As humans, we’re naturally curious, constantly questioning what we’re told, even the everyday stuff we take for granted. Sometimes that curiosity leads us to push back on the “truths” we’ve been raised to believe. A recent trend on TikTok is doing just that, with people sharing their takes on the prompt: “Propaganda I’m Not Falling For.”

Whether it’s idolizing overwork, treating jobs like identities, or glamorizing constant productivity, this trend highlights just how many “normal” things are actually worth rethinking. If you’ve ever rolled your eyes at hustle culture or cringed at toxic positivity—this roundup will hit home.

#1

Close-up of a cat with text listing types of propaganda the cat refuses to fall for, including dry food and laptop rules.

    #2

    Person with curly hair lists propaganda they refuse to fall for, including 9-5 jobs, retirement fund, and working culture.

    #3

    Woman smiling indoors with text about propaganda examples she refuses to fall for, including misuse of hammers phrases.

    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are we talking about hammers or am I not getting the metaphor?

    When it comes to careers, we’re often handed a manual no one asked for. You know the one: go to school, get a degree, climb the ladder, retire happy. But more and more people are realizing that this one-size-fits-all career path might just be a well-wrapped myth.

    From needing a “real job” to shaming people who switch lanes mid-way, it’s clear that what’s sold as ambition might sometimes be disguised pressure.

    #4

    Person pointing to forehead with text listing propaganda topics they refuse to fall for including ethnic features and AI art accessibility.

    #5

    Young woman in a cream dress at an event with text listing types of propaganda she refuses to fall for.

    JayhawkJoey
    JayhawkJoey
    JayhawkJoey
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But going to bed early rocks! Especially with some indica gummies!

    #6

    Young woman listing types of propaganda she refuses to fall for including casual racism and fat shaming online.

    In an article in the Harvard Business Review, psychology researcher Tania Luna and Weight Watchers exec Jordan Cohen put it plainly: modern workers are stuck believing in the “career myth.”

    They describe it as a delusional clinging to the outdated idea of smooth, linear career progression. Like your path should move neatly from intern to manager to CEO, with no hiccups or rethinks. Sounds nice, but let’s be honest: who’s actually living that dream?

    #7

    Young woman listing common propaganda ideas she refuses to fall for, discussing self-image and societal expectations.

    #8

    Woman in a pink robe holding a snack, sharing propaganda she refuses to fall for, highlighting religion as the first example.

    #9

    Person wearing a headscarf reading a list of propaganda they refuse to fall for in a casual indoor setting.

    Luna and Cohen explain that the old system of step-by-step growth is no longer dependable. Raises, titles, and clear advancement used to be part of the deal. But in today’s world, career shifts are zigzagging, sometimes sideways, sometimes backward and that’s okay.

    And in some countries, it’s not just about the ladder: it’s about which ladder you’re even allowed to climb. In cultures like India, for example, gender used to play a heavy role in career expectations. If you’re a man, you’re nudged toward engineering or business. If you’re a woman, it had better be “respectable” and stable. Anything artistic or offbeat? That’s a cute hobby, not a job.
    #10

    Young person sitting in a car looking out the window, with text about propaganda they refuse to fall for.

    #11

    Woman taking a mirror selfie with a list of propaganda topics she refuses to fall for, including age limits and gender roles.

    #12

    Young woman wearing headphones, sharing types of propaganda she refuses to fall for, including men and jobs.

    Enter Akshay Samjiskar, a professional dancer from India who’s been challenging these norms with every step he takes. When he started, dancing wasn’t just unconventional, it was controversial. “Being a dancer, especially as a boy, was frowned upon in my family,” he recalls. “It was okay as a hobby, but they’d always ask, ‘Will you even make money doing that?’” Turns out, yes. And then some.

    Today, Akshay has over 192k followers on Instagram and has taught hundreds of students across the country. “My passion didn’t let me stop,” he says. “From a young age, my legs would move to rhythm, I just knew I was meant for this.” He didn’t wait for permission to follow his heart. And now, he’s helping others do the same, one beat at a time.
    #13

    Young woman with text overlay listing propaganda topics she refuses to fall for, including internet trends and social issues.

