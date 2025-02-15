ADVERTISEMENT

The world is filled with loads of stuff. Some of it makes our lives easier, a few we can’t live without, others are purely just for fun. Then there are those that are utterly useless. Someone out there is always trying to make something better, or bigger/smaller, or faster. And new products are launched almost on a daily basis.

Deciding to introduce something to an already saturated market can be risky. You might lose money, damage your brand, and at worst, have to shut down your entire company if your product flops spectacularly. Of course, sometimes the risk is worth the reward. if you succeed, you could find yourself rolling in the dough.

When Google announced it was working on making wearable smart glasses, the world went wild. Well, some people did, anyway. Time Magazine named Glass one of the Best Inventions of 2012. Media mogul Tim O’Reilly tweeted: “I suspect that Google Glass may be a technology milestone to surpass the iPhone.” The product was officially launched in 2014. By 2015, it was dead and gone... Pulled from the market following epic failure to perform, among other things. When someone asked "What product failed despite being actually pretty good?", thousands of people added their two cents. Bored Panda has put together some of the top answers. Upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments what products you think should be on this list.

#1

Smartphone displaying an app with colorful icons, placed on a laptop keyboard; represents products that failed despite potential. Vine.

anon , Esther Vargas / flickr Report

carolineplotner_1 avatar
rorschach-penguin
rorschach-penguin
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every social media site or app eventually grows uncool and fails.

    #2

    A gourmet burger with fresh greens placed on a rustic bun, illustrating a product that failed despite being good. The A&W 1/3 pound burger. Too many people can't do fractions, so they thought it was smaller than a quarter pounder. It was the same price as the quarter pounder, so it was actually a better deal.

    uguystookeveryname , cyclonebill / flickr Report

    #3

    Febreze holiday collection display in store, showcasing various scented products despite being considered a good product. ~~Fabreeze~~ Febreze. The only reason they added scents is because people didnt know that the "original" scent (neutral) was doing anything. Everyone thought it wasn't doing anything at all.

    anon , Mike Mozart / flickr Report

    #4

    Two Palm Pilot devices on display with styluses, representing products that failed despite being good. Palm Pilots. They did really well in the late 90's/early 00's. The very second BlackBerry and smartphones came out they couldn't compete and went under.

    newcleararms , Jiri Brozovsky / flickr Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And God would I pay good money to be able to write on a tablet without special apps.

    #5

    Altoids Tangerine Sours tin, a product that failed despite being good, on a wooden surface. Altoids Sours...especially tangerine

    Lex-Talionis , Matthew__19 / reddit Report

    #6

    Person wearing a bandage on their arm and an orange shirt, illustrating products that failed despite being good. A vaccine for Lyme disease.

    Cha05_Th30ry , freepik Report

    #7

    Blockbuster Video sign against a blue sky, representing failed products that were once popular. Blockbuster. Streaming services are nice, but the experience of going and looking through physical movies/games was a completely different and engaging experience that I miss.

    vaccumshoes , David Boté Estrada / flickr Report

    thesubmodernist avatar
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can still smell that bouquet of candy, plastic and carpet chemicals.

    #8

    Pebble smartwatch, a good product that failed, held in hand displaying app download screen. Pebble smartwatches, they recently stopped being supported by Fitbit. I don't think I will be getting anouther smartwatches for a very long time.

    DiscombobulatedSpork , Franklin Heijnen / flickr Report

    #9

    Betamax player showcasing a product that failed despite being good. Betamax was superior to VHS in most ways but still failed (mostly). I obviously chose the wrong 'side' in the fight but most people still believe it was a better product and survived for a bit until the industry picked one.

    anon , MIKI Yoshihito / flickr Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And we could OWN whatever was broadcast and you taped, none of this stupid buy the season on tape or subscribe. One of the ways we do waste money, because it is a hassle but you could share with neighbors and have watch parties. All great fun.

    #10

    Polaroid photos in hand, showcasing products that failed despite being good. Polaroid cameras. You don't have to go to Walgreens to get them developed and with the newer ones tend to have as high a resolution as a regular digital camera.

    anon , ornello_pics / flickr Report

    #11

    Cans of Batter Blaster, a product that failed despite being good, stacked inside a refrigerator. There was a pancake batter in a whipped cream can I used to buy. It was great, you didn’t need to make a ton of batter just to have some pancakes (good for single people and college students), and it used good quality ingredients (and tasty!).

