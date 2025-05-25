Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell’s Unrecognizable New Look Has Fans Doing A Double Take

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s crazy what a simple beard can do for a man’s looks.

Actor Dominic Purcell, best known for his role as Lincoln Burrows in the TV series Prison Break, which ran from 2005 to 2017, has debuted a new transformation — and most fans are absolutely loving it.

The 55-year-old has often been pictured without any hair on his scalp or face, appearing clean-shaven during his wedding to Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, in 2023.

Dominic Purcell looks quite different from his days during Prison Break

Now all of that has been replaced by a long, white beard that fans have been deeming “unrecognizable.”

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of himself and safe to say, viewers of the show were left blinking in confusion.

“OMG! Santa Claus is in the house,” one person joked.

“For a second, I didn’t recognize you,” another quipped while a similar comment read, “Bro, you are unrecognizable.”

“He looks like a different man,” a third observed but deemed that he still looked “fire.”

Someone else stated, “Rocking that beard, mate! Damn.”

The actor now sports a long beard

Of course, like every celebrity, Purcell had his fair share of messages that told him he didn’t quite make the mark. In this case, the actor “needed a shave.”

A few lovers of the show also pointed out the T-shirt the 55-year-old was wearing which had the words “My Brothers Keeper” written in bold, cursive lettering — a reference to season one episode 16 of Prison Break.

According to Daily Mail, Dominic tied the knot with Tish Cyrus just after announcing their engagement in May 2023 following the latter’s divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022, which shocked many on the Internet.

It was a rather intimate ceremony, with only about 60 people in attendance, held in pop star Miley’s house on the gorgeous, rolling beaches of Malibu, California.

As per the outlet, the two were previously involved in a scandal of sorts when Tish’s daughter Noah, 25, was allegedly unhappy with her mother for “stealing” Dominic away from her, although there are inconsistent reports on whether the Prison Break star and Noah had anything going on.

As PEOPLE reported, the two had been seeing one another and had even “hooked up” before Dominic’s union with Tish.

Dominic and Tish tied the knot back in 2023

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” a source told the outlet, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

The two reportedly stopped seeing one another when Dominic’s relationship with Tish launched but the insider claimed, “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.”

Entertainment Tonight also wrote that Tish had “hired security” to keep Noah away from the wedding — but all of these are merely reports with no solid evidence to back it up.

Dominic’s personal life seems to now be easygoing and laidback — but that doesn’t mean his career has halted.

The 55-year-old will be reuniting with his Prison Break co-star Wentworth Miller in the upcoming TV series Snatchback, a high-stakes drama that was inspired by real-life covert hostage recovery missions.

Other future works include a Paramount+ drama Cassino in Ischia and Pendulum, a project that is currently under wraps but rumored to align with his action-oriented repertoire.

Fans reminisced about the beloved show amidst Dominic’s new look