    #14

    Young woman sharing propaganda she refuses to fall for, highlighting common misconceptions and social beliefs.

    #15

    Person taking a mirror selfie listing propaganda they refuse to fall for, addressing stereotypes and societal expectations.

    Still, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. “Now a lot of people are in this profession,” he says, “but back then, it wasn’t easy.” Opportunities were fewer, and the judgment was louder. From skepticism in auditions to backhanded compliments at family functions, the road was anything but glamorous. But that never stopped him. “The love for dance kept me going.”

    #16

    Young woman listing types of propaganda she refuses to fall for, including clean girl look and preventative botox.

    #17

    Person with blonde hair wearing a black shirt listing propaganda they refuse to fall for, focusing on common myths and beliefs.

    #18

    Woman standing with a black bag and text about motherhood propaganda she refuses to fall for in a casual home setting.

    One challenge that stood out was how people reacted when he danced to so-called “girly” songs. “Certain steps are considered only for women,” he says. “But hey, people are breaking barriers. So many men are doing belly dance now, and doing it really well.” For Akshay, the stage has no gender. It’s a space for movement, expression, and joy.

    He works with a diverse clientele, and many of his students are women. “I want to teach them the kind of dance they enjoy,” he says. “Whether it’s graceful or wild, structured or free—it should feel good. That’s what dance is about.” It’s about confidence, connection, and giving people permission to take up space.
    #19

    Person outdoors in sunlight with text overlay listing propaganda they refuse to fall for, including being wrong or losing arguments.

    #20

    Young woman at a night venue with text listing examples of propaganda people refuse to fall for.

    #21

    Young woman with long dark hair outdoors with a list of propaganda topics she refuses to fall for visible on screen.

    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    labubus (chinese collectible plush thingies) are hella creepy looking

    Even men who never thought they’d dance are now joining his classes. “They used to be shy,” Akshay shares. “Some would lie at home and say they were going to the gym. But now they come proudly, in full vibe.” What started with hesitance has grown into pride. And that shift, he says, is the most beautiful part of his work.

    For Akshay, dance is more than an art form, it’s a movement. “It’s for everyone,” he says. “It doesn’t care about gender, job title, or bank balance. If your body can move, and your heart wants to express something, that’s enough.” It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful revolutions happen on a dance floor.

    #22

    Young woman sharing a list of propaganda ideas she refuses to fall for, including makeup and societal expectations.

    #23

    Person eating watermelon with text overlay listing propaganda people refuse to fall for in casual indoor setting.

    #24

    Young woman sharing common propaganda they refuse to fall for, focusing on social and friendship expectations.

    He’s also grateful for the support that came later. “I’m glad I followed my heart,” he reflects. “Eventually, my loved ones started to see it too. They may not have understood it at first, but they respected the joy and purpose it brought me.” That’s all anyone really wants, to be seen, supported, and celebrated.

    #25

    Young woman with blue eyes and nose piercing shares propaganda she refuses to fall for in cozy knit sweater indoors.

    #26

    Young woman reading a list of propaganda she refuses to fall for, including topics on AI and social issues.

    #27

    Young woman holding shopping bags, refusing to fall for propaganda about having enough clothes.

    So the next time you feel boxed in by career expectations or guilt-tripped by outdated advice, ask yourself: is this really what I want, or is it just what I was told to want? Some things might just be propaganda, cleverly dressed as wisdom. What’s your take? Which posts did you connect with or completely disagree with? Let’s talk.

    #28

    Young woman wearing gold earrings with text overlay listing propaganda topics she refuses to fall for including AI art and social media ships.

    #29

    Young person with orange hair listing propaganda they refuse to fall for, emphasizing Gracie Abrams repeatedly.

    #30

    Young woman sharing a list of propaganda topics she refuses to fall for, including trends and political views.

    #31

    Young woman sharing common propaganda ideas she refuses to fall for, including hookup culture and normalized insecurities.

    #32

    Person standing indoors with text overlay listing propaganda they refuse to fall for, highlighting common misconceptions and stereotypes.

    #33

    A woman in a dark shirt sharing a list of propaganda topics she refuses to fall for, including abortion and misogyny.

    #34

    Young woman with glasses sharing common propaganda ideas she refuses to fall for, including success and relationships.

    #35

    Young woman listing propaganda she refuses to fall for including AI, Gen Z modesty, and preventative botox in a casual indoor setting.

    #36

    Young person sharing thoughts on propaganda they refuse to fall for, seated indoors with a plant in the background.

    #37

    Young woman sharing thoughts on film propaganda she refuses to fall for, listing common movie critiques and preferences.

    #38

    Close-up of a young woman with text overlay listing propaganda ideas she refuses to fall for in daily life.

    #39

    Young woman with red hair listing propaganda topics she refuses to fall for in a casual indoor setting.

    #40

    Young woman listing propaganda topics she refuses to fall for, highlighting common misconceptions and social issues.

    #41

    Young woman in casual clothes listing types of propaganda she refuses to fall for in a modern kitchen setting.

    #42

    Person applying mascara with text overlay listing types of propaganda they refuse to fall for, highlighting propaganda themes.

    #43

    Person holding vape with text listing propaganda they refuse to fall for, highlighting common media and lifestyle myths.

    #44

    Young woman with curly hair sharing a list of propaganda she refuses to fall for, focusing on common misconceptions.

    #45

    Young woman applying makeup with text about propaganda people refuse to fall for including shaming and cheating on partner.

    #46

    Woman wearing sunglasses and jewelry applying lip gloss with text about propaganda people refuse to fall for.

    #47

    Young woman smiling outdoors holding flowers, sharing propaganda ideas she refuses to fall for in sunlight.

    #48

    Young woman listing types of propaganda she refuses to fall for, highlighting common social and consumer myths.

    #49

    Young woman with text overlay listing propaganda she refuses to fall for, highlighting common societal issues and beauty standards.

    #50

    Person wearing a red shirt on a bus window listing propaganda they refuse to fall for including idols and overpriced trends.

    #51

    Young man wearing a black cap and jacket sharing propaganda he refuses to fall for about sold-out tickets.

    #52

    Young woman standing in a kitchen with text listing propaganda she refuses to fall for including manipulators and cheating.

    #53

    A woman in a pink top curling her hair with text listing propaganda she refuses to fall for, including credit card debt and emotional stereotypes.

    #54

    Person listing examples of propaganda they refuse to fall for, highlighting common misleading narratives and societal issues.

    #55

    Young woman sharing propaganda ideas she refuses to fall for including early marriage and normalizing AI concepts.

    #56

    Woman in a hijab listing various online propaganda trends she refuses to fall for in a casual office setting.

    #57

    Young woman sharing common propaganda topics she refuses to fall for, highlighting social double standards and comparisons.

    #58

    Young woman with glasses shares propaganda she refuses to fall for, listing personal boundaries and values against manipulation.

    #59

    List of propaganda topics that a person refuses to fall for, including relationships, loneliness, AI, and music preferences.

    #60

    Young woman sharing a list of propaganda ideas she refuses to fall for, highlighting cultural and relationship topics.

    #61

    Young woman in car sharing her view on propaganda, refusing to fall for bikinis sold as separate tops and bottoms.

    #62

    Young woman wearing glasses with text overlay listing propaganda she refuses to fall for related to culture, career, and beliefs.

    #63

    Person wearing headphones with a list of propaganda they refuse to fall for displayed in white text overlay.

    #64

    Young woman in red top sharing propaganda beliefs she refuses to fall for with text overlay on mirror selfie

    #65

    Young woman with eyes closed listing propaganda she refuses to fall for including artificial intelligence overdose and matcha gentrification.

    #66

    Young woman sharing examples of propaganda they refuse to fall for, including idolizing politicians and hating female celebs.

    #67

    Young woman sharing common propaganda she refuses to fall for, including political views and social norms in a casual setting.

    #68

    Sunset behind a house with text about propaganda refusing to fall for false ideas about a best friend's freedom.

    #69

    Young woman wearing glasses shares list of propaganda she refuses to fall for, including AI normalization and 9-5 jobs.

