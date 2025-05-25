Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell’s Unrecognizable New Look Has Fans Doing A Double Take
Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in a new look with a full beard and cap, contrasting with a previous clean-shaven style at Comic-Con.
Celebrities, News

Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell’s Unrecognizable New Look Has Fans Doing A Double Take

michelle.t Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
27

It’s crazy what a simple beard can do for a man’s looks.

Actor Dominic Purcell, best known for his role as Lincoln Burrows in the TV series Prison Break, which ran from 2005 to 2017, has debuted a new transformation — and most fans are absolutely loving it.

The 55-year-old has often been pictured without any hair on his scalp or face, appearing clean-shaven during his wedding to Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, in 2023.

Highlights
  • Dominic Purcell debuted a drastically different look with a long white beard, leaving fans calling him 'unrecognizable' and comparing him to Santa Claus.
  • The 55-year-old actor, often seen clean-shaven, now sports a beard, sparking mixed reactions from fans on Instagram.
  • Purcell married Tish Cyrus in an intimate Malibu ceremony in 2023.
RELATED:

    Dominic Purcell looks quite different from his days during Prison Break

    Dominic Purcell with a new beard and cap standing outdoors with a tattooed man in casual attire holding a green bottle.

    Image credits: dominicpurcell / Instagram

    Comment reading He looks more like you than you from a social media post about Prison Break star Dominic Purcell’s new look.

    Now all of that has been replaced by a long, white beard that fans have been deeming “unrecognizable.” 

    The actor recently took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of himself and safe to say, viewers of the show were left blinking in confusion.

    “OMG! Santa Claus is in the house,” one person joked.

    Dominic Purcell at San Diego Comic-Con, sporting a new look with a black shirt and gray pants on stage.

    Image credits: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    “For a second, I didn’t recognize you,” another quipped while a similar comment read, “Bro, you are unrecognizable.”

    “He looks like a different man,” a third observed but deemed that he still looked “fire.”

    Someone else stated, “Rocking that beard, mate! Damn.”

    The actor now sports a long beard

    Prison Break star Dominic Purcell with a full white beard, sunglasses, and a cap in an outdoor driveway setting.

    Image credits: dominicpurcell / Instagram

    Of course, like every celebrity, Purcell had his fair share of messages that told him he didn’t quite make the mark. In this case, the actor “needed a shave.”

    A few lovers of the show also pointed out the T-shirt the 55-year-old was wearing which had the words “My Brothers Keeper” written in bold, cursive lettering — a reference to season one episode 16 of Prison Break.

    According to Daily Mail, Dominic tied the knot with Tish Cyrus just after announcing their engagement in May 2023 following the latter’s divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022, which shocked many on the Internet.

    Dominic Purcell with a new look, wearing a striped sweater and cap, holding hands while walking in a shopping area.

    Image credits: MEGA / Getty Images

    Prison Break star Dominic Purcell with a new unrecognizable look, sporting a full white beard and casual attire outdoors.

    Image credits: dominicpurcell / Instagram

    It was a rather intimate ceremony, with only about 60 people in attendance, held in pop star Miley’s house on the gorgeous, rolling beaches of Malibu, California.

    As per the outlet, the two were previously involved in a scandal of sorts when Tish’s daughter Noah, 25, was allegedly unhappy with her mother for “stealing” Dominic away from her, although there are inconsistent reports on whether the Prison Break star and Noah had anything going on.

    As PEOPLE reported, the two had been seeing one another and had even “hooked up” before Dominic’s union with Tish.

    Dominic and Tish tied the knot back in 2023

    Dominic Purcell, Prison Break star, with a full white beard and hoodie, sitting on a chair in a rustic setting.

    Image credits: dominicpurcell / Instagram

    “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” a source told the outlet, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

    The two reportedly stopped seeing one another when Dominic’s relationship with Tish launched but the insider claimed, “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.”

    Entertainment Tonight also wrote that Tish had “hired security” to keep Noah away from the wedding — but all of these are merely reports with no solid evidence to back it up.

    Dominic Purcell with a new unrecognizable look, wearing sunglasses and a cap, embracing a woman in a scenic outdoor setting.

    Image credits: dominicpurcell / Instagram

    Dominic’s personal life seems to now be easygoing and laidback — but that doesn’t mean his career has halted.

    The 55-year-old will be reuniting with his Prison Break co-star Wentworth Miller in the upcoming TV series Snatchback, a high-stakes drama that was inspired by real-life covert hostage recovery missions.

    Other future works include a Paramount+ drama Cassino in Ischia and Pendulum, a project that is currently under wraps but rumored to align with his action-oriented repertoire.

    Fans reminisced about the beloved show amidst Dominic’s new look

    Fan comment praising Prison Break star Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller for their characters in the 4th season.

    Comment praising Prison Break star Dominic Purcell’s unrecognizable new look, highlighting his beard suits him well.

    Dominic Purcell with an unrecognizable new look, surprising fans with a striking change in appearance.

    Comment on social media post asking Prison Break star Dominic Purcell to recreate his iconic look again.

    Dominic Purcell with an unrecognizable new look, sporting a rugged beard and casual outfit in an outdoor setting.

    Dominic Purcell with an unrecognizable new look, surprising fans and sparking double takes on social media.

    Comment on social media post saying he looks like a different man, reflecting Prison Break star Dominic Purcell’s unrecognizable new look.

    Dominic Purcell with an unrecognizable new look, sporting a hat and patterned shirt, surprising fans online.

    Dominic Purcell from Prison Break showing an unrecognizable new look with fans reacting and doing a double take.

    Comment reading Get rid of that Beard Now You’re too handsome without it on a white background with black text and username annramsay1997 above the comment Prison Break star Dominic Purcell's unrecognizable new look fans reaction

    Prison Break star Dominic Purcell with a new unrecognizable look that has fans doing a double take online.

    Dominic Purcell with an unrecognizable new look, surprising fans and sparking a double take reaction online.

    Comment from lizboydfilm asking when Prison Break star Dominic Purcell grew his hair and beard, highlighting his unrecognizable new look.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
