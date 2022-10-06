Creative photography lets artists bring the images they have in their minds to life. There is nothing more enjoyable than looking back at the professional photos of the meaningful moments that also have a bit of magic to them. But behind every perfect picture, there is backstage and a photographer hard at work.

Gilmar Silva is a Brazilian photographer from the city of Cascavel, Ceará, who has achieved great success on his social media by showing the making-of of his photos. In comparison, we can see the location of where the photos were taken and how they look after editing.

By sharing his work on Instagram, Gilmar shows that the work of a photographer is not easy. Besides organizing, preparing props, photographing, and editing, he sometimes has to lie on the muddy floor. "The fact that I show everything is more to motivate the people who are now beginning to continue studying, dedicating themselves." says the photographer to Bored Panda.

Scroll down and see his creative process for yourself!

To see more of his work see here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook