“Pure Evil”: Pro-Life Activist Left Bloody After Vile Attack During Abortion Street Interview

A pro-life activist was left bloodied and bruised following a street interview centering around abortion on Thursday, April 3.

Savannah Craven Antao, a 23-year-old reporter for advocacy group Live Action, was in Harlem, New York, conducting a man-on-the-street interview where she was talking to an unidentified pro-choice woman.

Things already had the possibility of getting heated with the two debating on the topic of Planned Parenthood, but the conversation started out somewhat tame as the two agreed that there were other options other than abortion for women who didn’t want to get pregnant or go through with the pregnancy.

But then Craven Antao asked whether foster kids should be k–lled because “they’re not wanted” in the viral video.

The woman asked, “Why not?” before continuing, “Who’s going to take care of them? I need to know the percentage of people who take children from foster care and abuse them and molest them, who make them personal slaves.

“I need specifics before you come to talk to me about pro-life.”

She added, “If I don’t want to have a baby I should have the choice to have the baby or not,” saying the interviewer’s suggestion for women to simply refrain from having s–x was “dumb as f–ck.”

She claimed the journalist simply didn’t “understand the magnitude of having a child.”

As a response, Craven Antao fired back, “I’m not the one who admitted they would be okay with k–lling babies in foster care and k–ling children that have been ab–sed,” where she referenced the earlier claims made by the woman.

“That’s not the point,” the interviewee said. “What I’m saying…”

Her sentence was cut short as she landed a combination of punches directly to the 23-year-old’s face before walking away.

Her final words, as heard by the footage, were “suck my d–ck!”

Craven Antao was left with a cut on her forehead and brow, a trail of blood dripping from her face to her chest, according to the photos she shared on her social media.

The journalist also revealed she had to seek medical attention at a local hospital, receiving several stitches for the wound.

The assailant has still not been found, but Craven Antao hasn’t been shy in sharing what happened.

“I was just assaulted in Harlem interviewing people on the street. In cop car. Heading to hospital. Updates soon,” she informed. “ABORTION SUPPORTERS ARE VIOLENT!”

Her husband, Henry Antao, also said in a statement to Live Action, “My wife… was assaulted by a pro-abortion woman we were interviewing. The woman became aggressive and violent upon learning Savannah’s pro-life stance.”

To Savannah , I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I… Posted by Brianna J Rivers on Saturday, April 5, 2025 In an interview with The New York Post, the journalist recalled that it was the most violent encounter she’d ever experienced while on the job — and she’s no stranger to being spit on, yelled at, and insulted, with some even saying she should get r–ped, get pregnant, and forced to give birth. “She decked me right in the face absolutely out of nowhere,” Craven Antao said. “Totally came out of left field, would never have expected it.”

She continued, “There’s probably a lot of people that want to hit me, but it takes a lot for you to just assault someone for different opinions. I mean, apparently not for somebody like her. If she was going to do this on camera and didn’t care that there was a camera recording her, then you can imagine what she does off camera.”

The 23-year-old went on to say the assailant was most likely a person who was “hurt” as she hadn’t done anything to provoke the attack.

“We want justice, but we also want to pray for this woman because she is obviously going through something a lot deeper,” she said. “I have no words.”

