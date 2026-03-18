Prime Video’s Cross Renewed For Season 3 After Explosive Streaming Success

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The Alan Ritchson-led Reacher might be Prime Video’s most popular crime thriller, but the service may have found a worthy replacement.

In 2024, the platform launched Cross, based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels and starring Aldis Hodge in the titular role.

Earlier this year, the series returned for its second season to strong reviews. It earned a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and topped streaming charts for weeks.

Highlights Prime Video renews its Reacher replacement for season 3 after a critically acclaimed second season.

Aldis Hodge’s crime thriller posts big streaming numbers, even rivaling top Prime Video hits.

Season 2 finale sets up major changes for Hodge’s character, reshaping his future beyond the FBI.

On Wednesday, Prime Video confirmed that Hodge’s police detective will return for more action, continuing to challenge Reacher’s dominance.

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Prime Video renewed Cross after the season 2 finale

Image credits: Prime Video

Season 2 premiered on February 11, 2026, following Cross as he hunts a ruthless vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires.

The finale aired on March 18, 2026, and Prime Video confirmed a third season the same day. Unlike season 2, which was renewed before the first season premiered, the platform waited until after the finale to announce season 3.

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In a press release, Peter Friedlander, Amazon MGM’s Head of Global Television, praised the show’s “layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling.” He expressed hope that it would continue to captivate audiences in its third season.

“We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben (Watkins), our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience,” he said.

Cross season 2 delivered strong streaming numbers

Image credits: Prime Video

Despite the delayed renewal, Cross performed strongly on streaming charts during its second season.

The sophomore installment reportedly drew 613 million minutes in its first three days, surpassing Fallout, which is one of Prime Video’s most popular shows.

Those numbers fall short of Reacher season 2’s 1.7 billion minutes tally in a similar time frame.

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Image credits: Prime Video

According to FlixPatrol, it currently ranks 4th on Prime Video’s list of the most-watched shows worldwide, ahead of Reacher, which is in the 10th spot.

After the second season finale, it became the streamer’s third most-watched show in the USA, behind Nicole Kidman’s Scarpetta and Young Sherlock, having spent 33 days in the top 10 chart by that point.

When will Cross season 3 release, and what to expect?

Image credits: Prime Video

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The Season 2 finale sees Cross save billionaire Lance Durand while exposing the Crestbrook CEO’s criminal past. This leads to fallout with the FBI, prompting him to resign from the force.

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In an interview with Decider, showrunner Ben Watkins addressed the cliffhanger ending. He described Cross’s decision to quit as an “intentional choice to step away” from a broken system.

Regarding how this choice would tie into the third season, he pointed to Patterson’s novels, where Cross leaves the force and becomes a practicing psychiatrist.

“We’ll see in Season 3 where that all goes, but he does have a practice, and he’s a great shrink,” he teased.

Image credits: Prime Video

While Watkins said the broader story is still unmapped, he noted that Cross pursuing psychiatry remains a strong possibility.

Like previous seasons, Season 3 is expected to run for eight episodes, but it does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Season 2 premiered roughly 15 months after the first, and season 3 could follow a similar timeline, potentially arriving around June 2027.

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Cross is available on Prime Video.