuff we take for granted. Sometimes that curiosity leads us to push back on the “truths” we’ve been raised to believe. A recent trend on TikTok is doing just that, with people sharing their takes on the prompt: “Propaganda I’m Not Falling For.”

Whether it’s idolizing overwork, treating jobs like identities, or glamorizing constant productivity, this trend highlights just how many “normal” things are actually worth rethinking. If you’ve ever rolled your eyes at hustle culture or cringed at toxic positivity—this roundup will hit home.