    The reason it failed, I think, was because it was sold exclusively though Whole Foods (IIRC), which isn’t the best market for pancake batter in a whipped cream can.

    That, and it was called “Batter Blaster”.

    Headytexel , Brett L. / flickr Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try Sam's Club, you hi to order, I think it's four pack but you can split with your friends.

    #12

    "The Sims Online cover art featuring a character with blue hair, highlighting a product that failed despite being good." The Sims Online, i am still waiting for something similar

    OilerP , EA Games / Wikipedia Report

    Animated frog happily talking to a surprised woman, representing a product that failed despite being good. Well I don’t if this counts as a “product”, but Princess and the Frog by Disney was considered a failure because it didn’t make as much money as they had hoped it would. Which was the final push to make them stop making 2D movies

    tritney , Walt Disney Animation Studios Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was great! The reason it didn’t make as much is because, GASP, the protagonist was Black.

    #14

    Wendy's sign on a building under a clear blue sky, showcasing a product that failed despite being good. A bunch of Wendy's old menu items, specifically their Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Strips, and Frosty Milkshakes. I remember I lost 2 teeth on the same chicken strip when I was a kid, it was that good!

    Anonigmus , Chris Potter / flickr Report

    #15

    Close-up of a Wii U console, a product that failed despite being good. The Wii U, several of the best games in their respective genres of all time, though most have been ported to the Switch

    anon , Toshiyuki IMAI / flickr Report

    emily-tennent avatar
    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The WiiU was great for families. My kids and I played Wii Party U together and had a blast. Super Mario 3D World is in my top 3 favorite Mario games of all times, and the original Splatoon with the map on the game pad was so, so good.

    #16

    "Freespace 2 game cover, vibrant space battle scene illustrating a product that failed despite being good." Freespace 2. It was the greatest space sim of all time, with an amazing story, amazing multiplayer, and phenomenal graphics, but it was released when space sims were on the way out. Volition ended up filing for bankruptcy, and the IP is stuck in legal hell, so no word on if we'll ever get a FS3.

    albus_scirocco , Wikipedia , Interplay Entertainment Report

    #17

    Netscape Navigator floppy disk, a product that failed despite its quality, resting on a keyboard. Netscape Navigator was a great internet browser but unfortunately couldn't compete with IE being bundled on every PC and congress didn't break Microsoft's browser monopoly until after Navigator went away.

    Deacalum , OiMax / flickr Report

    #18

    Concorde jet in flight, represents good products that failed. The Concord

    Sucondesenutz , Eduard Marmet Report

    carolineplotner_1 avatar
    rorschach-penguin
    rorschach-penguin
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Concord failed because it was extremely expensive and there was very limited demand.

    #19

    Lime green skittles. sour apple is for a******s.

    anon Report

    #20

    Red Zune media player displaying boot screen, one of the products that failed despite being good. Zune.

    And I usually find Microsoft stuff to be pretty cr*ppy, if I'm honest.

    ActingGrandNagus , Robert Nelson / flickr Report

    #21

    Hand holding a Sony PS Vita, a product that failed despite being good, displaying a video game scene. I'm gonna say the PS Vita.

    There were multiple factors for it failing, but the device itself being of bad quality wasn't one of them (from my understanding).

    anon , Sergiy Galyonkin / flickr Report

    kennethsmith_1 avatar
    Kenneth Smith
    Kenneth Smith
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's pretty accurate. It was a really solid system. And no it did have some solid titles, it just needed better games.

    Person in blue striped shirt using a smartphone, representing failed products despite being good. YikYak. It was fun in a dumb way and you could talk s**t and complain anonymously and then they tried to turn it into social media and they k****d it.

    ohmygod_my_tinnitus , freepik Report

    #23

    Kinect for Xbox 360 on display, highlighting a product that failed despite being good. The Xbox Kinect.

    First developed for the 360, instead of showcasing its capabilities they just went full Microsoft and crammed it down everyone’s throats by making it required hardware for the Xbone launch.

    Less than two years later it was dead tech.

    Whoever ran that campaign should never work in marketing again.

    big_russ_kane , TAKA@P.P.R.S / flickr Report

    sealgair avatar
    Taibhse Sealgair
    Taibhse Sealgair
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person that ran that campaign is probably the same person running their Copilot campaign now.

    #24

    Smartphone with colorful apps, a product that failed despite being good. Once upon a time, I liked my Windows Phone.

    rawketscience , Kārlis Dambrāns / flickr Report

    #25

    Person wearing smart glasses, showcasing innovative product that failed despite being good. Google Glass, they were just rushed before their time. Now, we rarely even hear about them, although Google says they’re making a comeback.

    Alastairos , Ted Eytan / flickr Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact that people who wore them were called "Glassholes" tells you that the problem was sociological, not technological.

    #26

    A person uses a tablet, showcasing a product that failed despite being good. The Windows Tablet. No one cared about it when Bill Gates presented it. Years later when Apple presents essentially the same thing, everyone goes nuts.

    mleclerc182 , freepik Report

    #27

    Microsoft logo, representing a product that failed despite being good. Anything Microsoft does outside of Windows, Office, Xbox and Azure cloud really. They can't shake the stigma of being an "Office" company that Apple-branded them as long ago they can't seem to get into other markets like phones and gadgets.

    TheNegotiator12 , Mike Mozart / flickr Report

    #28

    Hand holding a Flip Video camera, a product that failed despite being good. I don't know if it really was good or I was just young, but back around 2000 I had this, I think it was Panasonic, tiny little flip thing. It was one of the first things that was a video camera, still camera, and MP3 player. I've been searching to figure out what it was called for about 10 minutes now, it was amazing, about 3"x3" and had video and still and SD port to put pictures or music on it. I was the coolest kid ever with that thing.

    anon , Matt Fisher / Youtube Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Flip camera! I still have mine. Lots of sweet videos of the kids on it.

    56 Products That Failed Despite Actually Being Good Bounce Dryer Bars you would stick on the inside of your dryer and last for over a month replacing individual sheets.

    TrapperCrapper , LennerKetty / reddit Report

    #30

    QWERTY keyboard of a failed but good smartphone product. I think the Palm Pre was under appreciated and had great features that were ahead of the competition.

    Like being able to scroll back and forth through open apps, swipe up to close, wireless charging, and a lot more. WebOS was just great.

    It was my first smart phone so maybe I’m just biased. To me it seemed so much more intuitive and versatile than early iOS or Android.

    Al_of_Somewhere , Abul Hussain / flickr Report

    #31

    Altoids Apple Sours tin, a product that failed despite being good. The altoids sours candies. I freakin loved those things when I was a kid.

    dealtdennison , Gareth Simpson Xurble / flickr Report

    #32

    Person wearing a blue snuggie, smiling indoors, highlighting product that failed despite being good. SNUGGIES - what happened to those things?

    yakobwilson , David Shankbone / Wikipedia Report

    #33

    MSN Messenger interface showing online contacts, represents products that were good yet failed. MSN Messenger

    Litchii_Thief , mynetx / flickr Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still going strong. It is now compatible with FaleBook messenger.

    #34

    AngelFire web hosting platform advertisement, highlighting features for building professional websites easily. Angelfire. The best place for sparkly gifs and Buffy the vampire slayer fan-fic before there was Tumblr.

    bloodysundaystray , Angelfire / Wikipedia Report

    #35

    Jell-O Pudding Bites. Those things were like crack to me as a kid. They came with two flavors my favorite was chocolate and vanilla. One day they just disappeared and I never got to say goodbye.

    anon Report

    #36

    Hand holding a can of Vault citrus soda, a product that failed despite being good. Vault soft drink from Coca Cola. Then they pulled it and pushed Mello Yello in its place. I still miss it.

    jonnyfixit , dracopurpura / reddit Report

    #37

    Smartphone displaying Snapchat, one of the products that failed despite being good, alongside white earbuds. Snapchat is on its way to being on this list

    ellynmeh , Eduardo Woo / flickr Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please Gd! But honestly, it’s not on the way out. It’s just getting used by younger kids.

    #38

    Box of Kellogg's Yogos Bits, a product that failed but was actually good, featuring colorful fruit-flavored bits. Yogos.

    anon , Webz3 / reddit Report

    #39

    Titanfall 2 game cover showing a soldier and a giant mech in an action scene. TITAN FALL 2 BAYBY. Like seriously it’s depressing how good the movement system, mechanics, gun play, and symbiosis you have with your titan and yet it has a very small player base. It’s campaign was astoundingly short yet sweet. It was probably the best fps game of 2016. If you have the Chance check it out. It’s is always on sale. See you on the frontier pilots.

    911wuzaninsidejob , MobyGames Report

    #40

    A blue Chevy sedan parked in a lot, representing products that failed despite being good. Chevrolet ss. Had to be a car guys dream daily. Sounds good, is fast and looks like any other car but has over 400hp. Such a shame it failed.

    Commander-Doge , SuspiciousCitus / reddit Report

    #41

    Teavana storefront displaying various tea products in a brightly lit shop setting. I loved Teavana shops, an amazing variety of quality teas in a brick and motor shop, plus cups of tea made to go.

    harmonica16 , Dr Bob Hall / flickr Report

    #42

    Pizza product that failed despite being good, shown in a cardboard box with melted cheese and pepperoni slices. McDonald's pizza. Was a huge success but got crushed by order times. Each pizza had to be made to order unlike everything else on the menu.

    Maybe my tastebuds are nostalgic but I remember it being the best pizza I ever had as a kid.

    anon , Dan Keck / flickr Report

    #43

    Electronic device plugged into a wall outlet, representing products that failed. The clapper.

    anon , Charles / Wikipedia Report

    kristysickles avatar
    kristina law
    kristina law
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol I still remember the commercials and the little jingle to it! Ahh.. wish I could go back to that time so badly.

    #44

    Arch Deluxe burger, a product that failed despite being good, featuring lettuce, cheese, and sauce in a sesame seed bun. Arch Deluxe

    i_deserve_less , BirthdayBoyStabMan / reddit Report

    #45

    Sega Game Gear handheld console, once a good product that failed to achieve success. Sega gamegear. It was so far ahead of it's time.

    tridentloop , Inthepockets / Wikipedia Report

    #46

    Nintendo GameCube displayed with controller, illustrating a product that failed despite being good. Game Cube for sure.

    Oreo O’s breakfast cereal,

    epic_child , Ryan Somma / Wikipedia Report

    #47

    3D Doritos

    Bernarooo Report

    #48

    Vienetta. I couldn’t wait to grow up so i could buy my own Vienetta and pig out, i didn’t know id grow up in a world that did not have Vienetta readily available.

    RubbishBinJones Report

    #49

    Google Plus app on smartphone screen showcasing failed products. Google+ because of its botched launch.

    AdvocateSaint , ijeab / freepik Report

    nelsonalvarezsaez avatar
    Nelson Álvarez Sáez
    Nelson Álvarez Sáez
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Signing into a google+ account was like entering a haunted house. With spider webs and all.

    #50

    MoviePass debit card on a wooden table, showcasing products that failed despite being good. MoviePass such a great idea, I wanted it to work so badly but its model is just unsustainable

    Rainbowmitten37 , Maduro25 / reddit Report

    #51

    Sony PS Vita handheld console on a table, reflecting a product that failed despite being good. Im still upset about the vita. I liked the psp more than the ds but am careful with consoles so usually wait it out a bit. Ended up buying a 3ds. I mean the vita seemed powerful enough and handled games really well. There just didnt seem to be a decent library to back it up

    f_ranz1224 , Sergiy Galyonkin / flickr Report

    #52

    Coca-Cola Blak bottle, a product that failed despite being good, held against a light background. Coca-Cola BlāK

    Coca-Cola mixed with coffee. I don't even like cola but I loved this s**t

    KnowledgeIsDangerous , haven't the slightest / flickr Report

    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They did a limited edition cinnamon coke several years ago and my husband loved it.

    #53

    IPod Classics. They had 160GB of storage space (roughly 40,000 songs worth), were easy and intuitive to use, and damn near physically indestructible. Mine finally stopped working a few weeks ago due to water damage after 7 years, and I'm still mourning its loss.

    fastdoggo Report

    #54

    Hand holding a Zune media player with NSYNC album cover, highlighting products that failed despite being good. Supposedly people loved the Zune. And said it was superior in every way to the iPod.

    anon , Pooi Wang Chan / flickr Report

    #55

    Dreamcast logo, highlighting a product that failed despite being good. WiiU, Dreamcast, possibly Pepsi Blue (I haven't tried it but it sounds good).

    BMison , Ian Muttoo / flickr Report

    #56

    Google Reader!

    It was such a great RSS reader and a great way to keep up with blogs. After it was pulled, I couldn’t find a replacement and I have since practically stopped reading blogs thanks to that. :(

    brameliad Report

