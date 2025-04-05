Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Pure Evil”: Pro-Life Activist Left Bloody After Vile Attack During Abortion Street Interview
Health, News

“Pure Evil”: Pro-Life Activist Left Bloody After Vile Attack During Abortion Street Interview

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A pro-life activist was left bloodied and bruised following a street interview centering around abortion on Thursday, April 3.

Savannah Craven Antao, a 23-year-old reporter for advocacy group Live Action, was in Harlem, New York, conducting a man-on-the-street interview where she was talking to an unidentified pro-choice woman.

Things already had the possibility of getting heated with the two debating on the topic of Planned Parenthood, but the conversation started out somewhat tame as the two agreed that there were other options other than abortion for women who didn’t want to get pregnant or go through with the pregnancy.

Highlights
  • Pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao was attacked during a street interview in Harlem, New York.
  • A debate on foster care and abortion turned violent when Craven was punched by the interviewee.
  • The attack left Craven Antao with a cut on her forehead, which required stitches.
RELATED:

    A pro-life activist was punched in the face while doing interviews on abortion

    Smiling woman in colorful jacket by waterfront, standing outside near modern buildings.

    Image credits: savannahacraven

    But then Craven Antao asked whether foster kids should be k–lled because “they’re not wanted” in the viral video.

    The woman asked, “Why not?” before continuing, “Who’s going to take care of them? I need to know the percentage of people who take children from foster care and abuse them and molest them, who make them personal slaves.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I need specifics before you come to talk to me about pro-life.”

    She added, “If I don’t want to have a baby I should have the choice to have the baby or not,” saying the interviewer’s suggestion for women to simply refrain from having s–x was “dumb as f–ck.”

    A pro-life activist is attacked during an abortion street interview, resulting in a violent confrontation.

    Image credits: Live Action

    Pro-life activist attacked during street interview, microphone in hand, on urban sidewalk with traffic in background.

    Image credits: Live Action

    She claimed the journalist simply didn’t “understand the magnitude of having a child.”

    As a response, Craven Antao fired back, “I’m not the one who admitted they would be okay with k–lling babies in foster care and k–ling children that have been ab–sed,” where she referenced the earlier claims made by the woman.

    “That’s not the point,” the interviewee said. “What I’m saying…”

    Her sentence was cut short as she landed a combination of punches directly to the 23-year-old’s face before walking away.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The two got into a heated argument regarding kids in foster care

    A woman gestures on a city sidewalk during an abortion street interview, with cars and buildings in the background.

    Image credits: Live Action

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her final words, as heard by the footage, were “suck my d–ck!” 

    Craven Antao was left with a cut on her forehead and brow, a trail of blood dripping from her face to her chest, according to the photos she shared on her social media

    The journalist also revealed she had to seek medical attention at a local hospital, receiving several stitches for the wound.

    The assailant has still not been found, but Craven Antao hasn’t been shy in sharing what happened. 

    “I was just assaulted in Harlem interviewing people on the street. In cop car. Heading to hospital. Updates soon,” she informed. “ABORTION SUPPORTERS ARE VIOLENT!” 

    Her husband, Henry Antao, also said in a statement to Live Action, “My wife… was assaulted by a pro-abortion woman we were interviewing. The woman became aggressive and violent upon learning Savannah’s pro-life stance.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The journalist and her husband claimed that all “abortion supporters are violent” after the attack

    Pro-life activist with bandage on forehead, visible injury after street interview.

    Image credits: savannahacraven

    To Savannah , I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I…

    Posted by Brianna J Rivers on Saturday, April 5, 2025

    In an interview with The New York Post, the journalist recalled that it was the most violent encounter she’d ever experienced while on the job — and she’s no stranger to being spit on, yelled at, and insulted, with some even saying she should get r–ped, get pregnant, and forced to give birth.

    “She decked me right in the face absolutely out of nowhere,” Craven Antao said. “Totally came out of left field, would never have expected it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pro-life activist holds megaphone and sign reading "Human Rights Begin in the Womb" near the Capitol building.

    Image credits: savannahacraven

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She continued, “There’s probably a lot of people that want to hit me, but it takes a lot for you to just assault someone for different opinions. I mean, apparently not for somebody like her. If she was going to do this on camera and didn’t care that there was a camera recording her, then you can imagine what she does off camera.”

    The 23-year-old went on to say the assailant was most likely a person who was “hurt” as she hadn’t done anything to provoke the attack. 

    “We want justice, but we also want to pray for this woman because she is obviously going through something a lot deeper,” she said. “I have no words.”

    Prayers poured in for the journalist

    Tweet expressing hope for arrest after pro-life activist attack.

    Image credits: stewartscotte

    A tweet calling for arrest after an attack on a pro-life activist during an abortion interview.

    Image credits: superstashman

    Tweet urging to press charges after attack on pro-life activist.

    Image credits: debster7301

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from BeeBoring about upcoming stories after a pro-life activist attack.

    Image credits: bee_boring17890

    Tweet about pro-life activist attack, user offers prayers for her recovery.

    Image credits: smerrell89

    Tweet by Beth Francisco expressing concern, related to pro-life activist attack.

    Image credits: eliz_francisco

    Tweet by Frost discussing a physical altercation related to a pro-life activist during an interview.

    Image credits: HeavenlyFrostV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet replying to a pro-life activist attack, saying, "Hopefully she presses charges," on April 5, 2025.

    Image credits: AngieDues

    A reply tweet stating, "Pure evil," discussing a pro-life activist incident.

    Image credits: deb_ohagan1

    Tweet reply about a "lightning fast combo," by Diss Right, dated April 5, 2025.

    Image credits: Diss_Right

    ADVERTISEMENT
    People Also Ask

    • What is Planned Parenthood?

      Planned Parenthood advocates for reproductive rights and actively opposes legislation that restricts women's access to reproductive health services, including laws that require minors to obtain parental consent for abortions.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    4

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gr_4 avatar
    G R
    G R
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop saying “pro-life.” They are not pro-life, they are anti-abortion, and anti-reproductive rights.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    gr_4 avatar
    G R
    G R
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop saying “pro-life.” They are not pro-life, they are anti-abortion, and anti-reproductive rights.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda